Michigan High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 3, 2025
The 2025 Michigan high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the sixth weekend of action.
Adams 26, Stoney Creek 20
Adrian 23, Tecumseh 7
Akron-Fairgrove 20, Caseville 14
All Saints Central 78, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 0
Almont 35, Armada 14
Alma 33, Powers Catholic 27
Athens (Troy) 35, Bloomfield Hills 21
Bad Axe 0, Kingston 64
Bark River-Harris 44, L'Anse 16
Battle Creek Central 44, Gull Lake 16
Bath 26, Perry 21
Bay City Central 6, Saginaw United 28
Beal City 58, Lake City 0
Bear Lake 56, Mesick 8
Beaverton 26, St. Louis 22
Belding 36, Fruitport 7
Belleville 52, Dearborn 22
Bendle 14, Genesee 6
Bentley 50, Flint Southwestern Academy 18
Berkley 37, Northwest 30
Berrien Springs 21, Dowagiac 0
Bessemer 32, Forest Park 0
Big Rapids 56, Chippewa Hills 0
Birch Run 7, Ovid-Elsie 42
Blissfield 27, Onsted 33
Brandon 57, Clio 56
Brandywine 32, Benton Harbor 12
Breckenridge 32, Fulton 14
Brighton 52, Plymouth 3
Brimley 22, Carney-Nadeau 14
Bronson 52, Comstock 0
Brown City 75, Dryden 40
Byron Center 49, Union 6
Cabrini 40, Bishop Foley 13
Caledonia 28, Grand Haven 6
Calumet 46, Houghton 0
Camden-Frontier 34, Burr Oak 22
Capac 28, Mayville 0
Carlson 54, Anderson 7
Cass City 33, Caro 6
Cass Tech 64, Western International 0
Cedar Springs 63, Sault Area 7
Cedarville 36, Onaway 12
Center Line 46, Eastpointe 0
Central Montcalm 22, Morley Stanwood 8
Chandler Park Academy 14, Ecorse 8
Charlevoix 41, Elk Rapids 8
Charlotte 40, Ionia 28
Cheboygan 41, Grayling 27
Chelsea 35, Ypsilanti 6
Churchill 51, Glenn 12
Clare 48, Standish-Sterling 22
Clarkson 42, Lake Orion 21
Clawson 30, Clintondale 6
Climax-Scotts 59, Athens 6
Clinton 69, Hillsdale 14
Coalfield 64, Harriman 6
Coloma 28, Kellogg 7
Colon 61, St. Philip Catholic Central 0
Columbia Central 60, Vandercook Lake 13
Comstock Park 20, Hopkins 47
Coopersville 35, Allendale 7
Copper Basin 20, Lookout Valley 19
Corunna 20, Lake Fenton 48
Cousino 39, Mott 14
CREC 34, Coventry 16
Crestwood 56, Melvindale 20
Croswell-Lexington 21, Algonac 6
Davison 57, East Lansing 14
Deckerville 58, Memphis 6
Decatur 51, Centreville 0
De La Salle Collegiate 28, River Rouge 14
Denmark 10, North Forsyth 7
DeSoto Central 44, Germantown 28
Detroit Country Day 0, St. Mary's Prep 49
Dexter 38, Bedford 13
DeWitt 58, Holt 0
Divine Child 41, University of Detroit Jesuit 0
Dobyns-Bennett 21, Jefferson County 14
Dow 31, Traverse City West 13
Dundee 14, Hudson 64
Durand 42, Mt. Morris 10
East Grand Rapids 41, Holland Christian 21
East Kentwood 45, West Ottawa 8
Edison Academy 37, Cornerstone Lincoln-King High School 22
Edwardsburg 31, Plainwell 14
Escanaba 38, Marquette 20
Everest Collegiate 42, Cardinal Mooney Catholic 0
Fairley 20, Memphis Business Academy 18
Farmington 42, Troy 0
Fenton 55, Kearsley 7
Ferndale 31, Pontiac 6
Fitch 35, East Lyme 21
Fordson 35, Stevenson 0
Forest Hills Northern 40, Reeths-Puffer 27
Forrest 54, Community 0
Fowler 54, Dansville 6
Fowlerville 22, Eastern 8
Frankenmuth 51, Glenn 12
Frankfort 29, Tawas Area 7
Franklin 42, Wayne Memorial 13
Freeland 49, Garber 8
Gabriel Richard 52, Loyola 0
