Michigan High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 13, 2025

Check out the latest Michigan high school football computer rankings for every classification as of October 13

Robin Erickson

DeWitt comes in at No. 1 in the latest Michigan Division 3 High School Football Computer Rankings
DeWitt comes in at No. 1 in the latest Michigan Division 3 High School Football Computer Rankings / Scott Hasse

Another week of the 2025 Michigan high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest rankings for each classification as of October 13, 2025.

High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.

Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Michigan high school football computer rankings, as of October 13, 2025:

MHSAA High School Football Class 8 Man 2 Rankings

1. Onekama (Onekama, MI) (7-0)

2. St. Patrick (Portland, MI) (5-0)

3. Britton Deerfield (Britton, MI) (5-1)

4. North Dickinson (Felch, MI) (6-0)

5. Mio-Au Sable (Mio, MI) (6-1)

6. Cedarville (Cedarville, MI) (6-1)

7. Sacred Heart Academy (Grand Rapids, MI) (5-1)

8. Morrice (Morrice, MI) (6-1)

9. Pittsford (Pittsford, MI) (6-1)

10. North Central (Powers, MI) (5-2)

11. Marion (Marion, MI) (4-2)

12. Lake Linden-Hubbell (Lake Linden, MI) (5-2)

13. North Huron (Kinde, MI) (5-1)

14. Newberry (Newberry, MI) (5-2)

15. Hillman (Hillman, MI) (4-2)

16. Au Gres-Sims (Au Gres, MI) (4-2)

17. Waldron (Waldron, MI) (5-2)

18. Bear Lake (Bear Lake, MI) (5-2)

19. Rogers City (Rogers City, MI) (4-3)

20. Peck (Peck, MI) (4-3)

21. Rapid River (Rapid River, MI) (3-4)

22. Ontonagon (Ontonagon, MI) (1-3)

23. Litchfield (Litchfield, MI) (3-4)

24. Stephenson (Stephenson, MI) (2-5)

25. Camden-Frontier (Camden, MI) (3-4)

View full Class 8 Man 2 rankings

MHSAA High School Football Class 8 Man 1 Rankings

1. Norway (Norway, MI) (7-0)

2. Martin (Martin, MI) (7-0)

3. Inland Lakes (Indian River, MI) (7-0)

4. Mendon (Mendon, MI) (7-0)

5. Deckerville (Deckerville, MI) (7-0)

6. Montabella (Blanchard, MI) (7-0)

7. Merrill (Merrill, MI) (6-1)

8. Pickford (Pickford, MI) (5-1)

9. Gobles (Gobles, MI) (5-2)

10. Breckenridge (Breckenridge, MI) (5-2)

11. Climax-Scotts (Climax, MI) (6-1)

12. Kingston (Kingston, MI) (6-1)

13. Bessemer (Bessemer, MI) (5-0)

14. Central Lake (Central Lake, MI) (4-3)

15. Eau Claire (Eau Claire, MI) (4-2)

16. Colon (Colon, MI) (4-3)

17. Marcellus (Marcellus, MI) (4-3)

18. Concord (Concord, MI) (4-3)

19. Dryden (Dryden, MI) (4-3)

20. Coleman (Coleman, MI) (3-4)

21. Brethren (Brethren, MI) (4-3)

22. Fulton (Middleton, MI) (3-4)

23. Wright (Ironwood, MI) (1-3)

24. Brimley (Brimley, MI) (3-3)

25. Pellston (Pellston, MI) (3-4)

View full Class 8 Man 1 rankings

