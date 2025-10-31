Live score updates: Davison vs Clarkston in Michigan high school football playoffs - October 31, 2025.
Get game updates from the MHSAA district semifinal matchup between the Cardinals and the Wolves
The No. 8 Davison Cardinals (8-1) play the No. 10 Clarkston Wolves (8-1) in the 2025 MHSAA district semifinal on Friday at Clarkston High School.
The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET.
Players to Watch
Clarkston
- Hayden Flavin, Sr., OT - 3-star committed to Northwestern
- Griffin Boman, Sr., RB - Committed to Ferris State
- Lucas Boman, Sr., RB - Committed to Ferris State
Davison
- Ben Nichols, Sr., OL - 3-star committed to Notre Dame
- Jaxon Dosh, Sr., QB - 3-star committed to Western Michigan
Pick 'Em
Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.
