Bryce Underwood’s high school career ended; enjoy this triple-coverage dart from his final game
Bryce Underwood's high school football career is over, but the LSU commit went out showing the world why he's the top-ranked recruit in the country.
Underwood's Belleville Tigers lost 35-21 to Detroit Catholic Central on Friday night in the Michigan high school football playoffs, but the five-star QB showcased his arm talent early.
With Belleville trailing 7-0, Underwood fired a 40-yard dart into triple coverage, threading the needle to hit Trey Graham for the game-tying touchdown.
Underwood went on to add two more rushing touchdowns, but that first quarter throw was the highlight among highlights, even in a losing effort.
Here's the play, on "second and a mile," as the announcer notes, courtesy of the NFHS Network:
It was a heckuva catch by Graham as well.
Overall it was a rough final game for Underwood, who faced intense pressure all night from the Detroit Catholic Central defense.
He finished with 188 yards passing and two interceptions to go with the one spectacular TD throw, plus 31 yards on 11 carries with two touchdowns.
The final pass of Underwood's high school football career was picked off by the Shamrocks' Luca Genrich on a fourth-down prayer.
Detroit Catholic Central will play Cass Tech in the Division 1 state semifinals on Saturday, Nov. 23.
Next up for Underwood's football career, presumably, is the purple and gold of the LSU Tigers, unless the maize and blue can pry him away.
