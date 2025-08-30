High School

Michigan High School Football Final Scores, Results - August 29, 2025

See every final score from Week 1 of Michigan high school football

Robin Erickson

No. 1 Cass Tech defeated Central Catholic 28-27 on Friday night.
No. 1 Cass Tech defeated Central Catholic 28-27 on Friday night.

The 2025 Michigan high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.

Michigan High School Football Final Scores, Results - August 28, 2025

Michigan high school football final scores, results - August 29, 2025

Allen Park 47, Trenton 27

Armada 21, Marine City 14

Bear Lake 54, Bellaire 0

Beaverton 38, Evart 26

Bessemer 73, Carney-Nadeau 0

Boyne City 18, Alpena 13

Bronson 31, Prairie Heights 16

Brown City 46, Mesick 0

Carson City-Crystal 26, Webberville 8

Cass Tech 28, Central Catholic 27

Center Line 34, Henry Ford 26

Chandler Park Academy 45, Eastpointe 6

Cheboygan 19, Sault Area 7

Cody 20, East English Village Prep 19

Detroit Catholic Central 41, Chippewa Valley 7

East Kentwood 43, Southfield Arts & Tech 8

Edwardsburg 28, McBain 21

Farmington 17, Oak Park 12

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 29, Lake Central 7

Harbor Beach 42, Cass City 8

Harper Woods 40, Redford Union 0

Lumen Christi Catholic 20, Montini Catholic 16

Manton 44, Vestaburg 0

Martin Luther King 32, Whitmer 7

Menominee 49, Marinette 13

Michigan Collegiate 32, Everest Collegiate 6

Milan 43, Westfield Preparatory 0

New Standard Academy 46, Erie-Mason 20

Niles 28, St. Joseph 18

Northview 32, West Catholic 21

Ontonagon 21, Ishpeming 14

Oxford 23, Hartland 7

Parkway Christian 12, Mt. Clemens 8

Petoskey 21, Greenville 13

Plainwell 21, Allegan 7

Skyline 64, Annapolis 0

South Christian 27, Christian 13

St. Francis 30, Glen Lake 6

Zeeland West 44, Old Redford Academy 17

Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

