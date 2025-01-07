Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week? (1/7/2025)
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday. The poll is at the bottom of the page.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email butler@scorebooklive.com “MIHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
John Simpson, Birmingham Groves
Senior forward John Simpson had a good performance to lead Birmingham Groves over River Rouge, 67-65. Simpson finished with a game-high 35 points.
Curtis Britton, West Bloomfield
Junior guard Curtis Britton led West Bloomfield to a big win against Renaissance, 72-69, as he dropped a game-high 33 points for the Lakers to improve to 5-5.
Stevie Elam, Adrian
Senior guard and University of Milwaukee commit Stevie Elam had an all-around performance to give Adrian a 60-49 win over Dexter. Elam notched a double-double as he finished with 32 points and 13 rebounds while adding seven assists.
Tristan Comer, Freeland
Junior forward Tristan Comer had a dominant performance for Freeland as they defeated Frankenmuth, 67-61. Comer notched a double-double as he finished with 22 points and 15 rebounds while adding two assists and three blocks.
Teegen McDonald, Maple Valley
Sophomore guard Teegen McDonald finished with 33 points, four rebounds, four steals, two assists, and one block despite falling to Colon, 68-64.
Averie Zinn, Genesee
Junior guard Averie Zinn continues to show she’s a top player in the state after a record-breaking performance in a 80-61 win over New Standard Academy. Zinn finished with a school-record 54 points while adding 12 rebounds, 11 steals, seven assists, and one block.
June Kirkpatrick, East Jordan
Senior guard June Kirkpatrick produced a good performance to help East Jordan in a big win over St. Philip Catholic Central, 49-25. Kirkpatrick finished with a double-double as she notched 29 points and 11 rebounds while adding two steals and one block.
Lillie Johnson, Gladstone
Junior Lillie Johnson notched a double-double as she finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds while adding four steals and three assists in Gladstone’s 55-24 win over Escanaba.
Brit Heinonen, Jeffers Jets
Senior forward Brit Heinonen had a good performance to lead Jeffers to a 8-0 win over Negaunee. Heinonen notched a hat trick as he finished with four goals while adding two assists.
Jace DeForge, Houghton
Senior forward Jace DeForge helped Houghton to secure a win over Brighton, 6-1, as he finished with two goals and three assists.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App