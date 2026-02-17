Official Michigan Girls High School Basketball Divisional Rankings Revealed - Feb. 17, 2026
The latest MHSAA official girls basketball rankings have been revealed for this week, and we have no new top-ranked teams, as Rockford, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian, Jackson Lumen Christian, and Concord all remain at No. 1.
Defending Division 1 state champions Belleville moved up nine spots this week to No. 3. Plus, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s made a significant charge in Division 1, moving up from No. 9 last week to No. 4 this week.
With the playoffs right around the corner, we may have a new site for the girls' basketball championships, as Michigan State Women's basketball team could host NCAA tournament games at the Breslin Center.
For those unfamiliar, the MHSAA’s Michigan Power Rating (MPR) is based solely on wins and losses, and not margin of victory or game location. The formula weighs a team’s own winning percentage (25%), its opponents’ winning percentage (50%), and its opponents’ opponents’ winning percentage (25%).
Here are the latest MHSAA girls basketball rankings for the week of February 17, 2026.
Division 1 Rankings
1. Rockford
2. Detroit Renaissance
3. Belleville
4. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
5. New Baltimore Anchor Bay
6. Saginaw Heritage
7. Midland
8. Sturgis
9. Wayne Memorial
10. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
11. South Lyon East
12. Grand Haven
13. Utica Eisenhower
14. Muskegon
15. Howell
16. Holt
17. DeWitt
18. Clarkston
19. Saline
20. Livonia Stevenson
Division 2 Rankings
1. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian
2. Otsego
3. Tecumseh
4. Grand Rapids South Christian
5. Goodrich
6. Grand Rapids West Catholic
7. Flint Powers Catholic
8. Detroit Edison
9. Redford Westfield Prep
10. Yale
11. Negaunee
12. Haslett
13. St. Clair
14. Holland Christian
15. Big Rapids
16. Frankenmuth
17. Carleton Airport
18. Kingsford
19. Michigan Center
20. Wayland
Division 3 Rankings
1. Jackson Lumen Christian
2. McBain
3. Niles Brandywine
4. Blissfield
5. Pewamo-Westphalia
6. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
7. Kalamazoo Christian
8. Cass City
9. Roscommon
10. Grass Lake
11. Hemlock
12. Harbor Springs
13. Morley Stanwood
14. Brooklyn Columbia Central
15. Caro
16. New Lothrop
17. Kent City
18. Sandusky
19. Evart
20. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest
Division 4 Rankings
1. Concord
2. Morenci
3. Gaylord St. Mary
4. Mio
5. Kingston
6. Au Gres-Sims
7. Frankfort
8. Ewen-Trout Creek
9. Ishpeming
10. L'Anse
11. Mendon
12. Indian River Inland Lakes
13. Baraga
14. Adrian Lenawee Christian
15. Buckley
16. Onekama
17. Portland St. Patrick
18. St. Charles
19. Norway
20. Newberry