Eisenhower's Bryce Hurley voted High School on SI's Michigan athlete of the Week
Eisenhower football's Bryce Hurley won the fan vote for the Michigan High School Athlete of the Week for August 26 to Sepetember 1.
Senior wide receiver and safety Bryce Hurley did a little bit of everything as Eisenhower defeated Oxford, 33-16. Hurley would finish with five total touchdowns as he rushed for three, caught one, and returned a 98-yard kickoff return back to the house as well. The Grand Valley State commit also totaled two interceptions on defense.
Read through the nominees and full poll results here.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com with “MIHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.
For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
— Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X