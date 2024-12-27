Vote: Who Was The Top Freshman Football Player In Massachusetts Of 2024?
The 2024 high school football season is complete and we are going around the East Coast, reflecting on the last few months.
One of the big questions is what newcomers on the scene made the biggest impact to a football program or state even? That’s where freshmen that saw extensive playing time come into the mix.
That’s why we ask the question: Who was the top freshman football player of 2024?
We will go state-by-state along the East Coast and once that voting is done, do a final poll including all the sophomores that won going head-to-head.
We’ve selected 10 worthy candidates and ask you the fan to vote for who you think topped them all.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes on January 19th, 11:59pm
Here are the nominees:
Ramar Thomas, QB, Catholic Memorial
The signal caller played well through minimal action for Catholic Memorial, completing 10-of-15 passes for 208 yards and three touchdowns. Also rushed for 349 yards and three scores.
Caleb Lafreniere, QB, St. Bernard's Central Catholic
Lafreniere in limited action put up some decent numbers for Central Catholic, completing 18 passes for 168 yards and three touchdowns.
Ryan Gallagher, QB, Worchester Tech
Another freshman signal caller that's played sparingly but well this season is Gallagher for Worchester Tech and he's put up some good numbers. Roberson has completed 5-of-15 passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns.
Jamari Coates, QB, Lynn Classical
Coates showed what he could do, esecpailly with his legs this past season. The freshman rushed for 287 yards on 36 carries and scored three times. Also threw for 131 yards through the air.
Danny Ortiz, RB, KIPP Academy Lynn Collegiate
Ortiz played solid out of the backfield for KIPP Academy Lynn Collegiate, rushing for 347 yards on 68 carries and scoring three touchdowns.
Jaylen Mciver, WR, Springfield International Charter School
The Springfield International Charter School wide receiver hauled in 31 passes for 695 yards and seight touchdowns. That's an average of over 22 yards per reception.
Michael Crowley, WR, Andover
Crowley was one of the state's top freshman receivers this season, hauling in 15 passes for 145 yards through nine games.
Zackery Oliver, WR, Leominster
One receiver that came on late and produced on the varsity level was Oliver, who caught 10 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown.
Matthew Genduso, DL, St. Paul
The defensive lineman was strong in the heart of the St. Paul defense, making 26 total tackles and two having gone for a loss.
Xavier Colon, LB, Springfield International Charter School
Through eight games played, Colon was a tackling machine and made 48 stops, 13 for loss and seven sacks.
Liam Conlon, LB, Catholic Memorial
Conlon was a force for Gardner, making 38 tackles and two going for a loss for one of the state's top high school football programs.
Aaden Soto, EDGE, Lynn English
The Lynn English defensive had a solid season in the front seven, totaling 13 tackles, seven for a loss and two sacks so far this fall.
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi