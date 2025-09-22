Michigan High School Football Computer Rankings: September 22, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Michigan high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest rankings for each classification as of September 22, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Michigan high school football computer rankings, as of September 22, 2025:
MHSAA High School Football Class 8 Man 2 Rankings
1. Onekama (4-0)
2. St. Patrick (4-0)
3. North Dickinson (4-0)
4. Rogers City (4-0)
5. Britton Deerfield (3-1)
6. Sacred Heart Academy (4-0)
7. Hillman (3-0)
8. Newberry (3-1)
9. Cedarville (3-1)
10. Lake Linden-Hubbell (3-1)
11. Mio-Au Sable (3-1)
12. Pittsford (3-1)
13. Morrice (3-1)
14. Peck (3-1)
15. North Central (3-1)
16. North Huron (2-1)
17. Waldron (3-1)
18. Marion (2-2)
19. Rapid River (2-2)
20. Burr Oak (3-1)
21. Bear Lake (3-1)
22. Caseville (2-2)
23. Au Gres-Sims (2-2)
24. Ontonagon (1-2)
25. Forest Park (1-3)
View full Class 8 Man 2 rankings
MHSAA High School Football Class 8 Man 1 Rankings
1. Deckerville (4-0)
2. Inland Lakes (4-0)
3. Mendon (4-0)
4. Pickford (4-0)
5. Martin (4-0)
6. Norway (4-0)
7. Gobles (3-1)
8. Bessemer (4-0)
9. Montabella (4-0)
10. Kingston (4-0)
11. Merrill (3-1)
12. Climax-Scotts (3-1)
13. Dryden (3-1)
14. Eau Claire (3-1)
15. Fulton (3-1)
16. Brethren (2-2)
17. Central Lake (2-2)
18. Onaway (2-2)
19. Pellston (3-1)
20. Breckenridge (3-1)
21. Coleman (2-2)
22. Colon (2-2)
23. Concord (2-2)
24. Byron (1-3)
25. Marcellus (1-3)
View full Class 8 Man 1 rankings
MHSAA High School Football Division 8 Rankings
1. Harbor Beach (4-0)
2. Hudson (4-0)
3. Springport (4-0)
4. White Pigeon (4-0)
5. Beal City (4-0)
6. Melvindale ABT (4-0)
7. Unionville-Sebewaing (3-1)
8. Bark River-Harris (3-0)
9. Glen Lake (3-1)
10. Mancelona (3-1)
11. L'Anse (4-0)
12. Fowler (3-1)
13. Genesee (3-1)
14. New Lothrop (3-1)
15. St. Louis (2-2)
16. Decatur (2-2)
17. Madison (3-1)
18. Ubly (2-2)
19. Iron Mountain (2-1)
20. Reese (2-2)
21. Vandercook Lake (3-1)
22. Reading (2-2)
23. Centreville (2-2)
24. East Jordan (2-2)
25. Manchester (2-2)
MHSAA High School Football Division 7 Rankings
1. Ithaca (4-0)
2. Pewamo-Westphalia (4-0)
3. Charlevoix (4-0)
4. Schoolcraft (3-1)
5. Lawton (3-1)
6. Clinton (3-1)
7. Menominee (4-0)
8. Leslie (4-0)
9. Quincy (4-0)
10. North Muskegon (3-1)
11. Laker (3-1)
12. Whiteford (3-1)
13. Millington (3-1)
14. Harrison (3-1)
15. Hanover-Horton (2-2)
16. Detroit Community (4-0)
17. Bronson (3-1)
18. Ravenna (2-2)
19. Constantine (3-1)
20. Cass City (2-2)
21. McBain (2-2)
22. Jonesville (3-1)
23. Sandusky (2-2)
24. Saranac (2-2)
25. Lakeville (2-2)
MHSAA High School Football Division 6 Rankings
1. Montrose (4-0)
2. Ecorse (4-0)
3. Almont (4-0)
4. Kent City (4-0)
5. Kingsley (3-1)
6. Kalkaska (4-0)
7. Reed City (3-1)
8. Edison Academy (3-1)
9. Ovid-Elsie (3-1)
10. Marine City (3-1)
11. Central Montcalm (4-0)
12. Clintondale (4-0)
13. Michigan Collegiate (3-1)
14. Caro (3-1)