MHSAA High School Football Division 8 Rankings

1. Harbor Beach (Harbor Beach, MI) (7-0)

2. Hudson (Hudson, MI) (7-0)

3. Glen Lake (Maple City, MI) (5-1)

4. Springport (Springport, MI) (7-0)

5. Beal City (Mt. Pleasant, MI) (7-0)

6. Bark River-Harris (Harris, MI) (5-1)

7. Unionville-Sebewaing (Sebewaing, MI) (5-2)

8. Decatur (Decatur, MI) (5-2)

9. Madison (Madison Heights, MI) (6-1)

10. Melvindale ABT (Melvindale, MI) (6-0)

11. Fowler (Fowler, MI) (5-2)

12. White Pigeon (White Pigeon, MI) (6-1)

13. New Lothrop (New Lothrop, MI) (5-2)

14. Reese (Reese, MI) (4-3)

15. Frankfort (Frankfort, MI) (5-2)

16. Mancelona (Mancelona, MI) (4-3)

17. East Jordan (East Jordan, MI) (4-3)

18. Iron Mountain (Iron Mountain, MI) (4-2)

19. Bradford Academy (Southfield, MI) (4-3)

20. Manchester (Manchester, MI) (3-3)

21. Centreville (Centreville, MI) (3-4)

22. Ubly (Ubly, MI) (3-5)

23. Sacred Heart Academy (Mt. Pleasant, MI) (3-3)

24. Vassar (Vassar, MI) (2-5)

25. Summerfield (Petersburg, MI) (4-3)

View full Division 8 rankings

MHSAA High School Football Division 7 Rankings

1. Pewamo-Westphalia (Pewamo, MI) (7-0)

2. Charlevoix (Charlevoix, MI) (7-0)

3. Schoolcraft (Schoolcraft, MI) (6-1)

4. Millington (Millington, MI) (6-1)

5. Cass City (Cass City, MI) (6-2)

6. Ithaca (Ithaca, MI) (6-1)

7. Menominee (Menominee, MI) (7-0)

8. Hanover-Horton (Horton, MI) (5-2)

9. Lawton (Lawton, MI) (5-2)

10. Bronson (Bronson, MI) (6-1)

11. Laker (Pigeon, MI) (5-2)

12. Harrison (Harrison, MI) (6-1)

13. McBain (McBain, MI) (5-2)

14. Whiteford (Ottawa Lake, MI) (5-1)

15. North Muskegon (North Muskegon, MI) (5-2)

16. Saranac (Saranac, MI) (5-2)

17. Lutheran Northwest (Rochester Hills, MI) (4-3)

18. Clinton (Clinton, MI) (5-2)

19. Union City (Union City, MI) (5-2)

20. Constantine (Constantine, MI) (5-2)

21. Bendle (Burton, MI) (5-2)

22. Pine River Area (Leroy, MI) (5-2)

23. Shelby (Shelby, MI) (5-2)

24. Bath (Bath, MI) (4-3)

25. Lakeville (Otisville, MI) (3-4)

View full Division 7 rankings

MHSAA High School Football Division 6 Rankings

1. Almont (Almont, MI) (7-0)

2. Montrose (Montrose, MI) (7-0)

3. Edison Academy (Detroit, MI) (6-1)

4. Belding (Belding, MI) (6-1)

5. Kingsley (Kingsley, MI) (5-2)

6. Ecorse (Ecorse, MI) (6-1)

7. Reed City (Reed City, MI) (5-2)

8. Marine City (Marine City, MI) (6-1)

9. Kent City (Kent City, MI) (7-0)

10. Ovid-Elsie (Elsie, MI) (5-2)

11. Ida (Ida, MI) (6-1)

12. Boyne City (Boyne City, MI) (5-2)

13. Olivet (Olivet, MI) (6-1)

14. Durand (Durand, MI) (5-2)

15. Meridian (Sanford, MI) (5-2)

16. Hamady (Flint, MI) (5-2)

17. Napoleon (Napoleon, MI) (5-2)

18. Pershing (Detroit, MI) (5-2)

19. Calumet (Calumet, MI) (5-2)

20. Kalkaska (Kalkaska, MI) (5-2)

