High School

Byron Center vs. Hudsonville: Live Score Updates from Michigan High School Football Top-15 Showdown

The Michigan high school football season starts with a bang as Hudsonville hosts Byron Center in a battle of top-15 teams

Sam Brown

Hudsonville’s Connor Brintnall tackles Detroit Cass Tech RB Jaylen Spates during the 2024 MHSAA Division 1 football finals. Hudsonville hosts Byron Center Thursday night to kick off the 2025 Michigan high school football season.
Hudsonville’s Connor Brintnall tackles Detroit Cass Tech RB Jaylen Spates during the 2024 MHSAA Division 1 football finals. Hudsonville hosts Byron Center Thursday night to kick off the 2025 Michigan high school football season. / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It is officially time for football as the 2025 Michigan high school football season gets underway with a top-15 showdown on Thursday night when Hudsonville hosts Byron Center.

Hudsonville begins the season ranked No. 4 in the Michigan High School Football Top 25 Preseason Rankings after coming up just short in the MHSAA Division 1 championship a year ago.

On the other side, Byron Center enters the year ranked No. 11 following a season where the Bulldogs lost just two games, one of which was a 35-19 defeat to St. Mary's Prep in the MHSAA Division 2 title game.

With both teams hoping to get back to their respective state championship games, this is an early-season matchup well worth keeping an eye on.

Players to Watch

Hudsonville Eagles

IOL - Brayden Hansen - A 6'4", 245-pound offensive lineman in the Class of 2026 with an offer from Grand Valley State

Byron Center Bulldogs

RB - Cameron Payne - A Class of 2027 running back with an offer from Toledo. He is 5'11" and weighs in at 200 pounds

Pick the Winner

Please let us know who you think will win by trying your hand at our Pick 'Em challenge.

How to Watch

You can watch Byron Center vs. Hudsonville live on the NFHS Network.

Byron Center vs. Hudsonville Live Score Updates

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

Final

Byron Center

Hudsonville

Updates will be placed here once the game kicks off at 7 p.m. ET. Refresh the page for the latest update. 

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Sam Brown
SAM BROWN

Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.  

Home/Michigan