Michigan High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 22, 2025
The 2025 Michigan high school football postseason continued on Saturday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the semifinal games.
Cass Tech 48, Adams 22
Detroit Catholic Central 46, East Kentwood 6
Dexter 41, Groves 6
DeWitt 41, De La Salle Collegiate 20
Divine Child 10, Goodrich 7
Harbor Beach 40, Bark River-Harris 0
Hudson 67, Cabrini 14
Kingsley 14, Kent City 0
Lumen Christi Catholic 25, Almont 19
Martin 52, Montabella 8
Menominee 32, Pewamo-Westphalia 28
Mt. Pleasant 41, Lowell 21
Notre Dame Prep 51, Jefferson 21
Schoolcraft 43, Clinton 14
St. Mary's Prep 42, Portage Central 7
St. Patrick 53, North Dickinson 0
Unity Christian 45, Vicksburg 17
West Catholic 34, Ogemaw Heights 24