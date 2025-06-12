Xaverian Brothers Begins Turf Renovation to Elevate Elite Athletic Programs in Massachusetts
With high school sports winding down here in Massachusetts, the sports season could start to get slow. Of course there is always athletes making commitments, and transferring schools, but in terms of athletics there is not much going on.
That is only for most schools. The elite of the elite always are looking to make headlines, in any way they can. Here in the Bay State, Xaverian Brothers high school is one of the top when it comes to athletics, and for good reason.
Xaverian Brothers: A Massachusetts High School Sports Powerhouse
Since 2010, the Hawks of Xaverian Brothers have captured 15 state championships. They have 17 division 1 sports for boys in grades 7-12, making it one of the most sought out schools for young athletes.
One of their most presitgious programs just so happens to be football, and some major news was announced on their twitter regarding not only their football team, but any other program that uses the turf.
Football Program Leads the Way in Excellence
The Hawks have decided to begin construction on their turf to upgrade the environment for their players as well as their opponents.
Hawks football team is recognized as one of the best in the country. They are 12 time state champions and hold 29 league championships. They produce D1 talent and hold their athletes to a high standard.
Turf Renovation Will Benefit Multiple Programs
Other teams using the turf include their lacrosse, track and field, and many other teams.
Summer Construction Aims to Raise the Bar
This summer will be even busier now for the Hawks, and people in the area should look forward to one of the best high schools new and improved field/track.