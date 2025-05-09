Vote: Who should be the Massachusetts high school softball player of the week (5/8/2025)
Another week of the high school softball season is complete, and there were some exciting matchups last week in Massachusetts. Our nominees for this week delivered some exciting performances for their respective teams landing them as a nominee for this weeks voting.
This week's slate of games should be even more exciting as the teams are gearing up for the playoffs. It will be fascinating to watch which players step up as they look to lead their teams to victory. Like always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the High School on SI Massachusetts high school softball player of the week.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Here are this week's nominations. Voting will close on May 14th at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Catherine Larson, Taunton
Larson led her team to a shutout victory in the opening of the teams newest stadium. She threw a no-hitter and shut out her opponent.
Delaney Moquin, Silver Lake
Moquin pitched two games and had 11 strikeouts in each, one of them in a 18-0 win over Whitman Hanson. In two games at bat she had 3 hits one of them being a home run as well as 3 RBI's.
Ellie Russo, Reading
In a 10-3 win over Newburyport Russo blasted back to back home runs lifting her team to the victory, she remains as a stellar bat for the Rockets.
Becca Sobol, Bedford
Sobol ended the week with 9 hits, 2 of them being triples and 4 RBI's. She also had 2 great defensive plays in the field, and helped her team to a gritty win over Waltham.
Anna Bucala, Greenfield
Bucala drove in five runs just on her own in a 27-0 win against Northhampton.
Evelyn Julieano, Lenox
Julieano smashed a grand slam for Lenox softball, eventually giving her team the win against Hoosac Valley.
Emma Horrocks, Dighton Rehoboth
Horrocks had a great week playing in three games. She went 3-for-5 scoring 2 runs and knocking in 2 as well. Next game she added a home run in a 26-5 victory over Old Rochester. Then added one more home run the next game, as well as another hit and 2 more RBI's. Then 2 more home runs and 4 more RBI's in a shutout win against Seekonk.
Elsie Testa, Abington
Testa started on the mound three times this past week, going 3-0 in total. She tallied 28 strikeouts with no earned runs. She also added on three hits, one double and two singles.
Ashleigh Lent, Lincoln Sudbury
Lent totaled 2 hits and 2 RBI's in a game against Newton South, and also scored 2 runs of her own in a 5-0 victory.
Sharlotte Stazinski, Walpole
Stazinski went 7 innings tossing 17 strikeout, and 0 walks, just one hit away from a perfect game against Wellesley.
Abbey Riley, Walpole
In the same game against Wellesley that Stazinski had her near perfect game, Riley went for 2 hits with 2 walks, 3 stolen bases and a run scored.
Brianna Fontes, Joseph Case
This past week Fontes went 6-for-8 at the plate with 2 double and five runs batted in in total.
Kamryn Bonneau, Pentucket
Bonneau has played a great role in Pentuckets 12-0 start to the season. This past week she went 5-for-5 in a game, with a grand slam as well as another home run. In another game, she went 2-for-3.