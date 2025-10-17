High School

Cass Tech vs Detroit King: Live score updates from 2025 PSL Championship - October 17, 2025

Get game updates from a top Michigan high school football matchup

Jack Butler

Detroit Cass Tech receiver Corey Sadler Jr. is stopped by Detroit King defensive back Jaidon Windom (5) during the first half of PSL championship at Ford Field in Detroit on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.
Detroit Cass Tech receiver Corey Sadler Jr. is stopped by Detroit King defensive back Jaidon Windom (5) during the first half of PSL championship at Ford Field in Detroit on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.

The No. 12 Detroit King Crusaders (5-2) play the No. 1 Cass Tech Technicians (7-0) on Friday in the Detroit PSL Championship at Ford Field.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. after the Denby vs. Pershing game.

The Crusaders and the Technicians played earlier this season on September 19 and 20. The Technicians took a 27-0 lead, but the police suspended the game in the third quarter due to overcrowding at the stadium.

The game resumed the next day, and the Crusaders almost completed a comeback, but Cass Tech won 27-22.

Players to Watch

Cass Tech

  • Corey Sadler Jr., Sr., ATH — 4-star committed to North Carolina
  • Marcus Jennings, Sr., LB — 3-star committed to Toledo
  • Khalief Canty, Sr., OL — 3-star committed to Missouri
  • Donald Tabron II, So., QB — 4-star uncommitted

Detroit King

  • Jaidon Windom, Sr., DB — 3-star committed to Cincinnati
  • Michael Dukes, Sr., RB — 3-star committed to Rutgers
  • Jameer Henry, Jr., DL — 3-star uncommitted

Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.

Published
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

