Flint Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 17, 2025
There are 34 games scheduled across the Flint metro area on Friday, October 17, including one games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Flint Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup of the weekend includes two of the top-ten teams in the state. No. 6 Davison will travel to take on No. 10 Grand Blanc as each team looks to avoid its first loss of the year.
Flint High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025
Tawas Area (1-6) vs Valley Lutheran (7-0) - 7:00 PM
Sandusky (2-5) vs Unionville-Sebewaing (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Sacred Heart Academy (3-3) vs Nouvel Catholic Central (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Michigan Lutheran Seminary (4-3) vs Reese (4-3) - 7:00 PM
New Lothrop (5-2) vs Ovid-Elsie (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Mt. Morris (1-6) vs Montrose (7-0) - 7:00 PM
Pewamo-Westphalia (7-0) vs Perry (1-6) - 7:00 PM
Powers Catholic (0-7) vs Glenn (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Laker (5-2) vs Harbor Beach (7-0) - 7:00 PM
Dansville (0-7) vs Laingsburg (2-5) - 7:00 PM
Ithaca (6-1) vs Fowler (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Hemlock (1-6) vs Lakeview (1-6) - 7:00 PM
Bentley (2-5) vs New Haven (0-7) - 7:00 PM
Beal City (7-0) vs Pine River Area (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Oscoda (2-5) vs Harbor Springs (3-4) - 7:00 PM
Western (2-5) vs Haslett (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Beecher (0-7) vs Genesee (3-4) - 7:00 PM
Durand (5-2) vs Chesaning (1-6) - 7:00 PM
Atherton (3-4) vs Flint Southwestern Academy (1-6) - 7:00 PM
Caro (4-3) vs Vassar (2-5) - 7:00 PM
Frankenmuth (6-1) vs Freeland (6-1) - 7:00 PM
Chippewa Hills (3-4) vs Central Montcalm (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Bridgeport (1-6) vs Garber (2-5) - 7:00 PM
Lakeville (3-4) vs Birch Run (3-4) - 7:00 PM
Alma (3-4) vs Swan Valley (6-1) - 7:00 PM
St. Johns (4-3) vs Gaylord (7-0) - 7:00 PM
Marlette (1-6) vs Skyline (1-6) - 7:00 PM
Midland (4-3) vs Mt. Pleasant (7-0) - 7:00 PM
Heritage (2-5) vs University of Detroit Jesuit (0-6) - 7:00 PM
Davison (7-0) vs Grand Blanc (7-0) - 7:00 PM
Lapeer (2-5) vs Dow (6-1) - 7:00 PM
Traverse City West (3-4) vs Bay City Western (3-4) - 7:00 PM
Bay City Central (1-6) vs Traverse City Central (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Saginaw United (1-6) vs Carman-Ainsworth (0-7) - 7:00 PM
