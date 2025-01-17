High School

McDonald's All-American nominees: 18 California high school girls basketball players eligible for April game

Vote: Which standout from California do you most want to see chosen for nationally televised all-star game?

Mitch Stephens

Eitwanda's 5-star post Grace Knox, an LSU signee, goes up for two in a recent game with Carondelet. She is one of 18 California players nominated to play in April's McDonald's All-American game.
Eitwanda's 5-star post Grace Knox, an LSU signee, goes up for two in a recent game with Carondelet. She is one of 18 California players nominated to play in April's McDonald's All-American game. / Photo: Dennis Lee

The nominees for the 2025 McDonald’s All-American high school basketball game have been announced.

The prestigious game will be played on April 1 in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center, home of the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets. The game will include a boys and girls game where two rosters of 12 players will compete in an East vs. West showdown.

California had 18 girls basketball players nominated. Of course, just a few will be chosen. The players with the highest chance of playing in the game are Addie Deal, Grace Knox and Aliyahna “Puff” Morris.

NOTE: Any coach or administrator can nominate a player to be a McDonald’s All-American based on their judgement of a student-athlete's athletic, education and behavioral performance.

Vote in the poll below the list for the player you most want to see in the prestigious all-star game.

Voting will close at 11:59 p.m. ET Thursday, Jan. 23.

2025 CA NOMINEES

(Listed alphabetically by the player's last name)

Carly Amborn, San Domenico, G

Jordin Blackmon, Bishop Montgomery, G 

Shaena Brew, Etiwanda, G

Nyah Buntun, St. Mary’s-Stockton, G

Nina Cain, McClatchy, W

Jalaysia Clements, Grant, G

Addie Deal, Mater Dei, G

Makayla Haddock, Eastvale Roosevelt, W

Aleyah Harmon, Christian Brothers, G

Devyn Kiernan, Mater Dei, F

Grace Knox, Etiwanda, C

Aliyahna “Puff” Morris, Etiwanda, G

Morgan Mack, Hart, G

Isabella Spencer, Harvard-Westlake, SG-SF

Nohe’alani Stores, Milpitas, F

Deana Thompson, Harvard-Westlake, G

Amaya Williams, Mater Dei, G

Ebony Wilson, St. Mary’s Academy, G

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.