High School

Vote: Who Was The Top Freshman Football Player In Massachusetts Of 2024?

We’ve picked out 12 freshman football players in Massachusetts that stood out this past 2024 season

Andy Villamarzo

Liam Conlon/X

The 2024 high school football season is complete and we are going around the East Coast, reflecting on the last few months. 

One of the big questions is what newcomers on the scene made the biggest impact to a football program or state even? That’s where freshmen that saw extensive playing time come into the mix. 

That’s why we ask the question: Who was the top freshman football player of 2024? 

We will go state-by-state along the East Coast and once that voting is done, do a final poll including all the sophomores that won going head-to-head. 

We’ve selected 10 worthy candidates and ask you the fan to vote for who you think topped them all.

SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. - SBLive Sports

Voting closes on January 19th, 11:59pm

Here are the nominees:

Ramar Thomas, QB, Catholic Memorial

The signal caller played well through minimal action for Catholic Memorial, completing 10-of-15 passes for 208 yards and three touchdowns. Also rushed for 349 yards and three scores.

Caleb Lafreniere, QB, St. Bernard's Central Catholic

Lafreniere in limited action put up some decent numbers for Central Catholic, completing 18 passes for 168 yards and three touchdowns.

Ryan Gallagher, QB, Worchester Tech

Another freshman signal caller that's played sparingly but well this season is Gallagher for Worchester Tech and he's put up some good numbers. Roberson has completed 5-of-15 passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns. 

Jamari Coates, QB, Lynn Classical

Coates showed what he could do, esecpailly with his legs this past season. The freshman rushed for 287 yards on 36 carries and scored three times. Also threw for 131 yards through the air.

Danny Ortiz, RB, KIPP Academy Lynn Collegiate 

Ortiz played solid out of the backfield for KIPP Academy Lynn Collegiate, rushing for 347 yards on 68 carries and scoring three touchdowns.

Jaylen Mciver, WR, Springfield International Charter School 

The Springfield International Charter School wide receiver hauled in 31 passes for 695 yards and seight touchdowns. That's an average of over 22 yards per reception. 

Michael Crowley, WR, Andover

Crowley was one of the state's top freshman receivers this season, hauling in 15 passes for 145 yards through nine games.

Zackery Oliver, WR, Leominster

One receiver that came on late and produced on the varsity level was Oliver, who caught 10 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown.

Matthew Genduso, DL, St. Paul

The defensive lineman was strong in the heart of the St. Paul defense, making 26 total tackles and two having gone for a loss.

Xavier Colon, LB, Springfield International Charter School

Through eight games played, Colon was a tackling machine and made 48 stops, 13 for loss and seven sacks.

Liam Conlon, LB, Catholic Memorial

Conlon was a force for Gardner, making 38 tackles and two going for a loss for one of the state's top high school football programs.

Aaden Soto, EDGE, Lynn English

The Lynn English defensive had a solid season in the front seven, totaling 13 tackles, seven for a loss and two sacks so far this fall.

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Massachusetts