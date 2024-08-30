How to watch, stream Michigan high school football (8/30/2024)
The first week of Michigan high school football continues on Friday, August 30 with 54 games across the state.
Can't make it to the game but still want to watch your favorite team live this week? You can watch dozens of Michigan high school football games live on the NFHS Network:
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Download iPhone App | Download Android App
More Michigan high school football coverage from High School on SI
— Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X