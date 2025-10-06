Michigan High School Football Computer Rankings: October 6, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Michigan high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest rankings for each classification as of October 6, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
The No. 1-ranked team in the all-classification High School On SI Michigan Top 25 is also the No. 1-ranked team in our Division 1 computer rankings, Cass Tech.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Michigan high school football computer rankings, as of October 6, 2025:
MHSAA High School Football Class 8 Man 2 Rankings
1. Onekama (Onekama, MI) (6-0)
2. St. Patrick (Portland, MI) (5-0)
3. North Dickinson (Felch, MI) (6-0)
4. Sacred Heart Academy (Grand Rapids, MI) (5-0)
5. Britton Deerfield (Britton, MI) (4-1)
6. Newberry (Newberry, MI) (5-1)
7. Mio-Au Sable (Mio, MI) (5-1)
8. Cedarville (Cedarville, MI) (5-1)
9. Hillman (Hillman, MI) (4-1)
10. Lake Linden-Hubbell (Lake Linden, MI) (5-1)
11. Morrice (Morrice, MI) (5-1)
12. Pittsford (Pittsford, MI) (5-1)
13. Waldron (Waldron, MI) (5-1)
14. North Huron (Kinde, MI) (4-1)
15. Marion (Marion, MI) (3-2)
16. Rogers City (Rogers City, MI) (4-2)
17. Rapid River (Rapid River, MI) (3-3)
18. Au Gres-Sims (Au Gres, MI) (3-2)
19. North Central (Powers, MI) (4-2)
20. Peck (Peck, MI) (4-2)
21. Ontonagon (Ontonagon, MI) (1-2)
22. Bear Lake (Bear Lake, MI) (4-2)
23. Camden-Frontier (Camden, MI) (3-3)
24. Akron-Fairgrove (Fairgrove, MI) (2-4)
25. Burr Oak (Burr Oak, MI) (3-3)
MHSAA High School Football Class 8 Man 1 Rankings
1. Martin (Martin, MI) (6-0)
2. Inland Lakes (Indian River, MI) (6-0)
3. Deckerville (Deckerville, MI) (6-0)
4. Norway (Norway, MI) (6-0)
5. Mendon (Mendon, MI) (6-0)
6. Montabella (Blanchard, MI) (6-0)
7. Kingston (Kingston, MI) (6-0)
8. Gobles (Gobles, MI) (4-2)
9. Merrill (Merrill, MI) (5-1)
10. Bessemer (Bessemer, MI) (5-0)
11. Climax-Scotts (Climax, MI) (5-1)
12. Pickford (Pickford, MI) (4-1)
13. Breckenridge (Breckenridge, MI) (4-2)
14. Brethren (Brethren, MI) (4-2)
15. Colon (Colon, MI) (3-3)
16. Central Lake (Central Lake, MI) (3-3)
17. Marcellus (Marcellus, MI) (3-3)
18. Eau Claire (Eau Claire, MI) (3-2)
19. Dryden (Dryden, MI) (3-3)
20. Fulton (Middleton, MI) (3-3)
21. Concord (Concord, MI) (3-3)
22. Byron (Byron, MI) (2-3)
23. Pellston (Pellston, MI) (3-3)
24. Coleman (Coleman, MI) (2-4)
25. Brimley (Brimley, MI) (2-3)
MHSAA High School Football Division 8 Rankings
1. Harbor Beach (Harbor Beach, MI) (6-0)
2. Hudson (Hudson, MI) (6-0)
3. Beal City (Mt. Pleasant, MI) (6-0)
4. Springport (Springport, MI) (6-0)
5. Glen Lake (Maple City, MI) (4-1)
6. Fowler (Fowler, MI) (5-1)
7. White Pigeon (White Pigeon, MI) (6-0)
8. Unionville-Sebewaing (Sebewaing, MI) (4-2)
9. Melvindale ABT (Melvindale, MI) (6-0)
10. Bark River-Harris (Harris, MI) (4-1)
11. New Lothrop (New Lothrop, MI) (5-1)
12. Decatur (Decatur, MI) (4-2)
13. Reese (Reese, MI) (4-2)
14. Madison (Madison Heights, MI) (5-1)
15. Frankfort (Frankfort, MI) (4-2)
16. Mancelona (Mancelona, MI) (4-2)
17. Iron Mountain (Iron Mountain, MI) (4-1)
18. Ubly (Ubly, MI) (3-3)
19. Reading (Reading, MI) (3-3)
20. Manchester (Manchester, MI) (3-3)
21. L'Anse (L'Anse, MI) (4-2)
22. East Jordan (East Jordan, MI) (3-3)
