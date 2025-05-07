East Kentwood high school 2025 football schedule
The 2025 East Kentwood football schedule is out, and the Falcons will open the season against Southfield A&T on August 28. They’ll face Byron Center the next week in another nonconference game before a run of seven OK-Red Conference games.
The Falcons went 5-5 last year, one win away from their first winning season since 2019.
Here is the full schedule below.
2025 East Kentwood high school football schedule
August 28
At Southfield A&T
September 4
Byron Center
September 11
At Jenison
September 18
At Rockford
September 25
Vs. Caledonia
October 2
Vs. Holland West Ottawa
October 9
At Hudsonville
October 16
At Grandville
October 23
Vs. Grand Haven
