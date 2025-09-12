Grand Rapids Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 12-13, 2025
There are 75 games scheduled across the Grand Rapids metro area from September 12-13, including five games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Grand Rapids Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include four of Michigan top-ranked teams as the No. 4 Hudsonville Eagles hosts Caledonia and No. 7 East Kentwood takes on an undefeated Jenison.
Grand Rapids High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025
There are 73 games scheduled across the Grand Rapids metro area on Friday, September 12, highlighted by No. 4 Hudsonville taking on Caledonia at 7:00 PM.
Quincy (2-0) vs Stockbridge (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Eau Claire (1-1) vs Muskegon Heights (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Sand Creek (0-2) vs Union City (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Reading (0-2) vs Maple Valley (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Ravenna (0-2) vs Mancelona (2-0) - 7:00 PM
White Cloud (0-2) vs Hesperia (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Montague (0-2) vs Orchard View (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Saranac (1-1) vs Fowler (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Manistee (2-0) vs Oakridge (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Grand Rapids Catholic Central (1-0) vs Lumen Christi Catholic (2-0) - 7:00 PM
North Muskegon (1-1) vs Mason County Central (1-1) - 7:00 PM
West Catholic (1-1) vs South Christian (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Morley Stanwood (0-2) vs Kent City (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Western (1-1) vs Marshall (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Lee (0-2) vs Muskegon Catholic Central (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Leslie (2-0) vs Homer (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Springport (2-0) vs Decatur (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Watervliet (1-1) vs Kellogg (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Three Rivers (2-0) vs Otsego (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Charlotte (1-1) vs Lakewood (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Hart (2-0) vs Shelby (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Unity Christian (2-0) vs Forest Hills Eastern (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Eaton Rapids (0-2) vs Ionia (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Schoolcraft (1-1) vs Constantine (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Portland (2-0) vs Olivet (2-0) - 7:00 PM
South Haven (0-2) vs Coloma (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Comstock (0-2) vs Centreville (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Cassopolis (1-1) vs White Pigeon (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Hartford (1-1) vs Bronson (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Newaygo (0-2) vs Big Rapids (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Central Montcalm (2-0) vs Lakeview (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Pewamo-Westphalia (2-0) vs Bath (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Pennfield (1-1) vs Buchanan (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Saugatuck (1-1) vs Brandywine (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Belding (1-1) vs Hopkins (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Reeths-Puffer (0-2) vs Spring Lake (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Ottawa Hills (0-2) vs Wyoming (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Lawton (1-1) vs Hackett Catholic Prep (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Grant (1-1) vs Tri County Area (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Fremont (0-2) vs Ludington (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Godwin Heights (1-1) vs Comstock Park (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Chippewa Hills (1-1) vs Reed City (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Berrien Springs (2-0) vs Parchment (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Benton Harbor (0-2) vs Dowagiac (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Allegan (1-1) vs Galesburg-Augusta (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Whitehall (1-1) vs Zeeland West (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Thornapple Kellogg (2-0) vs Wayland (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Edwardsburg (2-0) vs Sturgis (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Vicksburg (1-1) vs Plainwell (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Niles (2-0) vs Paw Paw (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Lakeshore (0-2) vs Portage Central (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Holland Christian (2-0) vs Holland (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Northwest (1-1) vs Hastings (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Fruitport (0-2) vs Kelloggsville (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Union (0-2) vs Hamilton (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Christian (1-1) vs East Grand Rapids (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Lowell (2-0) vs Coopersville (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Harper Creek (1-1) vs Coldwater (2-0) - 7:00 PM
St. Joseph (0-2) vs Norrix (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Greenville (0-2) vs Cedar Springs (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Kalamazoo Central (1-1) vs Gull Lake (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Kenowa Hills (2-0) vs Allendale (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Northview (2-0) vs Sparta (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Hamady (1-1) vs Mona Shores (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Mattawan (0-2) vs Portage Northern (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Grandville (1-1) vs West Ottawa (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Forest Hills Northern (0-2) vs Forest Hills Central (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Rockford (1-1) vs Grand Haven (1-1) - 7:00 PM
East Kentwood (2-0) vs Jenison (2-0) - 7:00 PM
East Lansing (0-2) vs Grand Ledge (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Hammond Morton (2-1) vs Byron Center (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Caledonia (1-0) vs Hudsonville (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Lakeview (0-2) vs Battle Creek Central (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Grand Rapids High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 13, 2025
There are two games scheduled across the Grand Rapids metro area on Saturday, September 13, with Muskegon taking on Garfield Heights at 1:00 PM. You can follow the game on our Grand Rapids Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Muskegon (0-2) vs Garfield Heights (3-0) - 1:00 PM
Alpena (0-2) vs Zeeland East (2-0) - 3:30 PM
