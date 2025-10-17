Detroit Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 17-18, 2025
There are 101 games scheduled across the Detroit metro area this weekend from Friday, October 17 through Saturday, October 18, including 15 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Detroit Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include a top-ten matchup as No. 6 Davison takes on No. 10 Grand Blanc as both teams look to avoid their first loss. Meanwhile, No. 2 Detroit Catholic Central faces off against Grand Ledge in what could be an interesting matchup.
Detroit High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025
There are 95 games scheduled across the Detroit metro area on Friday, October 17, highlighted by No. 4 Harper Woods taking on Ferndale. You can follow every game on our Detroit Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Lutheran North (7-0) vs Gabriel Richard (7-0) - 4:00 PM
Mt. Clemens (0-6) vs Arts & Tech Academy (1-6) - 5:00 PM
Romulus (3-4) vs Annapolis (0-7) - 6:00 PM
Melvindale (1-6) vs Redford Union (5-2) - 6:00 PM
Garden City (3-4) vs Thurston (6-1) - 6:00 PM
Crestwood (3-4) vs Robichaud (5-2) - 6:00 PM
Whitmore Lake (4-2) vs Clarenceville (3-4) - 7:00 PM
Mayville (0-7) vs Memphis (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Parkway Christian (2-5) vs Vestaburg (0-7) - 7:00 PM
Sandusky (2-5) vs Unionville-Sebewaing (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Whiteford (5-1) vs Summerfield (4-3) - 7:00 PM
Sand Creek (0-7) vs Stockbridge (3-4) - 7:00 PM
South Lake (3-4) vs Madison (6-1) - 7:00 PM
Shrine Catholic (4-2) vs Everest Collegiate (4-3) - 7:00 PM
Marine City (6-1) vs Notre Dame Prep (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Pewamo-Westphalia (7-0) vs Perry (1-6) - 7:00 PM
University Liggett (1-6) vs Loyola (0-7) - 7:00 PM
Yale (4-3) vs Croswell-Lexington (3-4) - 7:00 PM
Cornerstone Lincoln-King High School (1-6) vs Old Redford Academy (0-7) - 7:00 PM
Laker (5-2) vs Harbor Beach (7-0) - 7:00 PM
Hazel Park (5-2) vs St. Clair (4-3) - 7:00 PM
Center Line (6-3) vs Clintondale (4-3) - 7:00 PM
Our Lady of the Lakes (5-3) vs Cabrini (7-0) - 7:00 PM
Westfield Preparatory (4-3) vs Melvindale ABT (6-0) - 7:00 PM
Bentley (2-5) vs New Haven (0-7) - 7:00 PM
Grass Lake (1-6) vs Manchester (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Erie-Mason (0-7) vs Ottawa Hills (2-6) - 7:00 PM
Edison Academy (6-1) vs Ecorse (6-1) - 7:00 PM
Detroit Leadership Academy (1-6) vs Detroit Community (4-3) - 7:00 PM
Westfield Preparatory (4-3) vs Divine Child (6-1) - 7:00 PM
Clawson (4-3) vs Eastpointe (1-6) - 7:00 PM
Clinton (5-2) vs Ida (6-1) - 7:00 PM
Almont (7-0) vs North Branch (2-5) - 7:00 PM
Algonac (1-6) vs Richmond (6-1) - 7:00 PM
Pontiac (1-6) vs Southfield Arts & Tech (0-7) - 7:00 PM
Walled Lake Western (5-2) vs South Lyon East (4-3) - 7:00 PM
Roosevelt (2-5) vs South Lyon (7-0) - 7:00 PM
Blissfield (1-6) vs Dundee (1-6) - 7:00 PM
Armada (5-2) vs Imlay City (2-5) - 7:00 PM
Lamphere (5-2) vs Port Huron (4-3) - 7:00 PM
Clintondale (4-3) vs Marysville (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Grosse Pointe North (3-4) vs Mott (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Trenton (4-3) vs Woodhaven (6-1) - 7:00 PM
