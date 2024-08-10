Grand Blanc's Grant Fisher wins bronze in 5k at Paris Olympics
Grand Blanc High School alumni Grant Fisher won the bronze medal in the men's 5,000-meter race at the Paris Summer Olympics on Saturday at Stade De France. He finished with a time of 13:15.13
Fisher also finished with a bronze medal in the 10,000-meter race with a late kick. Another late kick in the 5,000-meter race gave him his second bronze medal. He finished behind Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Ronald Kwemoi of Kenya with times of 13:13.66 and 13:15.04.
Fisher ran a sub-4 mile while in high school, and he was a two-time Foot Locker national cross country champion. Fisher is the MHSAA record holder in the 1,600-meter race when he he won the state title in 2015 with a time of 4:00.28. Fisher also won the 3,200-meter race in 2015 with a time of 8:53.41.
Fisher won the 1,600-meter race and the 3,200-meter race in 2014, and he won the 3,200-meters and finished second in the 1,600-meters in 2013, his sophomore year.
