Flint Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 26, 2025
There are 47 games scheduled across the Flint metro area on Friday, September 26, including three games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Flint Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of Michigan top-ranked teams as No. 6 Davison takes on Saginaw United at 7:00 PM. Meanwhile No. 11 Grand Blanc takes on undefeated Everett in what could prove to be a difficult matchup for the Bobcats.
Flint High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025
Bullock Creek (3-1) vs Shepherd (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Garber (2-2) vs Swan Valley (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Vassar (1-3) vs Ubly (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Michigan Lutheran Seminary (2-2) vs Valley Lutheran (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Marlette (1-3) vs Reese (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Unionville-Sebewaing (3-1) vs Harbor Beach (4-0) - 7:00 PM
New Lothrop (3-1) vs Mt. Morris (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Montrose (4-0) vs Ovid-Elsie (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Pinconning (1-3) vs Farwell (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Perry (0-4) vs Saranac (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Oscoda (1-3) vs Tawas Area (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Laingsburg (1-3) vs Vestaburg (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Hemlock (1-3) vs Ithaca (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Harrison (3-1) vs St. Louis (2-2) - 7:00 PM
New Standard Academy (3-1) vs Bentley (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Beal City (4-0) vs Houghton Lake (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Haslett (3-1) vs Fowlerville (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Beecher (0-4) vs Flint Southwestern Academy (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Williamston (4-0) vs St. Johns (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Durand (2-2) vs Lakeville (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Clio (4-0) vs Goodrich (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Cass City (2-2) vs Sandusky (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Brandon (2-2) vs Lake Fenton (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Hamady (2-2) vs Bendle (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Meridian (2-2) vs Beaverton (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Laker (3-1) vs Central Montcalm (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Genesee (3-1) vs Atherton (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Nouvel Catholic Central (3-1) vs Carrollton (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Millington (3-1) vs Caro (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Standish-Sterling (0-4) vs Gladwin (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Frankenmuth (3-1) vs Powers Catholic (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Clare (3-1) vs Ogemaw Heights (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Grant (1-3) vs Chippewa Hills (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Bridgeport (1-3) vs Glenn (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Chesaning (1-3) vs Birch Run (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Freeland (3-1) vs Alma (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Corunna (0-4) vs Owosso (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Kearsley (1-3) vs Swartz Creek (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Fenton (2-2) vs Holly (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Traverse City West (2-2) vs Midland (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Heritage (0-4) vs Lapeer (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Flushing (1-3) vs Linden (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Grand Blanc (4-0) vs Everett (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Saginaw United (0-4) vs Davison (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Traverse City Central (1-2) vs Dow (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Bay City Central (1-3) vs Mt. Pleasant (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Carman-Ainsworth (0-4) vs Bay City Western (2-2) - 7:00 PM
