Detroit Country Day's Christian Cast voted High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week

Cast wins for the week of December 9-15
After a week of fan voting, Detroit County Day's Christian Cast is High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week.
Sophomore Christian Cast showcased his skills for Detroit Country Day despite a loss to Plymouth. Cast finished with a game-high 34 points.
