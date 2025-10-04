Michigan High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 3, 2025

High School

Robin Erickson

No. 14 Clarkston defeated Lake Orion on Friday night with a final score of 42-21.
No. 14 Clarkston defeated Lake Orion on Friday night with a final score of 42-21.

The 2025 Michigan high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the sixth weekend of action.

Adams 26, Stoney Creek 20

Adrian 23, Tecumseh 7

Akron-Fairgrove 20, Caseville 14

All Saints Central 78, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 0

Almont 35, Armada 14

Alma 33, Powers Catholic 27

Athens (Troy) 35, Bloomfield Hills 21

Bark River-Harris 44, L'Anse 16

Battle Creek Central 44, Gull Lake 16

Bath 26, Perry 21

Bay City Central 6, Saginaw United 28

Beal City 58, Lake City 0

Bear Lake 56, Mesick 8

Beaverton 26, St. Louis 22

Belding 36, Fruitport 7

Belleville 52, Dearborn 22

Bendle 14, Genesee 6

Bentley 50, Flint Southwestern Academy 18

Berkley 37, Northwest 30

Berrien Springs 21, Dowagiac 0

Bessemer 32, Forest Park 0

Big Rapids 56, Chippewa Hills 0

Birch Run 7, Ovid-Elsie 42

Blissfield 27, Onsted 33

Brandon 57, Clio 56

Brandywine 32, Benton Harbor 12

Breckenridge 32, Fulton 14

Brighton 52, Plymouth 3

Brimley 22, Carney-Nadeau 14

Bronson 52, Comstock 0

Brown City 75, Dryden 40

Byron Center 49, Union 6

Cabrini 40, Bishop Foley 13

Caledonia 28, Grand Haven 6

Calumet 46, Houghton 0

Camden-Frontier 34, Burr Oak 22

Capac 28, Mayville 0

Carlson 54, Anderson 7

Cass City 33, Caro 6

Cass Tech 64, Western International 0

Cedar Springs 63, Sault Area 7

Cedarville 36, Onaway 12

Center Line 46, Eastpointe 0

Central Montcalm 22, Morley Stanwood 8

Chandler Park Academy 14, Ecorse 8

Charlevoix 41, Elk Rapids 8

Charlotte 40, Ionia 28

Cheboygan 41, Grayling 27

Chelsea 35, Ypsilanti 6

Churchill 51, Glenn 12

Clare 48, Standish-Sterling 22

Clarkson 42, Lake Orion 21

Clawson 30, Clintondale 6

Climax-Scotts 59, Athens 6

Clinton 69, Hillsdale 14

Coalfield 64, Harriman 6

Coloma 28, Kellogg 7

Colon 61, St. Philip Catholic Central 0

Columbia Central 60, Vandercook Lake 13

Comstock Park 20, Hopkins 47

Coopersville 35, Allendale 7

Copper Basin 20, Lookout Valley 19

Corunna 20, Lake Fenton 48

Cousino 39, Mott 14

CREC 34, Coventry 16

Crestwood 56, Melvindale 20

Croswell-Lexington 21, Algonac 6

Davison 57, East Lansing 14

Deckerville 58, Memphis 6

Decatur 51, Centreville 0

De La Salle Collegiate 28, River Rouge 14

Denmark 10, North Forsyth 7

DeSoto Central 44, Germantown 28

Detroit Country Day 0, St. Mary's Prep 49

Dexter 38, Bedford 13

DeWitt 58, Holt 0

Divine Child 41, University of Detroit Jesuit 0

Dobyns-Bennett 21, Jefferson County 14

Dow 31, Traverse City West 13

Dundee 14, Hudson 64

Durand 42, Mt. Morris 10

East Grand Rapids 41, Holland Christian 21

East Kentwood 45, West Ottawa 8

Edison Academy 37, Cornerstone Lincoln-King High School 22

Edwardsburg 31, Plainwell 14

Escanaba 38, Marquette 20

Everest Collegiate 42, Cardinal Mooney Catholic 0

Fairley 20, Memphis Business Academy 18

Farmington 42, Troy 0

Fenton 55, Kearsley 7

Ferndale 31, Pontiac 6

Fitch 35, East Lyme 21

Fordson 35, Stevenson 0

Forest Hills Northern 40, Reeths-Puffer 27

Forrest 54, Community 0

Fowler 54, Dansville 6

Fowlerville 22, Eastern 8

Frankenmuth 51, Glenn 12

Frankfort 29, Tawas Area 7

Franklin 42, Wayne Memorial 13

Freeland 49, Garber 8

Gabriel Richard 52, Loyola 0

Galesburg-Augusta 42, Saugatuck 10

Gallatin 18, Mount Juliet 10

Gaylord 41, Alpena 0

Glen Lake 16, Kalkaska 12

Gobles 55, Lawrence 8

Godwin Heights 49, Holland 19

Goodrich 49, Owosso 13

Grand Blanc 51, Lapeer 0

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 58, Ottawa Hills 0

Grandville 31, Jenison 26

Grant 34, Newaygo 28

Grosse Ile 10, Airport 14

Grosse Pointe North 14, Lake Shore 13

Grosse Pointe South 42, L'Anse Creuse North 6

Groves 43, Southfield Arts & Tech 22

Guilford 51, Foran 6

Hackett Catholic Prep 34, Constantine 7

Hamady 48, Atherton 0

Hamilton 27, Forest Hills Eastern 14

Hamtramck 30, Detroit Community 22

Hampton 74, Unaka 22

Hanover-Horton 54, Homer 6

Harbor Beach 50, Marlette 0

Harper Creek 46, Western 8

Harper Woods 41, Rochester 7

Harrison 24, Pinconning 14

Hart 30, Mason County Central 27

Hartford 29, Cassopolis 28

Hastings 54, Marshall 40

Heritage 49, Carman-Ainsworth 14

Heston Academy 42, Alcona 26

Hillman 46, Atlanta 34

Hilltop 30, Summerfield 27

Hixson 41, Chattanooga Central 8

Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central 39, Liberty Tech Magnet 24

