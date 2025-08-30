Michigan High School Football Final Scores, Results - August 29, 2025
The 2025 Michigan high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.
Allen Park 47, Trenton 27
Armada 21, Marine City 14
Bear Lake 54, Bellaire 0
Beaverton 38, Evart 26
Bessemer 73, Carney-Nadeau 0
Boyne City 18, Alpena 13
Bronson 31, Prairie Heights 16
Brown City 46, Mesick 0
Carson City-Crystal 26, Webberville 8
Cass Tech 28, Central Catholic 27
Center Line 34, Henry Ford 26
Chandler Park Academy 45, Eastpointe 6
Cheboygan 19, Sault Area 7
Cody 20, East English Village Prep 19
Detroit Catholic Central 41, Chippewa Valley 7
East Kentwood 43, Southfield Arts & Tech 8
Edwardsburg 28, McBain 21
Farmington 17, Oak Park 12
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 29, Lake Central 7
Harbor Beach 42, Cass City 8
Harper Woods 40, Redford Union 0
Lumen Christi Catholic 20, Montini Catholic 16
Manton 44, Vestaburg 0
Martin Luther King 32, Whitmer 7
Menominee 49, Marinette 13
Michigan Collegiate 32, Everest Collegiate 6
Milan 43, Westfield Preparatory 0
New Standard Academy 46, Erie-Mason 20
Niles 28, St. Joseph 18
Northview 32, West Catholic 21
Ontonagon 21, Ishpeming 14
Oxford 23, Hartland 7
Parkway Christian 12, Mt. Clemens 8
Petoskey 21, Greenville 13
Plainwell 21, Allegan 7
Skyline 64, Annapolis 0
South Christian 27, Christian 13
St. Francis 30, Glen Lake 6
Zeeland West 44, Old Redford Academy 17