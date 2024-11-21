Bryce Underwood, nation's top recruit, flips commitment from LSU to Michigan
The nation's No. 1 recruit in the class of 2025, quarterback Bryce Underwood, is now committed to the Michigan Wolverines, according to On3.
Underwood, from Belleville, Michigan, had been committed to LSU since January, but the Wolverines continued to pursue the local quarterback. The Wolverines have offered Underwood an estimated $10.5 million in NIL money.
“In my opinion and everything I know about how collectives operate, I would say that if Bryce Underwood does land at Michigan, it would definitely be above market value,” said On3 NIL insider Pete Nakos. “Everyone talks about the Nico Iamaleava deal at Tennessee that was worth $8 million over four years and the Jaden Rashada deal that was $13 million over four years that never came about. Bryce is obviously a generational player. He’s guy that would probably start at Michigan on Day 1 and help them compete for the College Football Playoffs right away. But I would say that $10.5 million number is on the high side of what most quarterbacks are getting in college football right now.”
This commitment comes after Michigan staffers, including GM Sean Magee, were on the sideline for a game of his in late October. Additionally, Connor Stalions, the former Michigan staffer accused of sign stealing, recently joined Underwood's high school coaching staff. Underwood's Belleville teammate, Elijah Dotson, recently flipped from Pitt to Michigan.
Underwood's commitment vaults Michigan to No. 8 in On3's team recruiting rankings.
247sports.com on Underwood:
"Potential franchise signal caller with the ideal blend of size, arm talent and athleticism. Exhibited no shortage of field command midway through senior season, which makes sense given resume: over 48 career starts and upwards of 165 touchdowns accounted for. Those numbers are amplified even more by the fact that he’s extremely young for the grade and won’t turn 20 years old until his third year of college. Has continued to improve as a passer and has gotten much more in tune with his mechanics. However, the biggest revelation in his final prep campaign has been his ability to move the chains with his legs as he builds speed and dodges defenders as an open-field runner with a frame that’s north of 6-foot-3 and pushing 215 pounds. Displays excellent pocket awareness for his age and isn’t one that panics as pressure builds. Does best to stay on schedule and hit his marks with authority, showing the ability to not only challenge tight coverage windows with velocity over the middle, but also throw with both touch and anticipation to the second and third levels. Projects as a multi-year impact player for a College Football Playoff contender that has a chance to eventually emerge as a first-round pick in the NFL Draft with his tools. Might need a semester or two to find his footing, but ability to hunt big plays and distribute on the move could be hard to keep off the field even if he’s still learning how to dissect complex defenses."
More Michigan high school sports coverage from High School on SI
Top quarterbacks in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top pass catchers in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top running backs in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top offensive lineman in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top defensive backs in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top linebackers in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top defensive linemen in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App