Galesburg-Augusta 42, Saugatuck 10
Gallatin 18, Mount Juliet 10
Gaylord 41, Alpena 0
Glen Lake 16, Kalkaska 12
Gobles 55, Lawrence 8
Godwin Heights 49, Holland 19
Goodrich 49, Owosso 13
Grand Blanc 51, Lapeer 0
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 58, Ottawa Hills 0
Grandville 31, Jenison 26
Grant 34, Newaygo 28
Grosse Ile 10, Airport 14
Grosse Pointe North 14, Lake Shore 13
Grosse Pointe South 42, L'Anse Creuse North 6
Groves 43, Southfield Arts & Tech 22
Guilford 51, Foran 6
Gwinn 1, Iron Mountain 0
Hackett Catholic Prep 34, Constantine 7
Hamady 48, Atherton 0
Hamilton 27, Forest Hills Eastern 14
Hamtramck 30, Detroit Community 22
Hampton 74, Unaka 22
Hanover-Horton 54, Homer 6
Harbor Beach 50, Marlette 0
Harper Creek 46, Western 8
Harper Woods 41, Rochester 7
Harrison 24, Pinconning 14
Hart 30, Mason County Central 27
Hartford 29, Cassopolis 28
Hastings 54, Marshall 40
Heritage 49, Carman-Ainsworth 14
Heston Academy 42, Alcona 26
Hillman 46, Atlanta 34
Hilltop 30, Summerfield 27
Hixson 41, Chattanooga Central 8
Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central 39, Liberty Tech Magnet 24
Holly 20, Flushing 12
Hopkins 47, Comstock Park 20
Houston County 26, Hickman County 14
Howell 35, Hartland 7
Hudson 64, Dundee 14
Hudsonville 35, Rockford 28
Huntingdon 49, Riverside 0
Ida 40, Madison 19
Inland Lakes 51, Rogers City 0
Iron Mountain 1, Gwinn 0
Jackson 26, Monroe 20
Jackson County 21, Trousdale County 14
Jefferson 43, Huron 7
Jo Byrns 62, Red Boiling Springs 0
Johannesburg-Lewiston 26, Oscoda 14
Jonesville 20, Addison 0
Kell 3, Blessed Trinity 0
Kenowa Hills 49, Lowell 35
Kent City 54, White Cloud 0
Kenwood 37, Maplewood 12
Kingsford 41, Hancock 0
Kingston 64, Bad Axe 0
Kingsley 52, Benzie Central 12
KIPP Collegiate 18, Booker T. Washington 12
L'Anse Creuse 14, Lakeview 42
Lake Fenton 48, Corunna 20
Lake Linden-Hubbell 52, North Central 34
Lakeland 43, Allen Park 36
Laker 44, Sandusky 20
Lakeview 42, L'Anse Creuse 14
LaSalle 46, Rudyard 6
Lausanne Collegiate 42, Evangelical Christian 17
Law 28, Notre Dame 27
Lebanon 42, Wilson Central 12
Lenawee Christian 62, Morenci 28
Lewis County 41, Scotts Hill 8
Lincoln 24, New Haven 19
Lincoln 49, Pinckney 28
Lincoln County 41, Tullahoma 28
Lincoln Park 21, Roosevelt 10
Linden 51, Swartz Creek 7
Lipscomb Academy 20, Father Ryan 14
Litchfield 51, North Adams-Jerome 8
Loudon 41, Sequoyah 7
Ludington 48, Manistee 6
Lumen Christi Catholic 14, St. Francis de Sales 7
Lutheran North 48, Cranbrook Kingswood 9
Lutheran Northwest 20, Lutheran 7
Madison 42, Hazel Park 14
Mancelona 36, East Jordan 16
Manchester 30, Leslie 29
Manton 44, Evart 18
Maple Valley 42, Sand Creek 12
Marcellus 52, Tri-Unity Christian 0
Marine City 61, Sterling Heights 7
Marshall County 45, Columbia Academy 0
Martin 70, Muskegon Heights 6
Martin Luther King 49, East English Village Prep 0
Marysville 24, Lamphere 21
Maryville 35, Cookeville 0
Mason 31, St. Johns 20
Mattawan 42, Lakeshore 31
McGavock 28, West Creek 8
McKenzie 55, Collinwood 6
Melvindale ABT 32, Bradford Academy 22
Memphis Central 41, Overton 0
Mendon 66, Bellevue 12
Menominee 61, Gladstone 6
Meridian 41, Farwell 6
