Michigan high school football 2025 schedules, top games to watch

Jack Butler

Detroit Cass Tech WR Corey Sadler Jr. catches a touchdown pass, while being covered by Hudsonville Ty Ykema in the second quarter, during the MHSAA Division 1 football finals at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.
Detroit Cass Tech WR Corey Sadler Jr. catches a touchdown pass, while being covered by Hudsonville Ty Ykema in the second quarter, during the MHSAA Division 1 football finals at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Michigan high school football is 38 days away from a full day of games, and High School On SI has schedules for every team in the state.

MICHIGAN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

MICHIGAN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Games to Watch in the 2025 Michigan High School Football Season

August 28

Clarkston vs. Belleville

September 5

Hudsonville vs. East Lansing

September 12

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s vs. De La Salle 

Adams vs. West Bloomfield

September 19

Cass Tech vs. Detroit King

September 26

Detroit Catholic Central vs. De La Salle

Mona Shores vs. Byron Center

Lumen Christi vs. Divine Child

October 3

Hudsonville Unity Christian vs. Zeeland West

Dakota vs. Romeo

October 10

East Kentwood vs. Hudsonville

October 17

Marine City vs. Notre Dame Prep

October 24

Detroit Catholic Central vs. Detroit King

Lake Orion vs. Saline

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

