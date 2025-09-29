Michigan High School Football Computer Rankings: September 29, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Michigan high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest rankings for each classification as of September 29, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
The No. 1-ranked team in the all-classification High School On SI Michigan Top 25 is also the No. 1-ranked team in our Division 1 computer rankings, Cass Tech.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Michigan high school football computer rankings, as of September 29, 2025:
MHSAA High School Football Class 8 Man 2 Rankings
1. St. Patrick (5-0)
2. Onekama (5-0)
3. North Dickinson (5-0)
4. Sacred Heart Academy (5-0)
5. Britton Deerfield (4-1)
6. Newberry (4-1)
7. Morrice (4-1)
8. Mio-Au Sable (4-1)
9. Cedarville (4-1)
10. Rogers City (4-1)
11. North Central (4-1)
12. Hillman (3-1)
13. Pittsford (4-1)
14. Peck (4-1)
15. Marion (3-2)
16. Lake Linden-Hubbell (4-1)
17. Waldron (4-1)
18. North Huron (3-1)
19. Au Gres-Sims (3-2)
20. Caseville (3-2)
21. Ontonagon (1-2)
22. Burr Oak (3-2)
23. Rapid River (2-3)
24. Bear Lake (3-2)
25. Forest Park (1-4)
MHSAA High School Football Class 8 Man 1 Rankings
1. Deckerville (5-0)
2. Inland Lakes (5-0)
3. Martin (5-0)
4. Mendon (5-0)
5. Norway (5-0)
6. Montabella (5-0)
7. Kingston (5-0)
8. Climax-Scotts (4-1)
9. Merrill (4-1)
10. Pickford (4-1)
11. Bessemer (4-0)
12. Gobles (3-2)
13. Central Lake (3-2)
14. Brethren (3-2)
15. Concord (3-2)
16. Fulton (3-2)
17. Dryden (3-2)
18. Eau Claire (3-2)
19. Breckenridge (3-2)
20. Marcellus (2-3)
21. Colon (2-3)
22. Pellston (3-2)
23. Coleman (2-3)
24. Bellevue (3-2)
25. Onaway (2-3)
MHSAA High School Football Division 8 Rankings
1. Harbor Beach (5-0)
2. Hudson (5-0)
3. Beal City (5-0)
4. White Pigeon (5-0)
5. Springport (5-0)
6. Melvindale ABT (5-0)
7. Fowler (4-1)
8. Glen Lake (3-1)
9. New Lothrop (4-1)
10. Ubly (3-2)
11. Unionville-Sebewaing (3-2)
12. Decatur (3-2)
13. Bark River-Harris (3-1)
14. Iron Mountain (3-1)
15. Madison (4-1)
16. Reese (3-2)
17. East Jordan (3-2)
18. L'Anse (4-1)
19. Frankfort (3-2)
20. Mancelona (3-2)
21. Genesee (3-2)
22. St. Louis (2-3)
23. Summerfield (3-2)
24. Bradford Academy (3-2)
25. Farwell (3-2)
MHSAA High School Football Division 7 Rankings
1. Pewamo-Westphalia (6-0)
2. Ithaca (5-0)
3. Charlevoix (5-0)
4. Schoolcraft (4-1)
5. Lawton (4-1)
6. Laker (4-1)
7. Menominee (5-0)
8. Clinton (4-1)
9. North Muskegon (4-1)
10. Millington (4-1)
11. Hanover-Horton (3-2)
12. Harrison (4-1)
13. Whiteford (4-1)
14. Bronson (4-1)
15. Cass City (3-2)
16. McBain (3-2)
17. Constantine (4-1)
18. Union City (4-1)
19. Leslie (4-1)
20. Saranac (3-2)
21. Quincy (4-1)
22. Manton (3-2)
23. Shelby (3-2)
24. Pine River Area (3-2)
25. Detroit Community (4-1)
MHSAA High School Football Division 6 Rankings
1. Ecorse (5-0)
2. Montrose (5-0)
3. Almont (5-0)
4. Kalkaska (5-0)
5. Kent City (5-0)
6. Michigan Collegiate (4-1)
7. Edison Academy (4-1)
8. Marine City (4-1)
9. Olivet (4-1)
10. Kingsley (3-2)