Michigan Center 1, East Jackson 0
Michigan Lutheran Seminary 69, Carrollton 16
Middle College 49, Middleton 0
Midway 41, Whitwell 36
Milan 35, Union City 13
Millington 35, Buchanan 8
Mio-Au Sable 44, Whittemore-Prescott 0
Mitchell 22, Hillcrest 0
Montabella 64, Coleman 0
Montague 39, North Muskegon 26
Montrose 54, Chesaning 0
Morrice 1, Webberville 0
Mt. Pleasant 28, Bay City Western 17
Mt. Pleasant 28, Adamsville 0
Munford 57, Kingsbury 0
Muskegon 28, Mona Shores 12
Napoleon 30, Grass Lake 6
Negaunee 1, Westwood 0
New Lothrop 43, Lakeville 20
New Standard Academy 65, Beecher 0
Newberry 60, Munising 14
Niles 49, Three Rivers 0
Nolensville 31, Hillsboro 14
Norrix 48, Lakeview 18
North Branford 41, Haddam-Killingworth 28
North Cobb Christian 23, Murray County 17
North Dickinson 60, Stephenson 36
North Farmington 28, Seaholm 20
North Greene 19, Jellico 14
North Haven 35, Cheshire 21
North Huron 38, Peck 32
Northpoint Christian 21, St. George's 0
Northville 63, Canton 0
Norway 44, Ishpeming 24
Notre Dame 50, Webb 40
Notre Dame Catholic 43, New Fairfield 26
Notre Dame Prep 20, Oak Park 19
Nouvel Catholic Central 53, Hemlock 0
Oak Grove 28, Houston 25
Oak Ridge 34, Bearden 7
Oakland Christian 22, Parkway Christian 13
Oakridge 14, Whitehall 13
Obion County 50, McNairy Central 7
Ogemaw Heights 70, Bullock Creek 28
Okemos 33, Waverly 23
Olivet 56, Eaton Rapids 21
Onekama 36, Central Lake 14
Oneida 21, Oliver Springs 14
Onsted 33, Blissfield 27
Orchard View 55, Fremont 28
Otsego 32, Vicksburg 31
Ovid-Elsie 42, Birch Run 7
Oxford 34, West Bloomfield 33
Page 40, James Lawson High School 0
Parchment 33, Allegan 21
Paw Paw 48, Sturgis 7
Peabody 42, Halls 13
Pearl-Cohn 31, Bartlett 28
Petoskey 20, Cadillac 13
Pine River Area 48, Roscommon 30
Pioneer 24, Skyline 13
Pittsford 44, Concord 24
Polk County 28, Pigeon Forge 12
Pomperaug 50, Bethel 33
Port Huron 35, Utica Ford 12
Port Huron Northern 35, Fraser 0
Portage Central 42, Kalamazoo Central 7
Portage Northern 42, St. Joseph 36
Portland 48, Hunters Lane 0
Portland 54, Lansing Catholic 7
Powell 49, Campbell County 0
Providence Christian Academy 42, Christian Community 14
Ravenna 50, Hesperia 21
Reading 24, Quincy 16
Red Bank 34, Signal Mountain 15
Reed City 58, Tri County Area 33
Reese 24, Ubly 18
Rhea County 46, Lenoir City 0
Richard 34, University Liggett 0
Richmond 35, Imlay City 14
Richland 31, Cornersville 0
Riverview 34, Flat Rock 14
Rockville 69, Sports & Medical Sciences Academy 6
Rockwood 35, Oakdale 0
Rocky Hill 22, Lewis Mills 8
Romeo 39, Dakota 20
Romulus 34, Garden City 11
Rossview 27, Cane Ridge 6
Royal Oak 35, Avondale 0
Sacred Heart Academy 52, Vestaburg 0
Saginaw United 28, Bay City Central 6
Sale Creek 27, Howard Tech 20
Salem 35, Novi 7
Saline 42, Huron 14
Saranac 36, Laingsburg 20
Science Hill 45, Morristown-Hamblen East 0
Scott 28, Union County 6
Sequatchie County 35, Watertown 28
Sequoyah 32, Lassiter 0
Sevier County 56, Cocke County 0
Seymour 36, Sullivan East 13
Sheehan 35, Amity Regional 13
Shelby 44, Muskegon Catholic Central 8
Silverdale Academy 54, Lakeway Christian 28
Soddy Daisy 35, Ooltewah 23
South Christian 43, Forest Hills Central 36
