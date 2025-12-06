Seahawks vs. Falcons Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 14 (Bijan Will Struggle)
The Atlanta Falcons' season effectively ended with a loss to the New York Jets last week, but now they have a chance to play spoiler in their final five games. In Week 14, they host the Seattle Seahawks, who are hoping to get back in the mix in the NFC West with a win.
You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, you'll find my top three player props for this NFC clash.
Seahawks vs. Falcons Best NFL Prop Bets
- Bijan Robinson UNDER 66.5 Rushing Yards (-114) via FanDuel
- Jaxson Smith-Njigba UNDER 92.5 Rushing Yards (-115) via BetMGM
- Kenneth Walker III Anytime Touchdown (+106) via Caesars
Bijan Robinson UNDER 66.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
In the Week 14 edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I wrote that Bijan Robinson to go under his rushing yards total is my No. 10-ranked player prop for this week:
Bijan Robinson is the only weapon left for the Falcons at this point of the season, which unfortunately means that for him, the Seahawks will likely load up the box to slow him down. This is already going to be a tough matchup for Robinson as the Seahawks rank fourth in opponent yards per carry (3.8), third in opponent rush success rate, and first in opponent rush EPA. Robinson will struggle to get the ball moving on the ground on Sunday.
Jaxson Smith-Njigba UNDER 92.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
Jaxson Smith-Njigba has been unbelievable this season, but it's time to sell high on him heading into a game where he has a tough matchup ahead of him. He'll square off against A.J. Terrell of the Falcons, who has proven to be one of the best cornerbacks in the league. If he can slow down JSN on Sunday, the Seahawks' star receiver will struggle to hit 93+ receiving yards.
Kenneth Walker III Anytime Touchdown (+106)
Kenneth Walker continues to play a big role in this offense, racking up double-digit carries in every game, including last week when he rushed for 56 yards on 13 carries against the Vikings. He has a favorable matchup ahead of him this week against a Falcons defense that ranks 25th in opponent rush EPA and 27th in opponent rush success rate. He's a great bet to find the end zone at plus-money.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