21. Caro (Caro, MI) (4-3)

22. Michigan Collegiate (Warren, MI) (4-3)

23. Robichaud (Dearborn Heights, MI) (5-2)

24. Detroit Central (Detroit, MI) (5-2)

25. New Standard Academy (Flint, MI) (6-1)

View full Division 6 rankings

MHSAA High School Football Division 5 Rankings

1. Michigan Center (Michigan Center, MI) (7-0)

2. Jefferson (Monroe, MI) (7-0)

3. Ogemaw Heights (West Branch, MI) (6-1)

4. Notre Dame Prep (Pontiac, MI) (5-2)

5. Swan Valley (Saginaw, MI) (6-1)

6. Frankenmuth (Frankenmuth, MI) (6-1)

7. Richmond (Richmond, MI) (6-1)

8. Kingsford (Kingsford, MI) (6-1)

9. Armada (Armada, MI) (5-2)

10. Tri County Area (Howard City, MI) (5-2)

11. Summit Academy (Romulus, MI) (6-2)

12. Clare (Clare, MI) (5-2)

13. Whitmore Lake (Whitmore Lake, MI) (4-2)

14. Berrien Springs (Berrien Springs, MI) (4-1)

15. Oakridge (Muskegon, MI) (5-2)

16. Southeastern (Detroit, MI) (5-2)

17. Gladwin (Gladwin, MI) (4-3)

18. Flat Rock (Flat Rock, MI) (4-3)

19. Hazel Park (Hazel Park, MI) (5-2)

20. Yale (Yale, MI) (4-3)

21. Kelloggsville (Wyoming, MI) (5-2)

22. Denby (Detroit, MI) (5-2)

23. Dowagiac (Dowagiac, MI) (5-2)

24. Voyageur Academy (Detroit, MI) (3-3)

25. Hopkins (Hopkins, MI) (4-3)

View full Division 5 rankings

MHSAA High School Football Division 4 Rankings

1. Harper Woods (Harper Woods, MI) (7-0)

2. Williamston (Williamston, MI) (7-0)

3. Big Rapids (Big Rapids, MI) (7-0)

4. Goodrich (Goodrich, MI) (7-0)

5. Ludington (Ludington, MI) (7-0)

6. Portland (Portland, MI) (7-0)

7. Chelsea (Chelsea, MI) (6-1)

8. Edwardsburg (Edwardsburg, MI) (6-1)

9. Harper Creek (Battle Creek, MI) (6-1)

10. Haslett (Haslett, MI) (5-2)

11. Escanaba (Escanaba, MI) (6-1)

12. Lamphere (Madison Heights, MI) (5-2)

13. Godwin Heights (Wyoming, MI) (5-1)

14. Freeland (Freeland, MI) (6-1)

15. Paw Paw (Paw Paw, MI) (4-3)

16. Chandler Park Academy (Harper Woods, MI) (5-2)

17. Redford Union (Redford, MI) (5-2)

18. Three Rivers (Three Rivers, MI) (4-3)

19. Spring Lake (Spring Lake, MI) (4-3)

20. Sexton (Lansing, MI) (4-3)

21. Vicksburg (Vicksburg, MI) (4-3)

22. Croswell-Lexington (Croswell, MI) (3-4)

23. St. Johns (St. Johns, MI) (4-3)

24. Tecumseh (Tecumseh, MI) (4-3)

25. Brandon (Ortonville, MI) (4-3)

View full Division 4 rankings

MHSAA High School Football Division 3 Rankings

1. DeWitt (DeWitt, MI) (7-0)

2. Niles (Niles, MI) (7-0)

3. Mt. Pleasant (Mt. Pleasant, MI) (7-0)

4. Gaylord (Gaylord, MI) (7-0)

5. Kenowa Hills (Grand Rapids, MI) (6-1)

6. East Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI) (5-2)

7. Cedar Springs (Cedar Springs, MI) (6-1)

8. Fitzgerald (Warren, MI) (6-1)

9. Martin Luther King (Detroit, MI) (5-2)

10. Marysville (Marysville, MI) (5-2)

