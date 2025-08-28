Byron Center vs. Hudsonville: Live Score Updates from Michigan High School Football Top-15 Showdown
It is officially time for football as the 2025 Michigan high school football season gets underway with a top-15 showdown on Thursday night when Hudsonville hosts Byron Center.
Hudsonville begins the season ranked No. 4 in the Michigan High School Football Top 25 Preseason Rankings after coming up just short in the MHSAA Division 1 championship a year ago.
On the other side, Byron Center enters the year ranked No. 11 following a season where the Bulldogs lost just two games, one of which was a 35-19 defeat to St. Mary's Prep in the MHSAA Division 2 title game.
With both teams hoping to get back to their respective state championship games, this is an early-season matchup well worth keeping an eye on.
Players to Watch
Hudsonville Eagles
IOL - Brayden Hansen - A 6'4", 245-pound offensive lineman in the Class of 2026 with an offer from Grand Valley State
Byron Center Bulldogs
RB - Cameron Payne - A Class of 2027 running back with an offer from Toledo. He is 5'11" and weighs in at 200 pounds
Pick the Winner
How to Watch
You can watch Byron Center vs. Hudsonville live on the NFHS Network.
Byron Center vs. Hudsonville Live Score Updates
Updates will be placed here once the game kicks off at 7 p.m. ET. Refresh the page for the latest update.
