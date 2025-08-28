High School

Detroit Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - August 28-30, 2025

Get Detroit area live updates and final scores as the 2025 Michigan high school football season kicks off on August 28

Robin Erickson

No. 7 Belleville takes on No. 8 Clarkston as the Michigan high school football season gets underway.
No. 7 Belleville takes on No. 8 Clarkston as the Michigan high school football season gets underway. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 124 games scheduled across the Detroit metro area this weekend from Thursday, August 28 through Saturday, August 30, including fifteen games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Detroit Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the weekend include four of Michigan's top-ranked teams as No. 5 Saline travels to No. 15 Rockford to take on the Rams. Meanwhile, No. 8 Clarkston takes on No. 7 Belleville in a top-ten showdown.

Detroit High School Football Schedule - Thursday, August 28, 2025

There are 102 games scheduled across the Detroit metro area on Thursday, August 28, highlighted by No. 8 Clarkston taking on No. 7 Belleville at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Detroit Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Detroit High School Football Schedule - Friday, August 29, 2025

There are 21 games scheduled across the Detroit metro area on Friday, August 29, 2025 highlighted by No. 1 Cass Tech taking on Central Catholic at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Detroit Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Detroit High School Football Schedule - Saturday, August 30, 2025

There is 1 game scheduled across the Detroit metro area on Saturday, August 30, with the lone game between Algonac and Cardinal Mooney Catholic. Follow the game on our Detroit Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

