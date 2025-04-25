From a small Michigan high school to the NFL Draft, Derrick Harmon is now a Pittsburgh Steeler
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected University of Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon with the 21st overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Harmon was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, and he attended Loyola High School, a small Catholic school. He played both offensive and defensive line while in high school, and he was named all-state during his season year by the coaches association, Associated Press, Detroit Free Press and The Detroit News. He allowed only one sack on offense that season.
“As the years went on, he’s gotten better mentally, physically, and grown into an amazing leader,” DeAndre Ulmer, Loyola’s defensive backs coach and strength and conditioning coordinator, told The Detroit News. “I consider him one of our senior leaders. He’s gotten stronger each and every year. He will call coaches, text coaches, get extra work in, and want to come in an hour early and stay later. He does hand drills, film, he’s in the weight room. He just overall wants to get better and that’s what has separated him.”
He still credits his time at Loyola with some of his success.
“Coach Cal (John Callahan) is a great coach, still coaching to this day (at Hazel Park). He just told me a lot about ball, and he told me I had potential to play at the college level and at the NFL level just like he told me he did with Malik McDowell before me, so that was cool,” Harmon told The Detroit News.
Harmon was the 26-ranked prospect in Michigan in the class of 2021, according to 247sports.com. Still a 3-star prospect, 247sports said this of Harmon coming out of high school:
“Massive body both height and weight wise. Naturally good athlete who is light on his feet but needs to make sure he does not get too heavy. Actually plays more like a smaller defensive tackle. He is a penetrator with lateral agility who can side-step blockers and make plays in the backfield. Will have to learn to play lower and eat up blockers in college. Has good upside and flashes high-level ability. Must still gain more consistency and improve technically, but his some rare traits. [sic]”
He had offers from FCS schools such as Alabama A&M and Austin Peay, but he eventually earned offers from Central Michigan, Purdue, Ole Miss and Memphis before committing to Michigan State.
Harmon wanted to go to Michigan State, but the Spartans did not offer until Mel Tucker took over as head coach.
Harmon redshirted during his first season at Michigan State. He was good during his redshirt freshman and sophomore seasons, but he did not reach NFL Draft Day 1 prospect status until he transferred to Oregon for his redshirt junior year in 2024.
He had a career-high 10.5 tackles for loss and five sacks while finishing the season with 45 total tackles.
Here is NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah on Harmon.
“Harmon is a quick, disruptive defensive tackle with excellent instincts. As a pass rusher, he has quick hands to knock away the punch of opposing linemen. He also has a club/rip move that helps him collect early wins. He flashes an occasional bull rush, but I’d like to see more of it because it’s effective. Against the run, he’s very aware and avoids getting displaced by down blocks. He can anchor down versus double-teams and he excels at shooting gaps to disrupt and redirect runners. Overall, Harmon has a great feel for the game and can create a lot of havoc despite lacking an elite trait.”
