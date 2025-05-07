East Kentwood high school 2025 football schedule

High School

The 2025 East Kentwood football schedule is out, and the Falcons will open the season against Southfield A&T on August 28. They’ll face Byron Center the next week in another nonconference game before a run of seven OK-Red Conference games.

The Falcons went 5-5 last year, one win away from their first winning season since 2019. 

Here is the full schedule below. 

2025 East Kentwood high school football schedule

August 28

At Southfield A&T

September 4

Byron Center 

September 11

At Jenison

September 18

At Rockford

September 25

Vs. Caledonia 

October 2

Vs. Holland West Ottawa

October 9

At Hudsonville 

October 16

At Grandville 

October 23

Vs. Grand Haven