23. Genesee (Genesee, MI) (3-3)
24. St. Louis (St. Louis, MI) (2-4)
25. Bradford Academy (Southfield, MI) (3-3)
MHSAA High School Football Division 7 Rankings
1. Pewamo-Westphalia (Pewamo, MI) (6-0)
2. Charlevoix (Charlevoix, MI) (6-0)
3. Laker (Pigeon, MI) (5-1)
4. Schoolcraft (Schoolcraft, MI) (5-1)
5. Millington (Millington, MI) (5-1)
6. Menominee (Menominee, MI) (6-0)
7. Cass City (Cass City, MI) (4-2)
8. Hanover-Horton (Horton, MI) (4-2)
9. Clinton (Clinton, MI) (5-1)
10. Ithaca (Ithaca, MI) (5-1)
11. Bronson (Bronson, MI) (5-1)
12. McBain (McBain, MI) (4-2)
13. Harrison (Harrison, MI) (5-1)
14. Lawton (Lawton, MI) (4-2)
15. Whiteford (Ottawa Lake, MI) (4-1)
16. Saranac (Saranac, MI) (4-2)
17. North Muskegon (North Muskegon, MI) (4-2)
18. Manton (Manton, MI) (4-2)
19. Bendle (Burton, MI) (4-2)
20. Lutheran Northwest (Rochester Hills, MI) (3-3)
21. Union City (Union City, MI) (4-2)
22. Ravenna (Ravenna, MI) (3-3)
23. Shelby (Shelby, MI) (4-2)
24. Pine River Area (Leroy, MI) (4-2)
25. Jonesville (Jonesville, MI) (4-2)
MHSAA High School Football Division 6 Rankings
1. Montrose (Montrose, MI) (6-0)
2. Almont (Almont, MI) (6-0)
3. Kent City (Kent City, MI) (6-0)
4. Marine City (Marine City, MI) (5-1)
5. Ecorse (Ecorse, MI) (5-1)
6. Kingsley (Kingsley, MI) (4-2)
7. Edison Academy (Detroit, MI) (5-1)
8. Reed City (Reed City, MI) (4-2)
9. Olivet (Olivet, MI) (5-1)
10. Belding (Belding, MI) (5-1)
11. Ida (Ida, MI) (5-1)
12. Durand (Durand, MI) (4-2)
13. Kalkaska (Kalkaska, MI) (5-1)
14. Ovid-Elsie (Elsie, MI) (4-2)
15. Calumet (Calumet, MI) (4-2)
16. Napoleon (Napoleon, MI) (4-2)
17. Boyne City (Boyne City, MI) (4-2)
18. Meridian (Sanford, MI) (4-2)
19. Hamady (Flint, MI) (4-2)
20. Detroit Central (Detroit, MI) (5-1)
21. Michigan Collegiate (Warren, MI) (4-2)
22. Central Montcalm (Stanton, MI) (5-1)
23. New Standard Academy (Flint, MI) (5-1)
24. Pershing (Detroit, MI) (4-2)
25. Buchanan (Buchanan, MI) (4-2)
MHSAA High School Football Division 5 Rankings
1. Richmond (Richmond, MI) (6-0)
2. Jefferson (Monroe, MI) (6-0)
3. Ogemaw Heights (West Branch, MI) (5-1)
4. Michigan Center (Michigan Center, MI) (6-0)
5. Swan Valley (Saginaw, MI) (5-1)
6. Kingsford (Kingsford, MI) (5-1)
7. Oakridge (Muskegon, MI) (5-1)
8. Frankenmuth (Frankenmuth, MI) (5-1)
9. Berrien Springs (Berrien Springs, MI) (4-1)
10. Summit Academy (Romulus, MI) (5-2)
11. Notre Dame Prep (Pontiac, MI) (4-2)
12. Armada (Armada, MI) (4-2)
13. Tri County Area (Howard City, MI) (4-2)
14. Clare (Clare, MI) (4-2)
15. Whitmore Lake (Whitmore Lake, MI) (3-2)
16. Southeastern (Detroit, MI) (4-2)
17. Denby (Detroit, MI) (4-2)
18. Voyageur Academy (Detroit, MI) (3-3)
19. Yale (Yale, MI) (3-3)
20. Negaunee (Negaunee, MI) (4-2)
21. Hazel Park (Hazel Park, MI) (4-2)
22. Gladwin (Gladwin, MI) (3-3)
23. Cheboygan (Cheboygan, MI) (3-3)
24. Kelloggsville (Wyoming, MI) (4-2)
25. Flat Rock (Flat Rock, MI) (3-3)
MHSAA High School Football Division 4 Rankings
1. Harper Woods (Harper Woods, MI) (6-0)
2. Big Rapids (Big Rapids, MI) (6-0)
3. Goodrich (Goodrich, MI) (6-0)
4. Williamston (Williamston, MI) (6-0)
5. Ludington (Ludington, MI) (6-0)
6. Escanaba (Escanaba, MI) (6-0)
7. Portland (Portland, MI) (6-0)
8. Harper Creek (Battle Creek, MI) (5-1)
9. Chelsea (Chelsea, MI) (5-1)
10. Edwardsburg (Edwardsburg, MI) (5-1)
11. Chandler Park Academy (Harper Woods, MI) (5-1)
12. Haslett (Haslett, MI) (4-2)
