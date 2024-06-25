Michigan high school football: Belleville 2024 schedule released
The reigning Michigan high school football Division 1 runners-up will look to get back to their winning ways when the Belleville Tigers kick off their season at home against Clarkston on August 30.
Belleville fell to Southfield A&T 36-32 in last year's MHSAA Division 1 state final at Ford Field in Detroit, which snapped the Tigers's 38-game winning streak and prevented them from winning their third consecutive state championship.
If the Tigers want their chance at revenge, they will have to wait until the postseason as Southfield A&T is not one of the eight teams featured on their 2024 regular season slate.
Here is a look at the full 2024 Belleville football schedule:
2024 Belleville football schedule
- August 30: at Clarkston Wolves*
- September 6: at Stevenson Spartans
- September 13: vs. Churchill Chargers
- September 20: at Dearborn Pioneers
- September 27: vs. Franklin Patriots
- October 4: at Glenn Rockets
- October 11: vs. Wayne Memorial Zebras
- October 18: vs. Fordson Tractors
- October 25: TBA
*Denotes a team ranked in SBLive's final Top 25 Michigan high school football rankings of 2023