South Fulton 35, Gleason 0
South Gibson 27, Lexington 20
South Greene 55, Cumberland Gap 6
South Haven 39, Watervliet 0
South Haven Christian 50, Tennessee Heat 14
South Lyon 21, Mott 20
South Lyon East 30, Milford 27
South Pittsburg 69, Christian County 8
Sparta 24, Greenville 13
Springfield 32, Liberty Creek 7
Springport 53, Stockbridge 0
St. Charles 21, Carson City-Crystal 13
St. Clair 42, South Lake 14
St. Francis 20, Boyne City 13
St. Mary Cathedral 54, Pellston 8
St. Mary Catholic Central 43, Milan 0
St. Mary's Prep 49, Detroit Country Day 0
St. Pius X Catholic 34, Clarkston 0
Statesboro 36, Lakeside 29
Stephenson 50, Cedar Grove 18
Stewart County 46, Innovation Academy 0
Stockbridge 19, Ola 14
Stone Memorial 34, Macon County 27
Stonington 37, Windham 0
Summit Academy 30, Old Redford Academy 0
Sumter County 51, Spencer 14
Swan Valley 62, Bridgeport 0
Sweetwater 47, Austin-East 33
Taylor County 36, Schley County 23
Tennessee 42, David Crockett 0
Thomas County Central 48, Veterans 0
Thomson 24, Burke County 14
Thurston 39, Robichaud 16
Tipton-Rosemark Academy 49, Fayette Academy 13
Toombs County 47, Swainsboro 20
Towns County 14, Anderson 12
Traverse City Central 28, Midland 14
Trenton 48, Taylor 20
Treutlen 15, Telfair County 13
Trinity Christian Academy 31, Jackson Christian 28
Troup County 35, Upson-Lee 7
Tucker 27, Druid Hills 0
Turner County 33, Irwin County 17
Ubly 18, Reese 24
Union County 21, Ringgold 7
Unionville-Sebewaing 46, Vassar 12
Unity Christian 14, Zeeland West 6
University of Jackson 49, Memphis East 6
University Prep Science & Math 36, University Prep 0
Upperman 49, Livingston Academy 6
Utopian Academy for the Arts 48, Putnam County 0
Utica 14, Roseville 7
Utica Eisenhower 27, Chippewa Valley 13
Valley Lutheran 23, Ithaca 22
Valley Regional 43, Capital Prep 6
Volunteer 41, Northview Academy 8
Waldron 51, Tekonsha 0
Walker Valley 40, East Hamilton 37
Walled Lake Northern 41, Walled Lake Central 28
Walled Lake Western 56, Kettering 8
Ware County 57, New Hampstead 19
Warren County 48, Greene County 7
Washington-Wilkes 26, Lake Oconee Academy 10
Waterbury Career Academy 47, Kennedy 19
Waterford 21, Plainfield 14
Waverly Central 48, Cheatham County Central 6
Wayne County 28, Perry County 0
Weaver 25, Coginchaug Regional 22
Wesleyan 25, Mount Vernon Presbyterian 19
West 56, Clinton 21
West Bloomfield 33, Oxford 34
West Catholic 51, Christian 14
West Forsyth 42, Forsyth Central 41
West Haven 41, Xavier 14
Westover 26, Bainbridge 7
Westside 49, Howard 7
Westview 62, Ripley 6
Wheeler 21, Cherokee 8
Wheeler County 48, Montgomery County 7
White County 34, Warren County 0
White House 43, Greenbrier 0
White House-Heritage 21, Whites Creek 18
White Pigeon 36, Union City 0
Wilcox County 28, Hawkinsville 23
Wilkinson County 42, Hancock Central 28
Williamston 20, Haslett 14
Winder-Barrow 49, Loganville 8
Windsor 42, Bristol Central 0
Wolcott 36, Derby 0
Wooddale 18, Raleigh-Egypt 14
Woodhaven 63, Edsel Ford 7
Woodland Regional 50, Watertown 7
Woodstock 20, Pope 14
Woodward Academy 35, Tri-Cities 6
Worth County 41, Thomasville 40
Yale 24, North Branch 21
Zeeland East 44, Wyoming 12
Zion Christian Academy 43, Pickett County 0