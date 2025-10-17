Cass Tech vs Detroit King: Live score updates from 2025 PSL Championship - October 17, 2025
The No. 12 Detroit King Crusaders (5-2) play the No. 1 Cass Tech Technicians (7-0) on Friday in the Detroit PSL Championship at Ford Field.
The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. after the Denby vs. Pershing game.
The Crusaders and the Technicians played earlier this season on September 19 and 20. The Technicians took a 27-0 lead, but the police suspended the game in the third quarter due to overcrowding at the stadium.
The game resumed the next day, and the Crusaders almost completed a comeback, but Cass Tech won 27-22.
Players to Watch
Cass Tech
- Corey Sadler Jr., Sr., ATH — 4-star committed to North Carolina
- Marcus Jennings, Sr., LB — 3-star committed to Toledo
- Khalief Canty, Sr., OL — 3-star committed to Missouri
- Donald Tabron II, So., QB — 4-star uncommitted
Detroit King
- Jaidon Windom, Sr., DB — 3-star committed to Cincinnati
- Michael Dukes, Sr., RB — 3-star committed to Rutgers
- Jameer Henry, Jr., DL — 3-star uncommitted
