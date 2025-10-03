Michigan High School Football Schedule & Scores (MHSAA) - October 3, 2025
There are 281 games scheduled across Michigan on Friday, October 3, including 23 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Michigan High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include Michigan's top ranked teams as No. 3 Hudsonville travels to take on the No. 7 Rockford Rams in a top-10 matchup. Meanwhile, No. 18 Belleville takes on Dearborn.
Michigan High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, October 3
With 23 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Michigan high school football continues it's season into Week 6 of action.
MHSAA Division 1 Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 38 games scheduled across Division 1 on Friday, October 3 highlighted by No. 3 Hudsonsville taking on No. 7 Rockford. You can follow every game on our Division 1 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 2 Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 46 games scheduled across Division 2 on Friday, October 3, highlighted by No. 22 Dexter taking on Bedford. You can follow every game on our Division 2 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 3 Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 52 games scheduled across Division 3 on Friday, October 3, highlighted by No. 9 DeWitt taking on Holt. You can follow every game on our Division 3 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 4 Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 53 games scheduled across Division 4 on Friday, October 3, highlighted by No. 10 Harper Woods taking on Rochester. You can follow every game on our Division 4 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 5 Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 50 games scheduled across Division 5 on Friday, October 3, kicking off with Summit Academy taking on Old Redford Academy. You can follow every game on our Division 5 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 6 Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 55 games scheduled across Division 6 on Friday, September 26, kicking off with Michigan Collegiate taking on Old Redford Academy. You can follow every game on our Division 6 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 7 Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 50 games scheduled across Division 7 on Friday, October 3, kicking off with Boyne City taking on St. Francis. You can follow every game on our Division 7 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 8 Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 43 games scheduled across Division 8 on Friday, October 3, kicking off with Melvindale ABT taking on Bradford Academy. You can follow every game on our Division 8 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Class 8 Man 1 Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 33 games scheduled across Class 8 Man 1 on Friday, October 3, kicking off with Bessemer taking on Forest Park. You can follow every game on our Class 8 Man 1 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Class 8 Man 2 Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 25 games scheduled across Class 8 Man 2 on Friday, October 3, kicking off with Stephenson taking on North Dickinson. You can follow every game on our Class 8 Man 2 High School Football Scoreboard.