15. Belding (3-1)
16. Olivet (3-1)
17. Boyne City (3-1)
18. Buchanan (3-1)
19. Detroit Central (3-1)
20. Ida (3-1)
21. Calumet (3-1)
22. Napoleon (2-1)
23. Madison (3-1)
24. Durand (2-2)
25. Meridian (2-2)
MHSAA High School Football Division 5 Rankings
1. Richmond (4-0)
2. Michigan Center (4-0)
3. Jefferson (4-0)
4. Swan Valley (3-1)
5. Berrien Springs (3-0)
6. Frankenmuth (3-1)
7. Tri County Area (3-1)
8. Kingsford (3-1)
9. Ogemaw Heights (3-1)
10. Armada (3-1)
11. Summit Academy (3-1)
12. Oakridge (3-1)
13. Dowagiac (3-1)
14. Flat Rock (3-1)
15. Clare (3-1)
16. Whitmore Lake (2-2)
17. Bullock Creek (3-1)
18. Cody (3-1)
19. Shepherd (3-1)
20. Notre Dame Prep (2-2)
21. Hazel Park (3-1)
22. Yale (2-2)
23. Lakewood (2-2)
24. Cheboygan (2-2)
25. Hopkins (2-2)
MHSAA High School Football Division 4 Rankings
1. Harper Woods (4-0)
2. Three Rivers (4-0)
3. Goodrich (4-0)
4. Escanaba (4-0)
5. Lamphere (4-0)
6. Chelsea (4-0)
7. Big Rapids (4-0)
8. Williamston (4-0)
9. St. Johns (4-0)
10. Portland (4-0)
11. Ludington (4-0)
12. Clio (4-0)
13. Vicksburg (3-1)
14. Godwin Heights (3-1)
15. Chandler Park Academy (4-1)
16. Forest Hills Eastern (3-1)
17. Haslett (3-1)
18. Charlotte (3-1)
19. Edwardsburg (3-1)
20. Redford Union (3-1)
21. Harper Creek (3-1)
22. Freeland (3-1)
23. Sparta (2-2)
24. Henry Ford (3-1)
25. North Branch (2-2)
MHSAA High School Football Division 3 Rankings
1. Gaylord (4-0)
2. DeWitt (4-0)
3. Lowell (4-0)
4. Kenowa Hills (4-0)
5. Niles (4-0)
6. Thornapple Kellogg (4-0)
7. Mt. Pleasant (4-0)
8. Lincoln (4-0)
9. Linden (4-0)
10. Fitzgerald (3-1)
11. Port Huron (3-1)
12. Cedar Springs (3-1)
13. Martin Luther King (2-2)
14. Zeeland West (3-1)
15. Thurston (3-1)
16. Owosso (3-1)
17. Marysville (2-2)
18. Adrian (3-1)
19. East Grand Rapids (2-2)
20. Coldwater (3-1)
21. Ypsilanti (2-1)
22. Bay City Western (2-2)
23. Zeeland East (3-1)
24. Hastings (2-2)
25. Cranbrook Kingswood (2-2)
MHSAA High School Football Division 2 Rankings
1. Northview (4-0)
2. Portage Central (4-0)
3. Everett (4-0)
4. Grosse Pointe South (4-0)
5. South Lyon (4-0)
6. Carlson (4-0)
7. Seaholm (4-0)
8. Port Huron Northern (3-1)
9. Roseville (3-1)
10. Midland (3-1)
11. Lakeland (3-1)
12. Lincoln Park (3-1)
13. Mona Shores (3-1)
14. Mott (3-1)
15. Dow (3-1)
16. Franklin (3-1)
17. Walled Lake Western (3-1)
18. Dexter (3-1)
19. Muskegon (2-2)
20. Ferndale (2-2)
21. Forest Hills Northern (2-2)
22. Hamtramck (3-1)
23. Bedford (2-2)
24. South Lyon East (2-2)
25. Roosevelt (2-2)
MHSAA High School Football Division 1 Rankings
1. Detroit Catholic Central (4-0)
2. Cass Tech (4-0)
3. Saline (4-0)
4. Woodhaven (4-0)
5. West Bloomfield (4-0)
6. Davison (4-0)
7. Northville (4-0)
8. Dakota (4-0)
9. Adams (3-1)
10. Clarkston (3-1)
11. Hudsonville (4-0)
12. Grand Blanc (4-0)
13. Rockford (3-1)
14. Grandville (3-1)
15. Grand Ledge (4-0)
16. Belleville (3-1)
17. Howell (3-1)
18. Utica Eisenhower (3-1)
19. Jenison (3-1)
20. Farmington (3-1)
21. East Kentwood (3-1)
22. Stoney Creek (3-1)
23. Troy (3-1)
24. Sterling Heights Stevenson (3-1)
25. Fordson (2-2)