Lincoln Park's Sean Bailey voted High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week
Bailey wins for the week of January 13-19
After a week of fan voting, Lincoln Park's Sean Bailey is High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week.
Sean Bailey, Lincoln Park
Senior forward and Grand Valley State commit Sean Bailey had an impressive performance as Lincoln Park defeated Southgate Anderson, 56-38. Bailey notched a double-double as he finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds.
