Live score updates: Davison vs Clarkston in Michigan high school football playoffs - October 31, 2025.

Get game updates from the MHSAA district semifinal matchup between the Cardinals and the Wolves

Jack Butler

Clarkston running back Lucas Bowman (1) runs for a touchdown against Belleville during the second half of Prep Kickoff Classic at Wayne State University' Adams Field in Detroit on Thursday, August 28, 2025.
Clarkston running back Lucas Bowman (1) runs for a touchdown against Belleville during the second half of Prep Kickoff Classic at Wayne State University' Adams Field in Detroit on Thursday, August 28, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The No. 8 Davison Cardinals (8-1) play the No. 10 Clarkston Wolves (8-1) in the 2025 MHSAA district semifinal on Friday at Clarkston High School.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET.

Players to Watch

Clarkston

  • Hayden Flavin, Sr., OT - 3-star committed to Northwestern
  • Griffin Boman, Sr., RB - Committed to Ferris State
  • Lucas Boman, Sr., RB - Committed to Ferris State

Davison

  • Ben Nichols, Sr., OL - 3-star committed to Notre Dame
  • Jaxon Dosh, Sr., QB - 3-star committed to Western Michigan

Live score updates: Davison vs Clarkston in Michigan high school football playoffs - October 31, 2025.

Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.