Holly 20, Flushing 12

Hopkins 47, Comstock Park 20

Houston County 26, Hickman County 14

Howell 35, Hartland 7

Hudson 64, Dundee 14

Hudsonville 35, Rockford 28

Huntingdon 49, Riverside 0

Ida 40, Madison 19

Inland Lakes 51, Rogers City 0

Jackson 26, Monroe 20

Jackson County 21, Trousdale County 14

Jefferson 43, Huron 7

Jo Byrns 62, Red Boiling Springs 0

Johannesburg-Lewiston 26, Oscoda 14

Jonesville 20, Addison 0

Kell 3, Blessed Trinity 0

Kenowa Hills 49, Lowell 35

Kent City 54, White Cloud 0

Kenwood 37, Maplewood 12

Kingsford 41, Hancock 0

Kingston 64, Bad Axe 0

Kingsley 52, Benzie Central 12

KIPP Collegiate 18, Booker T. Washington 12

L'Anse Creuse 14, Lakeview 42

Lake Fenton 48, Corunna 20

Lake Linden-Hubbell 52, North Central 34

Lakeland 43, Allen Park 36

Laker 44, Sandusky 20

Lakeview 42, L'Anse Creuse 14

LaSalle 46, Rudyard 6

Lausanne Collegiate 42, Evangelical Christian 17

Law 28, Notre Dame 27

Lebanon 42, Wilson Central 12

Lenawee Christian 62, Morenci 28

Lewis County 41, Scotts Hill 8

Lincoln 24, New Haven 19

Lincoln 49, Pinckney 28

Lincoln County 41, Tullahoma 28

Lincoln Park 21, Roosevelt 10

Linden 51, Swartz Creek 7

Lipscomb Academy 20, Father Ryan 14

Litchfield 51, North Adams-Jerome 8

Loudon 41, Sequoyah 7

Ludington 48, Manistee 6

Lumen Christi Catholic 14, St. Francis de Sales 7

Lutheran North 48, Cranbrook Kingswood 9

Lutheran Northwest 20, Lutheran 7

Madison 42, Hazel Park 14

Mancelona 36, East Jordan 16

Manchester 30, Leslie 29

Manton 44, Evart 18

Maple Valley 42, Sand Creek 12

Marcellus 52, Tri-Unity Christian 0

Marine City 61, Sterling Heights 7

Marshall County 45, Columbia Academy 0

Martin 70, Muskegon Heights 6

Martin Luther King 49, East English Village Prep 0

Marysville 24, Lamphere 21

Maryville 35, Cookeville 0

Mason 31, St. Johns 20

Mattawan 42, Lakeshore 31

McGavock 28, West Creek 8

McKenzie 55, Collinwood 6

Melvindale ABT 32, Bradford Academy 22

Memphis Central 41, Overton 0

Mendon 66, Bellevue 12

Menominee 61, Gladstone 6

Meridian 41, Farwell 6

Michigan Lutheran Seminary 69, Carrollton 16

Middle College 49, Middleton 0

Midway 41, Whitwell 36

Milan 35, Union City 13

Millington 35, Buchanan 8

Mio-Au Sable 44, Whittemore-Prescott 0

Mitchell 22, Hillcrest 0

Montabella 64, Coleman 0

Montague 39, North Muskegon 26

Montrose 54, Chesaning 0

Mt. Pleasant 28, Bay City Western 17

Mt. Pleasant 28, Adamsville 0

Munford 57, Kingsbury 0

Muskegon 28, Mona Shores 12

Napoleon 30, Grass Lake 6

New Lothrop 43, Lakeville 20

New Standard Academy 65, Beecher 0

Newberry 60, Munising 14

Niles 49, Three Rivers 0

Nolensville 31, Hillsboro 14

Norrix 48, Lakeview 18

North Branford 41, Haddam-Killingworth 28

North Cobb Christian 23, Murray County 17

North Dickinson 60, Stephenson 36

North Farmington 28, Seaholm 20

North Greene 19, Jellico 14

North Haven 35, Cheshire 21

North Huron 38, Peck 32

Northpoint Christian 21, St. George's 0

Northville 63, Canton 0

Norway 44, Ishpeming 24

Notre Dame 50, Webb 40

Notre Dame Catholic 43, New Fairfield 26

Notre Dame Prep 20, Oak Park 19

Nouvel Catholic Central 53, Hemlock 0

Oak Grove 28, Houston 25

Oak Ridge 34, Bearden 7

Oakland Christian 22, Parkway Christian 13

Oakridge 14, Whitehall 13

Obion County 50, McNairy Central 7

Ogemaw Heights 70, Bullock Creek 28

Okemos 33, Waverly 23

Olivet 56, Eaton Rapids 21

Onekama 36, Central Lake 14

Oneida 21, Oliver Springs 14

Onsted 33, Blissfield 27

Orchard View 55, Fremont 28

Otsego 32, Vicksburg 31

Ovid-Elsie 42, Birch Run 7

Oxford 34, West Bloomfield 33

Page 40, James Lawson High School 0

Parchment 33, Allegan 21

Paw Paw 48, Sturgis 7

Peabody 42, Halls 13

Pearl-Cohn 31, Bartlett 28

Petoskey 20, Cadillac 13

Pine River Area 48, Roscommon 30

Pioneer 24, Skyline 13

Pittsford 44, Concord 24

Polk County 28, Pigeon Forge 12

Pomperaug 50, Bethel 33

Port Huron 35, Utica Ford 12

Port Huron Northern 35, Fraser 0

Portage Central 42, Kalamazoo Central 7

Portage Northern 42, St. Joseph 36

Portland 48, Hunters Lane 0

Portland 54, Lansing Catholic 7

Powell 49, Campbell County 0

Providence Christian Academy 42, Christian Community 14

Ravenna 50, Hesperia 21

Reading 24, Quincy 16

Red Bank 34, Signal Mountain 15

Reed City 58, Tri County Area 33

Reese 24, Ubly 18

Rhea County 46, Lenoir City 0

Richard 34, University Liggett 0

Richmond 35, Imlay City 14

Richland 31, Cornersville 0

Riverview 34, Flat Rock 14

Rockville 69, Sports & Medical Sciences Academy 6

Rockwood 35, Oakdale 0

Rocky Hill 22, Lewis Mills 8

Romeo 39, Dakota 20

Romulus 34, Garden City 11

Rossview 27, Cane Ridge 6

Royal Oak 35, Avondale 0

Sacred Heart Academy 52, Vestaburg 0

Saginaw United 28, Bay City Central 6

Sale Creek 27, Howard Tech 20

Salem 35, Novi 7

Saline 42, Huron 14

Saranac 36, Laingsburg 20

Science Hill 45, Morristown-Hamblen East 0

Scott 28, Union County 6

Sequatchie County 35, Watertown 28

Sequoyah 32, Lassiter 0

Sevier County 56, Cocke County 0

Seymour 36, Sullivan East 13

Sheehan 35, Amity Regional 13

Shelby 44, Muskegon Catholic Central 8

Silverdale Academy 54, Lakeway Christian 28

Soddy Daisy 35, Ooltewah 23

South Christian 43, Forest Hills Central 36

South Fulton 35, Gleason 0

South Gibson 27, Lexington 20

South Greene 55, Cumberland Gap 6

South Haven 39, Watervliet 0

South Haven Christian 50, Tennessee Heat 14

South Lyon 21, Mott 20

South Lyon East 30, Milford 27

South Pittsburg 69, Christian County 8

Sparta 24, Greenville 13

Springfield 32, Liberty Creek 7

Springport 53, Stockbridge 0

St. Charles 21, Carson City-Crystal 13

St. Clair 42, South Lake 14

