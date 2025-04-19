Vote: Who is the best Massachusetts high school baseball team halfway through the 2025 season?
The high school baseball season is in full effect in Massachusetts. After a rainy start to the season teams are heading into the primes of their schedules and making up for all those cancelled games.
Each team has played a fair amount of games by now which means we have a glimpse into what each team is and could potentially be it makes sense to line them up and put them in a ranking.
So now that we are about half way into the season lets take a look 10 of the top high school baseball teams so far in Massachusetts, as we see it.
Here are the nominees:
Taunton (7-0)
The Taunton Tigers are 7-0 to start the season and are looking to win their third championship in four years, and fourth championship in six years. They have had some great wins so far on the season against teams like Franklin and Durfee. They have been backed by some great pitching which makes them one of the best teams in the state.
Xaverian (9-1)
Xaverian has been hot recently, defeating St. Johns (Shrewsbury) in their most recent game to make that five wins in a row. Their one loss on the season has come to Boston College High School, a very good team in itself. The Xaverian defense and pitching has been stellar, allowing just 3.5 runs per game.
Boston College High School (4-2)
The college preparatory school has some of the best athletic programs in the state, and that doesn't stop on the diamond. Like mentioned, they gave Xaverian their one loss of the season 13-3, and their two losses were against Catholic Memorial and St. Johns Prep, two very strong teams.
St. Marys (7-0)
St. Mary's remains undefeated heading into Easter weekend after 7 amazing games to start the season. Their pitching is what pushes them forward as a great team, and they recently took down Bishop Feehan in a great game.
Bishop Stang (6-1)
Bishop Stang started off the season 4-0 but recently dropped their first game on the second night of a back-to-back against St. Mary's. They are led by Texas commitment Brody Bumila and Amir Cartagena. Drew Taylor and Matt Burt have also been impressive. Burt on the mound has been incredibly good allowing just three hits while going six innings in a recent matchup against Arlington. The Mustangs are a team to watch out for throughout the season, as they have continued their success with two more wins.
Austin Prep (9-1)
Austin Prep has been lucky enough to have just one game effected by the weather so far. In the games they have been able to play they have looked like very convincing wins. They have two recorded shutouts so far against Kings Edgehill in Canada where they won 10-0 and another against Rivers where they won 8-0. They recently topped Belmont Hill 15-4.
King Philip (7-0)
The King Philip Warriors have been extremely impressive so far this spring season on the diamond. They have allowed just a little bit over 2 runs a game, and have recorded 2 shutouts so far.
Lincoln Sudbury (7-2)
Lincoln Sudbury thrives at the plate more than any other team has so far this season. In a previous game against Framingham three of their players were perfect at the plate, recording a hit in every at bat. They also prove their maturity in close games, celebrating a walk off against Catholic Memorial.
Auburn (9-0)
Auburn has had quite literally the perfect start to their season. In their first game of the season against Monty Tech pitchers Kyle McGlaughlin and Bryce Everson threw a combined no hitter en route to a 10-0 win. In their first six contests they outscored opponents with a combined score of 51-4. Auburn has been outstanding to start their season and they have talent all across their roster.
Shrewsbury St. Johns (7-1)
St. Johns has been defeated only once this season and that was against Xaverian. They started out the season 6-0. In those six games, they scored 54 runs averaging 9 a game. Also in those six games they allowed just 12 runs, and held their opponents to 2 runs on average a game. They will look to continue dominating the diamond as the season goes on.