McDonald's All-American nominees: 18 California high school girls basketball players eligible for April game
The nominees for the 2025 McDonald’s All-American high school basketball game have been announced.
The prestigious game will be played on April 1 in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center, home of the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets. The game will include a boys and girls game where two rosters of 12 players will compete in an East vs. West showdown.
California had 18 girls basketball players nominated. Of course, just a few will be chosen. The players with the highest chance of playing in the game are Addie Deal, Grace Knox and Aliyahna “Puff” Morris.
NOTE: Any coach or administrator can nominate a player to be a McDonald’s All-American based on their judgement of a student-athlete's athletic, education and behavioral performance.
Vote in the poll below the list for the player you most want to see in the prestigious all-star game.
Voting will close at 11:59 p.m. ET Thursday, Jan. 23.
2025 CA NOMINEES
(Listed alphabetically by the player's last name)
Carly Amborn, San Domenico, G
Jordin Blackmon, Bishop Montgomery, G
Shaena Brew, Etiwanda, G
Nyah Buntun, St. Mary’s-Stockton, G
Nina Cain, McClatchy, W
Jalaysia Clements, Grant, G
Addie Deal, Mater Dei, G
Makayla Haddock, Eastvale Roosevelt, W
Aleyah Harmon, Christian Brothers, G
Devyn Kiernan, Mater Dei, F
Grace Knox, Etiwanda, C
Aliyahna “Puff” Morris, Etiwanda, G
Morgan Mack, Hart, G
Isabella Spencer, Harvard-Westlake, SG-SF
Nohe’alani Stores, Milpitas, F
Deana Thompson, Harvard-Westlake, G
Amaya Williams, Mater Dei, G
Ebony Wilson, St. Mary’s Academy, G