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Michigan Boys High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026

See every MHSAA champion and runner-up for all four divisions as the Michigan high school basketball season comes to a close
Robin Erickson|
The Rockford Rams took home the Division 1 state championship defeating East Lansing at the MSU Breslin Center.
The Rockford Rams took home the Division 1 state championship defeating East Lansing at the MSU Breslin Center. | Scott Hasse

The 2026 Michigan boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each division.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Division 1

Champions: Rockford Rams

Runner-Ups: East Lansing Trojans

Division 2

Champions: Freeland Falcons

Runner-Ups: Unity Christian Crusaders

Division 3

Champions: Pewamo-Westphalia Pirates

Runner-Ups: Arts & Tech Academy Lions

Division 4

Champions: Concord Yellowjackets

Runner-Ups: Douglass Hurricanes

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Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

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