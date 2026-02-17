High School

Official Michigan Girls High School Basketball Divisional Rankings Revealed - Feb. 17, 2026

We have no new No. 1 teams this week, but there is a lot of movement in the rankings.

Wayne Memorial's Morgan Smith shoots during a Kensington Lakes Activities Association-East girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.
The latest MHSAA official girls basketball rankings have been revealed for this week, and we have no new top-ranked teams, as Rockford, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian, Jackson Lumen Christian, and Concord all remain at No. 1.

Defending Division 1 state champions Belleville moved up nine spots this week to No. 3. Plus, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s made a significant charge in Division 1, moving up from No. 9 last week to No. 4 this week.

With the playoffs right around the corner, we may have a new site for the girls' basketball championships, as Michigan State Women's basketball team could host NCAA tournament games at the Breslin Center.

For those unfamiliar, the MHSAA’s Michigan Power Rating (MPR) is based solely on wins and losses, and not margin of victory or game location. The formula weighs a team’s own winning percentage (25%), its opponents’ winning percentage (50%), and its opponents’ opponents’ winning percentage (25%).

Here are the latest MHSAA girls basketball rankings for the week of February 17, 2026.

Division 1 Rankings

1. Rockford

2. Detroit Renaissance

3. Belleville

4. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

5. New Baltimore Anchor Bay

6. Saginaw Heritage

7. Midland

8. Sturgis

9. Wayne Memorial

10. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

11. South Lyon East

12. Grand Haven

13. Utica Eisenhower

14. Muskegon

15. Howell

16. Holt

17. DeWitt

18. Clarkston

19. Saline

20. Livonia Stevenson

Division 2 Rankings

1. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian

2. Otsego

3. Tecumseh

4. Grand Rapids South Christian

5. Goodrich

6. Grand Rapids West Catholic

7. Flint Powers Catholic

8. Detroit Edison

9. Redford Westfield Prep

10. Yale

11. Negaunee

12. Haslett

13. St. Clair

14. Holland Christian

15. Big Rapids

16. Frankenmuth

17. Carleton Airport

18. Kingsford

19. Michigan Center

20. Wayland

Division 3 Rankings

1. Jackson Lumen Christian

2. McBain

3. Niles Brandywine

4. Blissfield

5. Pewamo-Westphalia

6. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep

7. Kalamazoo Christian

8. Cass City

9. Roscommon

10. Grass Lake

11. Hemlock

12. Harbor Springs

13. Morley Stanwood

14. Brooklyn Columbia Central

15. Caro

16. New Lothrop

17. Kent City

18. Sandusky

19. Evart

20. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest

Division 4 Rankings

1. Concord

2. Morenci

3. Gaylord St. Mary

4. Mio

5. Kingston

6. Au Gres-Sims

7. Frankfort

8. Ewen-Trout Creek

9. Ishpeming

10. L'Anse

11. Mendon

12. Indian River Inland Lakes

13. Baraga

14. Adrian Lenawee Christian

15. Buckley

16. Onekama

17. Portland St. Patrick

18. St. Charles

19. Norway

20. Newberry

