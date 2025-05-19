Vote: Who is the best junior quarterback heading into Massachusetts high school football 2025?
Massachusetts high school football may be focusing on their upcoming spring practice schedule, but regardless the Bay State has produced some great talent out of the Northeast of the United States.
Why not take a look into the future with the top junior passers in the pocket from Massachusetts, shall we?
The state has continued to develop some of the top high school quarterbacks in recent years, with many top end signal callers now heading to the collegiate level from Massachusetts. High school football is transforming into a pass-first system all across the country, so it is now surprise The Bay State is following the trend.
The following is a list and voting poll of top returning junior Massachusetts quarterbacks heading into the 2025 spring. Take a look at our nominees and then vote in our poll that's at the bottom of the page.
Voting ends Sunday, June 15 at 11:59 PM ET
Here are the nominations:
Jareth Staine Jr., Springfield Central
In his sophomore season as the Golden Eagles quarterback Staine completed 125-of-161 passing attempts. He totaled 2,230 passing yards for 26 touchdowns and just two interceptions last season.
Peter Bourque, Tabor Academy
Looking at the offense that Bourque conducted last season for Tabor, it is no question why he is on this list. Leading his team to an 8-1 record and winning the NEPSAC super bowl and gaining 20-plus collegiate offers, Bourque will continue to develop going into his junior season.
Peter Alexopoulos, Winchester
Peter stands at 6-foot-2 180 pounds, giving him a great stature for quarterback. In the off-season, he spends his time training with M2 Academy, an elite quarterback training program out of New England.
Westin Mcneilly, Wakefield
Mcneilly threw for 1,600 yards this past 2024 season and connected on 17 touchdowns with a 63 percent completion rate. He came into Wakefield and immediately became the varsity starter as a freshman.
Lukas Prock, Wellesley
Prock is another exceptional athlete at Wellesley, and keeps the future of football there bright. The 6-foot-2 180-pound quarterback threw for 2,109 yards, 25 touchdowns and just four interceptions last season.
Jack Luccarelli, Norwell
Luccarelli unfortunately missed three games during his sophomore season due to an injury, but deservingly made our list nonetheless. As the Sullivan League MVP, he threw for 552 yards and six touchdowns. Establishing himself as a dual-threat, Luccarelli rushed for 1,008 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Christian Bielawski, Dighton Rehoboth
Bielawski is the definition of a gym rat when it comes to the gridiron, and he is only looking to get better. In his sophomore season at Dighton Rehoboth, Bielawski threw for 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Marcio Semedo, Brockton
Semedo holds a great frame at 6-foot and may not be done growing as a quarterback. In his sophomore season at Brockton, Semedo amassed over 1,000 passing yards and 10 total passing touchdowns. On top of that he added four rushing touchdowns himself.
Elai Machado, KIPP Academy
Machado stepped into this year with all eyes on him under center. In 2024, he threw for 1,508 passing yards and 22 touchdowns. Machado had 10 interceptions as well, but will continue to progress heading into his junior year.
