East Jordan's June Kirkpatrick voted High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week

Kirkpatrick wins for the week of January 6-12

Jack Butler

After a week of fan voting, East Jordan's June Kirkpatrick is High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week.

June Kirkpatrick, East Jordan

Senior guard June Kirkpatrick produced a good performance to help East Jordan in a big win over St. Philip Catholic Central, 49-25. Kirkpatrick finished with a double-double as she notched 29 points and 11 rebounds while adding two steals and one block. 

