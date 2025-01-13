East Jordan's June Kirkpatrick voted High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week
Kirkpatrick wins for the week of January 6-12
After a week of fan voting, East Jordan's June Kirkpatrick is High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email butler@scorebooklive.com “MIHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.
June Kirkpatrick, East Jordan
Senior guard June Kirkpatrick produced a good performance to help East Jordan in a big win over St. Philip Catholic Central, 49-25. Kirkpatrick finished with a double-double as she notched 29 points and 11 rebounds while adding two steals and one block.
