High School on SI Midwest Region Football Rankings — Oct. 29, 2025
We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
While Indiana’s top teams got the week off to prepare for the sectional semifinals, Michigan, Ohio and Illinois all finished their regular seasons, with the best game of the week taking place in the Buckeye State.
No. 6 Archbishop Hoban beat No. 7 St. Edward 24-20 in a game that didn’t mean anything to their playoff positioning — both were locked in as No. 1 seeds in their respective regions — but meant everything in terms of pride.
The Knights intercepted St. Edward QB Jonny Evanchick four times, including a 38-yard pick-six by Jackson Callaway that gave Archbishop Hoban a 24-14 lead late in the fourth quarter. La’Near Folk led a balanced Hoban run game with 113 yards on 15 carries.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Midwest Region (Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin).
High School on SI Midwest Region Rankings — Oct. 28, 2025
1. Cass Tech (Detroit) (9-0) (No. 21 nationally)
Last week: Def. Bedford (Temperance, Mich.) 61-0
This week: vs. Northville (Mich.), Division 1 District 6 semifinals
2. Brownsburg (Ind.) (9-0)
Last week: Idle
This week: vs. Pike (Indianapolis), 6A Sectional semifinals
3. Mount Carmel (Chicago) (9-0)
Last week: Def. Loyola Academy (Wilmette, Ill.) 35-24
This week: vs. Loyola Academy (Wilmette, Ill.), 6A first round
4. Catholic Central (Novi, Mich.) (9-0)
Last week: Def. Martin Luther King (Detroit) 26-14
This week: vs. Hartland (Mich.), Division 1 District 3 semifinals
5. Elder (Cincinnati) (10-0)
Last week: Def. De La Salle Collegiate (Warren, Mich.) 35-7
This week: Idle (No. 1 seed in Division I Region 4)
6. Archbishop Hoban (Akron, Ohio) (8-1)
Last week: Def. No. 7 St. Edward 24-20
This week: Idle (No. 1 seed in Division II Region 5)
7. St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio) (8-2)
Last week: Lost to No. 6 Archbishop Hoban 24-20
This week: Idle (No. 1 seed in Division II Region 5)
8. Maple Grove (Minn.) (9-0)
Last week: vs. Eastview (Apple Valley, Minn.) 56-7
This week: vs. East Ridge (Woodbury, Minn.), 6A Round 2
9. Avon (Ohio) (9-1)
Last week: Def. Elyria (Ohio) 47-7
This week: Idle (No. 3 seed in Division II Region 6)
10. New Palestine (Ind.) (9-0)
Last week: Idle
This week: vs. Plainfield (Ind.), 5A Sectional semifinals
Under Consideration
Anderson (Cincinnati)
Brother Rice (Chicago)
Crown Point (Ind.)
Dowling Catholic (West Des Moines, Iowa)
Hudsonville (Mich.)
Lincoln-Way East (Frankfort, Ill.)
Maine South (Park Ridge, Ill.)
Muskego (Hartland, Wis.)
Sioux Falls Christian (S.D.)
