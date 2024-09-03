Vote: Who should be the Michigan high school Athlete of the Week? (9/3/2024)
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com with “MIHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Michigan High School Athlete of the Week Nominees
Jayden Terry, Grandville High School
Junior running back/defensive back Jayden Terry led Grandville’s offensive attack despite falling to Pickerington North, 52-50. Terry finished with 209 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns on 25 attempts. He also compiled four tackles and two pass deflections on the defensive end.
Carson Vis, South Christian High School
Senior quarterback and Western Michigan commit Carson Vis led South Christian to a big win over Grand Rapids Christian, 42-27. Vis totaled five touchdowns as he threw for four and ran for one.
Bryce Hurley, Eisenhower High School
Senior wide receiver and safety Bryce Hurley did a little bit of everything as Eisenhower defeated Oxford, 33-16. Hurley would finish with five total touchdowns as he rushed for three, caught one, and returned a 98-yard kickoff return back to the house as well. The Grand Valley State commit also totaled two interceptions on defense.
Jordan Simes, Roseville High School
Senior quarterback and Ferris State commit Jordan Simes was stellar in Roseville’s shutout win over Brother Rice 35-0. Simes finished with 201 passing yards and two passing touchdowns while rushing for 97 yards and one rushing touchdown.
Thomas Laskowski, Southgate Anderson
Senior wide receiver and safety Thomas Laskowski came up big as he finished with two receiving touchdowns and the game-clinching interception to give Southgate Anderson the 27-26 win against Trenton.
Elliott Larner, DeWitt High School
Senior quarterback Elliott Larner had a huge performance as DeWitt knocked off Haslett, 69-42. Larner totaled eight touchdowns as he finished with 277 passing yards and four passing touchdowns while rushing for 260 yards and another four touchdowns.
Bryce Underwood, Belleville High School
Senior quarterback and LSU commit Bryce Underwood showed why he’s the top quarterback in the country after leading Belleville to a 35-28 win over Clarkston. Underwood finished with 177 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns while adding a passing touchdown.
Desmond Straughton, Roseville High School
Senior running back and defensive back Desmond Straughton helped Roseville secure a win with a big performance. Straughton finished with 163 rushing yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns while compiling 11 total tackles on defense.
Izaiah Wright, Gibraltar Carlson
Junior running back Izaiah Wright showed out for Gibraltar Carlson in its 45-7 win over Carleton Airport. Wright finished the game with 154 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
Alex Guadagni, Canton High School
Senior wide receiver Alex Guadagni came up big for Canton in its 31-28 win over Temperance Bedford. Guadagni finished with five catches for 160 yards and three touchdowns.
Kyra Marciniak, Potterville High School
Senior Kyra Marciniak led Potterville in a four-set win against Saranac. Marciniak finished with 32 kills, 17 digs, and three blocks.
Sawyer Dakin, Portland High School
Junior forward Sawyer Dakin had two stellar performances for Portland throughout the week. On Monday, Dakin finished with three goals and two assists in a 7-2 win over Fowlerville followed by a four-goal outing on Wednesday in a 6-1 win against Olivet.
Aubree Deshetsky, North Branch High School
Junior Aubree Deshetsky had a big performance to help North Branch secure a match win against Mt. Morris, 2-1. Deshetsky finished with 15 kills, seven digs, and 29 receptions.
Thomas Maier, Will Carleton Academy
Senior Thomas Maier would finish with three goals and three assists as Will Carleton Academy defeated Bellevue, 6-0.
Cayden Veyna, Oakland Christian
Senior Caden Veyna had a big showing as he scored three goals and added one assist in Oakland Christian’ 8-0 win over South Christian.
