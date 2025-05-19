Top 10 Massachusetts high school softball rankings (5/19/2025)
As the season is well under way, only one of the top ten teams in this week's ranking still remain undefeated with top-ranked Taunton being the lone unbeaten.
The high school softball season is in full effect in Massachusetts. After a rainy start to the season teams are heading into the final stretch of the regular season as teams prepare for the postseason run.
Each team has played a fair amount of games by now which means we have a glimpse into what each team is and could potentially be it makes sense to line them up and put them in a ranking.
So now that we are about half way into the season lets take a look at the top 10 high school softball teams so far in Massachusetts, as we see it.
Top 10 Massachusetts high school softball rankings (5/19/2025)
1. Taunton (15-0)
The Tigers have been every bit as impressive compared to any other team in the state, esepcially when it comes to giving up runs. Taunton owns this top spot after upending nationally-ranked La Salle Academy, 7-4, over the weekend.
2. Silver Lake Regional (13-1)
We decided not to drop the Lakers down whatsoever just because of their first loss of the season coming recently against nationally-ranked La Salle Academy (Rhode Island). Silver Lake Regional remains one of Massachusetts' best bar none.
3. King Philip Regional (15-2)
King Philip has only suffered the two losses this season and one of them being to the No. 1 ranked Taunton. Other than that they have been fantastic, and will have a chance at revenge against Taunton this evening.
4. Dighton Rehoboth (20-1)
Dighton Rehoboth has reeled off 17 straight victories since dropping a April 4th contest to top-ranked Taunton, 2-1. The Falcons close the regular season out with games versus Bishop Feehan and Case, respectively.
5. Wachusett Regional (15-1)
Making their way into this week's set of rankings are the Mountaineers, whom have only dropped one game all season long, a extra inning 5-2 loss to Londonberry earlier month. We're looking forward to a tilt between Wachusett Regional and Silver Lake Regional on Saturday.
6. Bishop Feehan (15-2)
Bishop Feehan has lost a couple games this season, but we don't think that justifies dropping them down several spots regardless. The Shamrocks close out the season against Attelboro, Dighton-Rehoboth Regional and top-ranked Taunton.
7. Reading Memorial (14-1)
Since falling against Wakefield Memorial back on April 30th, the Rockets have taken off on a 4-game winning streak with their final regular season games versus Belmont, St. Mary's, Winchester and Woburn Memorial.
8. Bedford (13-1)
Bedford has just one loss so far on the season and it came up against Lincoln Sudbury, a 2-1 decision. Since that time, however? The Buccaneers have reeled off 11 straight wins and continue to roll in Division II.
9. Lincoln Sudbury (12-3)
The Warriors were impressive last week, including a 1-0 victory over Silver Lake Regional. Lincoln Sudbury this week has games against all ranked teams, with Bedford, King Philip Regional and Wachusett Regional.
10. Attleboro (14-3)
Entering the rankings and claiming the final spot is Attleboro, as they just played toe-to-toe with the state's top team, Taunton last week. Attleboro caps the season with tough games against Bishop Feehan and King Philip Regional.
More From Massachusetts High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school softball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school softball news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi