Michigan High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 22, 2025

Robin Erickson

Detroit Catholic Central defeated East Kentwood on Saturday with a final score of 46-6. They will advance to the Division 1 final to take on Cass Tech.
The 2025 Michigan high school football postseason continued on Saturday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the semifinal games.

Cass Tech 48, Adams 22

Detroit Catholic Central 46, East Kentwood 6

Dexter 41, Groves 6

DeWitt 41, De La Salle Collegiate 20

Divine Child 10, Goodrich 7

Harbor Beach 40, Bark River-Harris 0

Hudson 67, Cabrini 14

Kingsley 14, Kent City 0

Lumen Christi Catholic 25, Almont 19

Martin 52, Montabella 8

Menominee 32, Pewamo-Westphalia 28

Mt. Pleasant 41, Lowell 21

Notre Dame Prep 51, Jefferson 21

Schoolcraft 43, Clinton 14

St. Mary's Prep 42, Portage Central 7

St. Patrick 53, North Dickinson 0

Unity Christian 45, Vicksburg 17

West Catholic 34, Ogemaw Heights 24

Robin Erickson
