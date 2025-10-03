Flint Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 3, 2025
There are 48 games scheduled across the Flint metro area on Friday, October 3, including three games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Flint Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of Michigan top-ranked teams as No. 6 Davison takes on East Lansing at 7:00 PM. Meanwhile, undefeated No. 19 Goodrich travels to Owosso as the Martians look to continue their winning streak.
Flint High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025
Ogemaw Heights (4-1) vs Bullock Creek (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Bad Axe (2-1) vs Kingston (5-0) - 7:00 PM
Vassar (1-4) vs Unionville-Sebewaing (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Ubly (3-2) vs Reese (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Harbor Beach (5-0) vs Marlette (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Frankfort (3-2) vs Tawas Area (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Meridian (3-2) vs Farwell (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Johannesburg-Lewiston (0-5) vs Oscoda (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Freeland (4-1) vs Garber (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Lakeville (2-3) vs New Lothrop (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Sandusky (2-3) vs Laker (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Saranac (3-2) vs Laingsburg (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Ithaca (5-0) vs Valley Lutheran (5-0) - 7:00 PM
Nouvel Catholic Central (4-1) vs Hemlock (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Harrison (4-1) vs Pinconning (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Flint Southwestern Academy (1-4) vs Bentley (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Lake City (1-4) vs Beal City (5-0) - 7:00 PM
Williamston (5-0) vs Haslett (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Mt. Morris (1-4) vs Durand (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Brandon (3-2) vs Clio (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Chesaning (1-4) vs Montrose (5-0) - 7:00 PM
Genesee (3-2) vs Bendle (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Beaverton (2-3) vs St. Louis (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Perry (0-5) vs Bath (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Atherton (2-3) vs Hamady (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Carrollton (0-5) vs Michigan Lutheran Seminary (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Caro (3-2) vs Cass City (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Millington (4-1) vs Buchanan (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Bay City Central (1-4) vs Saginaw United (0-5) - 7:00 PM
Shepherd (4-1) vs Gladwin (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Glenn (3-1) vs Frankenmuth (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Corunna (1-4) vs Lake Fenton (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Standish-Sterling (0-5) vs Clare (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Big Rapids (5-0) vs Chippewa Hills (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Swan Valley (4-1) vs Bridgeport (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Birch Run (3-2) vs Ovid-Elsie (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Powers Catholic (0-5) vs Alma (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Goodrich (5-0) vs Owosso (3-2) - 7:00 PM
St. Johns (4-1) vs Mason (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Swartz Creek (1-4) vs Linden (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Fenton (3-2) vs Kearsley (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Traverse City Central (1-3) vs Midland (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Lapeer (2-3) vs Grand Blanc (5-0) - 7:00 PM
Holly (2-3) vs Flushing (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Davison (5-0) vs East Lansing (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Traverse City West (3-2) vs Dow (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant (5-0) vs Bay City Western (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Carman-Ainsworth (0-5) vs Heritage (1-4) - 7:00 PM
