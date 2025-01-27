High School

Lincoln Park's Sean Bailey voted High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week

Bailey wins for the week of January 13-19

AOTW

After a week of fan voting, Lincoln Park's Sean Bailey is High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week.

Poll results and nominees.

If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email butler@scorebooklive.com “MIHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.

Sean Bailey, Lincoln Park

Senior forward and Grand Valley State commit Sean Bailey had an impressive performance as Lincoln Park defeated Southgate Anderson, 56-38. Bailey notched a double-double as he finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds. 

