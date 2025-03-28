Vote: Who is the top returning high school quarterback in Massachusetts heading into spring of 2025?
Massachusetts high school football may be focusing on their upcoming spring practice schedule, but regardless the Bay State has produced some great talent out of the Northeast of the United States.
Why not take a look into the future with the top passers in the pocket from Massachusetts, shall we?
The state has continued to develop some of the top high school quarterbacks in recent years, with many top end signal callers now heading to the collegiate level from Massachusetts. High school football is transforming into a pass-first system all across the country, so it is now surprise The Bay State is following the trend.
The following is a list and voting poll of top returning Massachusetts quarterbacks heading into the 2025 spring. Take a look at our nominees and then vote in our poll that's at the bottom of the page.
Voting will conclude Thursday, May 1st, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.
Osiris Lopez, Leominster
One of the top quarterbacks in high school football let alone Massachusetts showed out last year and displayed why he will be one of the top QBs when 2025 rolls around. Lopez in 2024 completed 98-of-174 passes for 1749 yards, 26 touchdowns and 7 interceptions.
Qur'an McNeil, Milton Academy
While McNeils exact stats aren't available, the three-star Milton Academy quarterback has received offers from elite level schools and deserves to be recognized. Some of the schools who have offered include Boston College, Arkansas, Cincinatti, and many more.
Christopher Vargas, St. John's Prep
Vargas was the head of the Eagles offense just as a freshman last year. In one of the most successful high school football programs, Vargas threw for 1,311 yards, 17 touchdowns and 3 interceptions last year.
Jonny Donovan, Scituate
Donovan got his first trial at running the Scituate offense last year and he didn't disappoint. Leading his team to winning the 2024 D4 MIAA state championship, the 6'3 180-pound junior quarterback threw for 2,156 yards and set a school record with 31 passing touchdowns all while having a 13-0 record.
Will Wood, Xaverian Brothers
Will Wood filled quite possibly the biggest shoes in the state because of Xaverian's reputation in high school football. He led the Hawks to the state championship while completing passes for over 2,000 yards, he had 26 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.
Jake Attaway, Philips Exeter Academy/Hudson
Jake Attaway was Hudsons quarterback last season, but plans on doing a post-grad year at Philips Exeter this upcoming season. Attaway's exact stats aren't available, but all you need to know is he has thrown for over 10,000 yards and 100 touchdowns in the course of his high school career.
Lukas Prock, Wellesely
Prock is one of the youngest names on the list, and the future for him and Wellesley football is bright. The 6'2 180-pound quarterback threw for 2,109 yards, 25 touchdowns and just 4 interceptions last season.
Peter Bourque, Tabor Academy
Looking at the offense that Bourque conducted last season for Tabor, it is no question why he is on this list. Leading his team to an 8-1 record and winning the NEPSAC super bowl and gaining 20+ collegiate offers. Bourque has a great arm and will continue to develop going into his junior season.
Jesse Gagliardi, Natick
Gagliardi in his junior year showed very good potential leading the Natick Redhawks to a 9-2 record. Class of 2026 quarterback used his athleticism to his advantage. In 11 games he was 53-84 on passing attempts securing 865 yards and 5 touchdowns. Gagliardi made just as much an impact rushing, totaling 97 carries for 819 rush yards and 2 touchdowns.
Tommy Vallett, Mansfield
Vallett of Mansfield was one of the best QBs in the Hockomock, a very competitive league. In his junior season with the Hornets he compiled 1,661 passing yards and 14 touchdowns. He has a very impressive arm for such a young player and plays well under pressure.