Walled Lake Northern (1-6) vs Kettering (1-6) - 7:00 PM
Port Huron Northern (5-1) vs Fitzgerald (6-1) - 7:00 PM
Sterling Heights (0-7) vs Utica Ford (2-5) - 7:00 PM
Marlette (1-6) vs Skyline (1-6) - 7:00 PM
Roseville (4-3) vs Romeo (5-2) - 7:00 PM
St. John's Jesuit (4-4) vs De La Salle Collegiate (2-5) - 7:00 PM
Rochester (3-4) vs Royal Oak (4-3) - 7:00 PM
Salem (3-4) vs Plymouth (2-5) - 7:00 PM
Northville (6-1) vs Novi (2-4) - 7:00 PM
Oak Park (3-4) vs Lake Orion (0-7) - 7:00 PM
Sterling Heights Stevenson (4-3) vs L'Anse Creuse North (0-7) - 7:00 PM
Lincoln (6-1) vs Chelsea (6-1) - 7:00 PM
Carrollton (0-7) vs Pinckney (0-7) - 7:00 PM
Ypsilanti (3-4) vs Tecumseh (4-3) - 7:00 PM
Huron (3-4) vs Flat Rock (4-3) - 7:00 PM
North Farmington (5-2) vs Oxford (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Grosse Ile (1-6) vs Riverview (5-2) - 7:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic Central (6-1) vs Jefferson (7-0) - 7:00 PM
Milan (1-6) vs Airport (1-6) - 7:00 PM
Walled Lake Central (2-5) vs Milford (3-4) - 7:00 PM
Monroe (1-6) vs Huron (3-4) - 7:00 PM
Lakeview (5-2) vs Utica Eisenhower (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Mott (5-2) vs Lakeland (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Heritage (2-5) vs University of Detroit Jesuit (0-6) - 7:00 PM
Hamtramck (4-2) vs Parkway Christian (2-5) - 7:00 PM
Fraser (1-6) vs Warren Woods-Tower (1-6) - 7:00 PM
Fordson (5-2) vs Glenn (3-5) - 7:00 PM
Ferndale (4-2) vs Harper Woods (7-0) - 7:00 PM
Grand Ledge (5-1) vs Detroit Catholic Central (7-0) - 7:00 PM
Dearborn (4-3) vs Stevenson (2-5) - 7:00 PM
Davison (7-0) vs Grand Blanc (7-0) - 7:00 PM
Utica (4-3) vs Dakota (6-1) - 7:00 PM
Pioneer (3-4) vs Dexter (6-1) - 7:00 PM
Cousino (5-2) vs Lake Shore (1-6) - 7:00 PM
Franklin (5-2) vs Churchill (3-4) - 7:00 PM
Farmington (6-1) vs Clarkston (6-1) - 7:00 PM
Groves (4-3) vs Avondale (1-6) - 7:00 PM
L'Anse Creuse (1-6) vs Chippewa Valley (0-7) - 7:00 PM
Carlson (7-0) vs Lincoln Park (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Brother Rice (3-4) vs St. Mary's Prep (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Canton (0-7) vs Hartland (3-4) - 7:00 PM
Berkley (4-3) vs Stoney Creek (4-3) - 7:00 PM
Berkley (4-3) vs Wayne Memorial (1-6) - 7:00 PM
Bedford (4-3) vs Saline (6-1) - 7:00 PM
Howell (6-1) vs Brighton (6-1) - 7:00 PM
Taylor (1-6) vs Anderson (1-6) - 7:00 PM
West Bloomfield (5-2) vs Bloomfield Hills (2-5) - 7:00 PM
Belleville (6-1) vs Wayne Memorial (1-6) - 7:00 PM
Troy (3-4) vs Athens (2-5) - 7:00 PM
Grosse Pointe South (6-1) vs Anchor Bay (2-5) - 7:00 PM
Adams (5-2) vs Seaholm (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Allen Park (4-3) vs Edsel Ford (1-6) - 7:00 PM
Detroit High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 18, 2025
There are six games scheduled across the Detroit metro area on Saturday, October 18, kicking off with Lincoln taking on Center Line. Follow every game on our Detroit Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Lincoln (2-5) vs Center Line (6-3) - 12:00 PM
Richard (3-4) vs Cranbrook Kingswood (3-4) - 12:00 PM
Lutheran (1-6) vs University Prep (1-6) - 1:00 PM
Bishop Foley (0-6) vs Cardinal Mooney Catholic (0-7) - 1:00 PM
Mason (4-3) vs Detroit Country Day (3-4) - 1:00 PM
Cheboygan (3-4) vs Fowlerville (3-4) - 7:00 PM
