Detroit Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 11-13, 2025
There are 117 games scheduled across the Detroit metro area this weekend from Thursday, September 11 through Saturday, September 13, including 16 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Detroit Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include three of Michigan's top-ranked teams as No. 3 St. Mary's Prep takes on No. 10 De La Salle Collegiate in a top-fifteen matchup. Meanwhile, the No. 1 team in the state Cass Tech hosts the Renaissance Phoenix.
Detroit High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 11, 2025
There are two games scheduled across the Detroit metro area on Thursday, September 11, kicking off with Communication Media Arts taking on Detroit Central at 5:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Detroit Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Communication Media Arts (2-0) vs Detroit Central (1-1) - 5:00 PM
Western International (1-1) vs East English Village Prep (0-2) - 5:00 PM
Detroit High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025
There are 111 games scheduled across the Detroit metro area on Friday, September 12, 2025 highlighted by No. 1 Cass Tech taking on Renaissance at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Detroit Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
University Prep Science & Math (0-2) vs Gabriel Richard (2-0) - 4:00 PM
Our Lady of the Lakes (1-1) vs Cranbrook Kingswood (1-1) - 4:00 PM
Douglass (0-0) vs Osborn (1-1) - 4:30 PM
Melvindale ABT (2-0) vs Detroit Leadership Academy (0-2) - 5:00 PM
Westfield Preparatory (0-2) vs Detroit Community (1-0) - 5:00 PM
Mumford (0-2) vs Henry Ford (1-1) - 5:00 PM
Hamtramck (1-0) vs Arts & Tech Academy (0-2) - 5:00 PM
Robichaud (2-0) vs Romulus (0-2) - 6:00 PM
Thurston (1-1) vs Melvindale (0-2) - 6:00 PM
Redford Union (1-1) vs Garden City (2-0) - 6:00 PM
Hilltop (0-3) vs Whiteford (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Quincy (2-0) vs Stockbridge (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Memphis (0-1) vs Kingston (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Summerfield (2-0) vs Edon (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Whitmore Lake (0-2) vs Oakland Christian (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Unionville-Sebewaing (1-0) vs Marlette (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Harbor Beach (2-0) vs Ubly (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Richard (1-1) vs Everest Collegiate (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Lutheran (0-2) vs Parkway Christian (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Ida (1-1) vs Hillsdale (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Northwestern (0-2) vs Cody (2-0) - 7:00 PM
New Haven (0-2) vs Hazel Park (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Sandusky (1-1) vs Millington (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Imlay City (1-1) vs North Branch (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Croswell-Lexington (0-2) vs Richmond (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Michigan Collegiate (1-0) vs Cornerstone Lincoln-King High School (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Collegiate Prep (0-0) vs Ecorse (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Chandler Park Academy (1-1) vs Old Redford Academy (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Eastpointe (0-2) vs South Lake (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Marine City (1-1) vs St. Clair (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Laingsburg (0-2) vs Perry (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Cabrini (2-0) vs Lutheran Northwest (1-1) - 7:00 PM
St. Johns (2-0) vs Fowlerville (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Voyageur Academy (2-0) vs Ecorse (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Manchester (1-1) vs Addison (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Grass Lake (0-2) vs Columbia Central (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Detroit Country Day (1-1) vs Loyola (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Lincoln (1-1) vs Clintondale (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Clawson (1-1) vs Madison (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Laker (2-0) vs Cass City (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Brandon (1-1) vs Goodrich (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Blissfield (1-1) vs Clinton (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Almont (2-0) vs Yale (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Center Line (2-2) vs Sterling Heights (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Madison (1-1) vs Dundee (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Pershing (1-0) vs Denby (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Clarenceville (1-1) vs Walled Lake Central (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Bridgeport (0-2) vs University Prep (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Algonac (1-1) vs Armada (2-0) - 7:00 PM
St. John's Jesuit (1-2) vs River Rouge (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Port Huron (1-1) vs Mott (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Lake Fenton (1-1) vs Owosso (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Warren Woods-Tower (1-1) vs Lake Shore (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Linden (2-0) vs Kearsley (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Holly (1-1) vs Swartz Creek (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Lamphere (2-0) vs Grosse Pointe North (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Walled Lake Northern (0-2) vs South Lyon (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Utica Ford (1-1) vs Port Huron Northern (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Marysville (1-1) vs Fitzgerald (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Powers Catholic (0-2) vs Troy (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Taylor (0-2) vs Roosevelt (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Southfield Arts & Tech (0-2) vs Stoney Creek (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Romeo (0-2) vs Utica Eisenhower (2-0) - 7:00 PM
St. Mary's Prep (2-0) vs De La Salle Collegiate (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Saline (2-0) vs Pioneer (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Monroe (0-2) vs Skyline (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Lake Orion (0-2) vs Rochester (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Jackson (0-2) vs Pinckney (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Tecumseh (2-0) vs Lincoln (2-0) - 7:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic Central (2-0) vs Huron (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Flat Rock (1-1) vs Grosse Ile (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Jefferson (2-0) vs Milan (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Riverview (1-1) vs Airport (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Mott (2-0) vs Walled Lake Western (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Milford (0-2) vs Kettering (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Woodhaven (2-0) vs Lincoln Park (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Roseville (1-1) vs Lakeview (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Lakeland (1-1) vs South Lyon East (1-1) - 7:00 PM
L'Anse Creuse North (0-2) vs L'Anse Creuse (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Northville (2-0) vs Howell (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Hartland (1-1) vs Plymouth (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Groves (1-1) vs Harper Woods (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Utica (0-2) vs Grosse Pointe South (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Franklin (2-0) vs Fordson (0-2) - 7:00 PM
North Farmington (1-1) vs Farmington (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Edsel Ford (0-2) vs Trenton (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Flushing (0-2) vs Fenton (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Royal Oak (1-1) vs Ferndale (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Clarkson North (1-0) vs Detroit Catholic Central (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Dearborn (2-0) vs Glenn (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Davison (2-0) vs Traverse City Central (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Huron (1-1) vs Dexter (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Annapolis (0-2) vs Crestwood (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Cousino (1-1) vs Fraser (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Wayne Memorial (1-1) vs Churchill (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Clarkston (1-1) vs Oxford (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Lutheran North (2-0) vs Avondale (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Chippewa Valley (0-2) vs Sterling Heights Stevenson (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Adrian (2-0) vs Chelsea (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Carlson (2-0) vs Notre Dame Prep (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Central Catholic (0-3) vs Brother Rice (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Renaissance (0-2) vs Cass Tech (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Canton (0-2) vs Salem (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Berkley (0-2) vs Pontiac (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Brighton (1-1) vs Novi (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Seaholm (1-0) vs Bloomfield Hills (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Stevenson (1-1) vs Belleville (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Athens (Troy) (1-1) vs Oak Park (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Dakota (2-0) vs Anchor Bay (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Adams (2-0) vs West Bloomfield (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Allen Park (2-0) vs Anderson (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Detroit High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 13, 2025
There are four game scheduled across the Detroit metro area on Saturday, September 13, kicking off with Bradford Academy taking on Mt. Clemens at 1:00 PM. Follow every game on our Detroit Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Bradford Academy (1-1) vs Mt. Clemens (0-2) - 1:00 PM
Bishop Foley (0-1) vs University Liggett (0-2) - 1:00 PM
Caro (1-1) vs Cardinal Mooney Catholic (0-2) - 1:00 PM
Montpelier (1-2) vs Erie-Mason (0-2) - 7:00 PM
