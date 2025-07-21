Michigan high school football 2025 schedules, top games to watch
The 2025 Michigan high school football is 38 days away from a full day of games, and High School On SI has schedules for every team in the state.
MICHIGAN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULES
MICHIGAN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
Games to Watch in the 2025 Michigan High School Football Season
August 28
Clarkston vs. Belleville
September 5
Hudsonville vs. East Lansing
September 12
Orchard Lake St. Mary’s vs. De La Salle
Adams vs. West Bloomfield
September 19
Cass Tech vs. Detroit King
September 26
Detroit Catholic Central vs. De La Salle
Mona Shores vs. Byron Center
Lumen Christi vs. Divine Child
October 3
Hudsonville Unity Christian vs. Zeeland West
Dakota vs. Romeo
October 10
East Kentwood vs. Hudsonville
October 17
Marine City vs. Notre Dame Prep
October 24
Detroit Catholic Central vs. Detroit King
Lake Orion vs. Saline
