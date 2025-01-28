Michigan high school boys basketball computer rankings (1/28/2025)
The 2024-25 Michigan high school boys basketball season is underway, and High School on SI has started its weekly computer rankings for the season.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive's latest Michigan high school boys basketball computer rankings, as of Jan. 27, 2025:
DIVISION 4 RANKINGS
1. Forest Park (13-1)
2. Summerfield (12-0)
3. Tri-Unity Christian (10-2)
4. Everest Collegiate (13-1)
5. Sacred Heart Academy (12-1)
6. Lenawee Christian (12-2)
7. Pickford (11-1)
8. Fowler (13-2)
9. Traverse City Christian (12-2)
10. Inter-City Baptist (12-2)
DIVISION 3 RANKINGS
1. Richards (12-2)
2. Harbor Beach (12-1)
3. Lumen Christi Catholic (11-2)
4. Millington (12-1)
5. Glen Lake (10-1-1)
6. Grass Lake (13-0)
7. North Muskegon (12-0)
8. Schoolcraft (10-3)
9. Iron Mountain (10-2)
10. Beal City (10-2)
DIVISION 2 RANKINGS
1. Linoln (9-4)
2. Powers Catholic (14-1)
3. Unity Christian (13-1)
4. Summit Academy (14-2)
5. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (9-4)
6. Gladwin (10-2)
7. Yale (14-1)
8. Godwin Heights (7-5)
9. Onsted (13-0)
10. Kingsford (10-2)
DIVISION 1 RANKINGS
1. Detroit King (10-1)
2. Muskegon (12-2)
3. University of Detroit Jesuit (14-0)
4. Kalamazoo Central (11-2)
5. Saginaw United (10-5)
6. Traverse City West (11-1)
7. East Lansing (13-1)
8. Rockford (13-1)
9. Brother Rice (14-1)
10. Wayne Memorial (10-1)
