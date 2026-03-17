Michigan Boys High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026

The 2026 Michigan boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each division.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Champions: Rockford Rams

Runner-Ups: East Lansing Trojans

Champions: Freeland Falcons

Runner-Ups: Unity Christian Crusaders

Champions: Pewamo-Westphalia Pirates

Runner-Ups: Arts & Tech Academy Lions

Champions: Concord Yellowjackets

Runner-Ups: Douglass Hurricanes

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