13. Godwin Heights (Wyoming, MI) (4-1)
14. Lamphere (Madison Heights, MI) (4-2)
15. Redford Union (Redford, MI) (4-2)
16. Paw Paw (Paw Paw, MI) (3-3)
17. Freeland (Freeland, MI) (5-1)
18. Three Rivers (Three Rivers, MI) (4-2)
19. Brandon (Ortonville, MI) (4-2)
20. Vicksburg (Vicksburg, MI) (4-2)
21. St. Johns (St. Johns, MI) (4-2)
22. Clio (Clio, MI) (4-2)
23. Center Line (Center Line, MI) (5-2)
24. Sexton (Lansing, MI) (3-3)
25. Spring Lake (Spring Lake, MI) (3-3)
MHSAA High School Football Division 3 Rankings
1. DeWitt (DeWitt, MI) (6-0)
2. Gaylord (Gaylord, MI) (6-0)
3. Mt. Pleasant (Mt. Pleasant, MI) (6-0)
4. Kenowa Hills (Grand Rapids, MI) (5-1)
5. Niles (Niles, MI) (6-0)
6. Cedar Springs (Cedar Springs, MI) (5-1)
7. Fitzgerald (Warren, MI) (5-1)
8. East Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI) (4-2)
9. Martin Luther King (Detroit, MI) (4-2)
10. Thornapple Kellogg (Middleville, MI) (5-1)
11. Adrian (Adrian, MI) (5-1)
12. Thurston (Redford, MI) (5-1)
13. Lincoln (Ypsilanti, MI) (5-1)
14. Marysville (Marysville, MI) (4-2)
15. Lowell (Lowell, MI) (4-2)
16. Riverview (Riverview, MI) (4-2)
17. Coldwater (Coldwater, MI) (5-1)
18. Zeeland West (Zeeland, MI) (4-2)
19. Fenton (Fenton, MI) (4-2)
20. Hastings (Hastings, MI) (4-2)
21. Port Huron (Port Huron, MI) (4-2)
22. Linden (Linden, MI) (5-1)
23. Mason (Mason, MI) (3-3)
24. Fruitport (Fruitport, MI) (3-3)
25. Zeeland East (Zeeland, MI) (4-2)
MHSAA High School Football Division 2 Rankings
1. Grosse Pointe South (Grosse Pointe, MI) (6-0)
2. South Lyon (South Lyon, MI) (6-0)
3. Dexter (Dexter, MI) (5-1)
4. Dow (Midland, MI) (5-1)
5. Portage Central (Portage, MI) (6-0)
6. Carlson (Gibraltar, MI) (6-0)
7. Port Huron Northern (Port Huron, MI) (5-1)
8. Lakeland (White Lake, MI) (5-1)
9. Northview (Grand Rapids, MI) (4-2)
10. Everett (Lansing, MI) (4-1)
11. Muskegon (Muskegon, MI) (4-2)
12. Walled Lake Western (Walled Lake, MI) (4-2)
13. Franklin (Livonia, MI) (4-2)
14. Mott (Waterford, MI) (4-2)
15. North Farmington (Farmington Hills, MI) (4-2)
16. Cousino (Warren, MI) (4-2)
17. Byron Center (Byron Center, MI) (3-3)
18. Seaholm (Birmingham, MI) (4-2)
19. Ferndale (Ferndale, MI) (4-2)
20. South Lyon East (South Lyon, MI) (4-2)
21. Lincoln Park (Lincoln Park, MI) (4-2)
22. Traverse City Central (Traverse City, MI) (2-3)
23. Groves (Birmingham, MI) (3-3)
24. Oak Park (Oak Park, MI) (3-3)
25. Hamtramck (Hamtramck, MI) (4-2)
MHSAA High School Football Division 1 Rankings
1. Cass Tech (Detroit, MI) (6-0)
2. Detroit Catholic Central (Novi, MI) (5-0)
3. Davison (Davison, MI) (6-0)
4. Hudsonville (Hudsonville, MI) (6-0)
5. Clarkston (Clarkston, MI) (5-1)
6. Saline (Saline, MI) (6-0)
7. Grand Blanc (Grand Blanc, MI) (6-0)
8. Woodhaven (Brownstown, MI) (6-0)
9. Belleville (Belleville, MI) (5-1)
10. Farmington (Farmington, MI) (5-1)
11. East Kentwood (Kentwood, MI) (5-1)
12. Brighton (Brighton, MI) (5-1)
13. West Bloomfield (West Bloomfield, MI) (5-1)
14. Rockford (Rockford, MI) (4-2)
15. Adams (Rochester, MI) (4-2)
16. Utica Eisenhower (Shelby Township, MI) (5-1)
17. Northville (Northville, MI) (5-1)
18. Grandville (Grandville, MI) (4-2)
19. Romeo (Romeo, MI) (4-2)
20. Oxford (Oxford, MI) (4-2)
21. Grand Ledge (Grand Ledge, MI) (5-0)
22. Howell (Howell, MI) (5-1)
23. Fordson (Dearborn, MI) (4-2)
24. Sterling Heights Stevenson (Sterling Heights, MI) (4-2)
25. Dakota (Macomb, MI) (5-1)