11. Ida (4-1)
12. Belding (4-1)
13. Boyne City (4-1)
14. Durand (3-2)
15. Ovid-Elsie (3-2)
16. Robichaud (4-1)
17. Meridian (3-2)
18. Napoleon (3-2)
19. Reed City (3-2)
20. Detroit Central (4-1)
21. Buchanan (4-1)
22. New Standard Academy (4-1)
23. Calumet (3-2)
24. Hamady (3-2)
25. Caro (3-2)
MHSAA High School Football Division 5 Rankings
1. Richmond (5-0)
2. Jefferson (5-0)
3. Michigan Center (5-0)
4. Swan Valley (4-1)
5. Tri County Area (4-1)
6. Ogemaw Heights (4-1)
7. Frankenmuth (4-1)
8. Armada (4-1)
9. Kingsford (4-1)
10. Oakridge (4-1)
11. Whitmore Lake (3-2)
12. Notre Dame Prep (3-2)
13. Dowagiac (4-1)
14. Summit Academy (4-2)
15. Hazel Park (4-1)
16. Southeastern (3-2)
17. Berrien Springs (3-1)
18. Shepherd (4-1)
19. Negaunee (3-2)
20. Clare (3-2)
21. Flat Rock (3-2)
22. Birch Run (3-2)
23. Denby (3-2)
24. Kelloggsville (3-2)
25. Chippewa Hills (3-2)
MHSAA High School Football Division 4 Rankings
1. Harper Woods (5-0)
2. Big Rapids (5-0)
3. Goodrich (5-0)
4. Ludington (5-0)
5. Escanaba (5-0)
6. Williamston (5-0)
7. Portland (5-0)
8. Haslett (4-1)
9. Harper Creek (4-1)
10. Three Rivers (4-1)
11. Chelsea (4-1)
12. Vicksburg (4-1)
13. Lamphere (4-1)
14. Edwardsburg (4-1)
15. Chandler Park Academy (4-1)
16. Clio (4-1)
17. Godwin Heights (3-1)
18. St. Johns (4-1)
19. Redford Union (3-2)
20. Freeland (4-1)
21. Paw Paw (2-3)
22. Forest Hills Eastern (3-2)
23. Brandon (3-2)
24. Sexton (2-3)
25. Center Line (4-2)
MHSAA High School Football Division 3 Rankings
1. DeWitt (5-0)
2. Gaylord (5-0)
3. Niles (5-0)
4. Mt. Pleasant (5-0)
5. Fitzgerald (4-1)
6. Zeeland West (4-1)
7. Martin Luther King (3-2)
8. Cedar Springs (4-1)
9. East Grand Rapids (3-2)
10. Kenowa Hills (4-1)
11. Lowell (4-1)
12. Marysville (3-2)
13. Lincoln (4-1)
14. Fruitport (3-2)
15. Adrian (4-1)
16. Fenton (3-2)
17. Thornapple Kellogg (4-1)
18. Thurston (4-1)
19. Bay City Western (3-2)
20. Coldwater (4-1)
21. Riverview (3-2)
22. Hastings (3-2)
23. Mason (2-3)
24. Port Huron (3-2)
25. Linden (4-1)
MHSAA High School Football Division 2 Rankings
1. Grosse Pointe South (5-0)
2. Carlson (5-0)
3. Dexter (4-1)
4. Dow (4-1)
5. Portage Central (5-0)
6. South Lyon (5-0)
7. Northview (4-1)
8. Port Huron Northern (4-1)
9. Lakeland (4-1)
10. Mott (4-1)
11. Everett (4-1)
12. Seaholm (4-1)
13. Muskegon (3-2)
14. Oak Park (3-2)
15. Walled Lake Western (3-2)
16. North Farmington (3-2)
17. Traverse City West (3-2)
18. Franklin (3-2)
19. Cousino (3-2)
20. South Lyon East (3-2)
21. Roseville (3-2)
22. Mona Shores (3-2)
23. Byron Center (2-3)
24. Allen Park (3-2)
25. Ferndale (3-2)
MHSAA High School Football Division 1 Rankings
1. Cass Tech (5-0)
2. Detroit Catholic Central (5-0)
3. Saline (5-0)
4. Clarkston (4-1)
5. Davison (5-0)
6. Hudsonville (5-0)
7. Woodhaven (5-0)
8. West Bloomfield (5-0)
9. Grand Blanc (5-0)
10. Grand Ledge (5-0)
11. Rockford (4-1)
12. Belleville (4-1)
13. Dakota (5-0)
14. Farmington (4-1)
15. East Kentwood (4-1)
16. Brighton (4-1)
17. Utica Eisenhower (4-1)
18. Stoney Creek (4-1)
19. Howell (4-1)
20. Grandville (3-2)
21. Northville (4-1)
22. Adams (3-2)
23. Romeo (3-2)
24. Fordson (3-2)
25. Oxford (3-2)