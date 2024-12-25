High School

Detroit Country Day's Christian Cast voted High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week

Cast wins for the week of December 9-15

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

After a week of fan voting, Detroit County Day's Christian Cast is High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week.

Poll results and nominees.

Christian Cast, Detroit Country Day 

Sophomore Christian Cast showcased his skills for Detroit Country Day despite a loss to Plymouth. Cast finished with a game-high 34 points. 

Published