11. Adrian (Adrian, MI) (6-1)

12. Lowell (Lowell, MI) (5-2)

13. Thurston (Redford, MI) (6-1)

14. Zeeland West (Zeeland, MI) (5-2)

15. Riverview (Riverview, MI) (5-2)

16. Lincoln (Ypsilanti, MI) (6-1)

17. Coldwater (Coldwater, MI) (6-1)

18. Fenton (Fenton, MI) (5-2)

19. Mason (Mason, MI) (4-3)

20. Thornapple Kellogg (Middleville, MI) (5-2)

21. Hastings (Hastings, MI) (4-3)

22. Fruitport (Fruitport, MI) (3-4)

23. Holly (Holly, MI) (4-3)

24. Zeeland East (Zeeland, MI) (5-3)

25. St. Joseph (St. Joseph, MI) (4-3)

View full Division 3 rankings

MHSAA High School Football Division 2 Rankings

1. South Lyon (South Lyon, MI) (7-0)

2. Dexter (Dexter, MI) (6-1)

3. Dow (Midland, MI) (6-1)

4. Portage Central (Portage, MI) (7-0)

5. Carlson (Gibraltar, MI) (7-0)

6. Northview (Grand Rapids, MI) (5-2)

7. Port Huron Northern (Port Huron, MI) (5-1)

8. Mott (Waterford, MI) (5-2)

9. Walled Lake Western (Walled Lake, MI) (5-2)

10. Grosse Pointe South (Grosse Pointe, MI) (6-1)

11. Muskegon (Muskegon, MI) (5-2)

12. North Farmington (Farmington Hills, MI) (5-2)

13. Franklin (Livonia, MI) (5-2)

14. Lakeland (White Lake, MI) (5-2)

15. Traverse City Central (Traverse City, MI) (3-3)

16. Seaholm (Birmingham, MI) (5-2)

17. Cousino (Warren, MI) (5-2)

18. Groves (Birmingham, MI) (4-3)

19. Byron Center (Byron Center, MI) (4-3)

20. Lincoln Park (Lincoln Park, MI) (5-2)

21. Mona Shores (Norton Shores, MI) (4-3)

22. Roseville (Roseville, MI) (4-3)

23. Lakeview (St. Clair Shores, MI) (5-2)

24. Allen Park (Allen Park, MI) (4-3)

25. Everett (Lansing, MI) (4-2)

View full Division 2 rankings

MHSAA High School Football Division 1 Rankings

1. Detroit Catholic Central (Novi, MI) (7-0)

2. Cass Tech (Detroit, MI) (7-0)

3. Hudsonville (Hudsonville, MI) (7-0)

4. Clarkston (Clarkston, MI) (6-1)

5. Davison (Davison, MI) (7-0)

6. Grand Blanc (Grand Blanc, MI) (7-0)

7. Belleville (Belleville, MI) (6-1)

8. Farmington (Farmington, MI) (6-1)

9. Rockford (Rockford, MI) (5-2)

10. Saline (Saline, MI) (6-1)

11. Brighton (Brighton, MI) (6-1)

12. Adams (Rochester, MI) (5-2)

13. Dakota (Macomb, MI) (6-1)

14. Northville (Northville, MI) (6-1)

15. Romeo (Romeo, MI) (5-2)

16. Howell (Howell, MI) (6-1)

17. Oxford (Oxford, MI) (5-2)

18. West Bloomfield (West Bloomfield, MI) (5-2)

19. East Kentwood (Kentwood, MI) (5-2)

20. Fordson (Dearborn, MI) (5-2)

21. Woodhaven (Brownstown, MI) (6-1)

22. Grand Ledge (Grand Ledge, MI) (5-1)

23. Utica Eisenhower (Shelby Township, MI) (5-2)

24. Grandville (Grandville, MI) (4-3)

25. Sterling Heights Stevenson (Sterling Heights, MI) (4-3)

View full Division 1 rankings

Published
Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