St. Francis 20, Boyne City 13

St. Mary Cathedral 54, Pellston 8

St. Mary Catholic Central 43, Milan 0

St. Mary's Prep 49, Detroit Country Day 0

St. Pius X Catholic 34, Clarkston 0

Statesboro 36, Lakeside 29

Stephenson 50, Cedar Grove 18

Stewart County 46, Innovation Academy 0

Stockbridge 19, Ola 14

Stone Memorial 34, Macon County 27

Stonington 37, Windham 0

Summit Academy 30, Old Redford Academy 0

Sumter County 51, Spencer 14

Swan Valley 62, Bridgeport 0

Sweetwater 47, Austin-East 33

Taylor County 36, Schley County 23

Tennessee 42, David Crockett 0

Thomas County Central 48, Veterans 0

Thomson 24, Burke County 14

Thurston 39, Robichaud 16

Tipton-Rosemark Academy 49, Fayette Academy 13

Toombs County 47, Swainsboro 20

Towns County 14, Anderson 12

Traverse City Central 28, Midland 14

Trenton 48, Taylor 20

Treutlen 15, Telfair County 13

Trinity Christian Academy 31, Jackson Christian 28

Troup County 35, Upson-Lee 7

Tucker 27, Druid Hills 0

Turner County 33, Irwin County 17

Union County 21, Ringgold 7

Unionville-Sebewaing 46, Vassar 12

Unity Christian 14, Zeeland West 6

University of Jackson 49, Memphis East 6

University Prep Science & Math 36, University Prep 0

Upperman 49, Livingston Academy 6

Utopian Academy for the Arts 48, Putnam County 0

Utica 14, Roseville 7

Utica Eisenhower 27, Chippewa Valley 13

Valley Lutheran 23, Ithaca 22

Valley Regional 43, Capital Prep 6

Volunteer 41, Northview Academy 8

Waldron 51, Tekonsha 0

Walker Valley 40, East Hamilton 37

Walled Lake Northern 41, Walled Lake Central 28

Walled Lake Western 56, Kettering 8

Ware County 57, New Hampstead 19

Warren County 48, Greene County 7

Washington-Wilkes 26, Lake Oconee Academy 10

Waterbury Career Academy 47, Kennedy 19

Waterford 21, Plainfield 14

Waverly Central 48, Cheatham County Central 6

Wayne County 28, Perry County 0

Weaver 25, Coginchaug Regional 22

Wesleyan 25, Mount Vernon Presbyterian 19

West 56, Clinton 21

West Bloomfield 33, Oxford 34

West Catholic 51, Christian 14

West Forsyth 42, Forsyth Central 41

West Haven 41, Xavier 14

Westover 26, Bainbridge 7

Westside 49, Howard 7

Westview 62, Ripley 6

Wheeler 21, Cherokee 8

Wheeler County 48, Montgomery County 7

White County 34, Warren County 0

White House 43, Greenbrier 0

White House-Heritage 21, Whites Creek 18

White Pigeon 36, Union City 0

Wilcox County 28, Hawkinsville 23

Wilkinson County 42, Hancock Central 28

Williamston 20, Haslett 14

Winder-Barrow 49, Loganville 8

Windsor 42, Bristol Central 0

Wolcott 36, Derby 0

Wooddale 18, Raleigh-Egypt 14

Woodhaven 63, Edsel Ford 7

Woodland Regional 50, Watertown 7

Woodstock 20, Pope 14

Woodward Academy 35, Tri-Cities 6

Worth County 41, Thomasville 40

Yale 24, North Branch 21

Zeeland East 44, Wyoming 12

Zion Christian Academy 43, Pickett County 0

