Belleville vs. Clarkston: Live score updates of Michigan high school football top-10 opener — August 28, 2025
Get game updates between the Wolves and the Tigers in the opening week of Michigan high school football
The No. 8 Clarkston Wolves play the No. 7 Belleville Tigers on Thursday in the Amazon Prep Kickoff Classic at Wayne State University.
The game is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET.
Pick 'Em
Play High School On SI's Pick 'Em! Choose who you think will win the game.
Belleville vs. Clarkston: Live score updates of Michigan high school football top-10 opener — August 28, 2025
Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.
Recommended Articles
Published