Michigan high school football final scores, results - September 12, 2025

No. 1 Cass Tech took down Renaissance on Friday night in a huge victory.
No. 1 Cass Tech took down Renaissance on Friday night in a huge victory. / Scott Hasse

The 2025 Michigan high school football season continued into Week 3 on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the night of action.

Adams 17, Dakota 8

Adrian 29, Chelsea 12

Akron-Fairgrove 56, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 12

All Saints Central 51, Merritt Academy 0

Almont 49, Yale 34

Anderson 10, Allen Park 0

Annapolis 41, Crestwood 0

Armada 49, Algonac 0

Arts & Tech Academy 8, Hamtramck 12

Athens 0, Morenci 54

Athens (Troy) 44, Oak Park 17

Atlanta 20, Heston Academy 24

Au Gres-Sims 46, Cedarville 50

Bad Axe 0, Deckerville 41

Bark River-Harris 42, West Iron County 14

Bath 0, Pewamo-Westphalia 55

Battle Creek Central 39, Lakeview 13

Bay City Central 13, Traverse City West 40

Bay City Western 14, Midland 10

Beal City 63, Roscommon 8

Beaverton 54, Farwell 36

Bedford 21, Mansfield 35

Belding 8, Hopkins 7

Belleville 39, Stevenson 7

Bellevue 6, Potterville 53

Bendle 22, Bentley 17

Benzie Central 20, St. Francis 56

Berkley 43, Pontiac 0

Berrien Springs 31, Parchment 14

Bessemer 38, Ishpeming 16

Big Rapids 56, Newaygo 0

Birch Run 29, Mt. Morris 16

Blissfield 42, Clinton 0

Bloomfield Hills 7, Seaholm 28

Boyne City 30, Cheboygan 14

Brandon 48, Goodrich 23

Breckenridge 28, Carson City-Crystal 14

Brethren 48, Onekama 22

Bridgeport 65, University Prep 6

Brighton 35, Novi 0

Britton Deerfield 56, Colon 7

Bronson 46, Hartford 19

Brother Rice 14, Central Catholic 28

Buchanan 20, Pennfield 23

Bullock Creek 28, Clare 62

Burr Oak 56, North Adams-Jerome 0

Byron 22, St. Patrick 62

Byron Center 34, Hammond Morton 17

Cadillac 43, Sault Area 0

Caledonia 38, Hudsonville 4

Calumet 33, Negaunee 18

Camden-Frontier 56, Waldron 36

Canton 61, Salem 6

Carlson 42, Notre Dame Prep 21

Carman-Ainsworth 18, Holt 53

Carney-Nadeau 49, Engadine 0

Carrollton 47, Hemlock 8

Carson City-Crystal 14, Breckenridge 28

Carsonville-Port Sanilac 12, Akron-Fairgrove 56

Caseville 6, Peck 46

Cass City 13, Laker 18

Cass Tech 71, Renaissance 0

Cassopolis 72, White Pigeon 12

Cedar Springs 31, Greenville 21

Center Line 54, Sterling Heights 0

Central Catholic 28, Brother Rice 14

Central Lake 50, Inland Lakes 0

Central Montcalm 46, Lakeview 6

Centreville 41, Comstock 8

Chandler Park Academy 22, Old Redford Academy 7

Charlevoix 54, Tawas Area 7

Charlotte 17, Lakewood 13

Cheboygan 14, Boyne City 30

Chelsea 29, Adrian 12

Chesaning 35, New Lothrop 7

Chippewa Hills 42, Reed City 0

Chippewa Valley 24, Sterling Heights Stevenson 21

Christian 38, East Grand Rapids 7

Churchill 7, Wayne Memorial 6

Clare 62, Bullock Creek 28

Clarkson 38, Oxford 17

Clarkston North 41, Detroit Catholic Central 2

Clawson 48, Madison 14

Climax-Scotts 44, Lenawee Christian 41

Clinton 42, Blissfield 0

Clintondale 40, Lincoln 0

Clio 48, Corunna 22

Cody 14, Northwestern 24

Coleman 28, Merrill 26

Coloma 34, South Haven 44

Colon 7, Britton Deerfield 56

Columbia Central 48, Grass Lake 0

Comstock 41, Centreville 8

Comstock Park 41, Godwin Heights 44

Concord 56, Mendon 26

Constantine 14, Schoolcraft 32

Coopersville 20, Lowell 33

Cornerstone Lincoln-King High School 0, Michigan Collegiate 1

Corunna 22, Clio 48

Cousino 28, Fraser 6

Cranbrook Kingswood 15, Our Lady of the Lakes 25

Crestwood 41, Annapolis 0

Croswell-Lexington 28, Richmond 10

Dakota 17, Anchor Bay 7

Dansville 8, New Standard Academy 56

Davison 31, Traverse City Central 14

De La Salle Collegiate 10, St. Mary's Prep 49

Dearborn 43, Glenn 41

Deckerville 41, Bad Axe 0

Decatur 0, Springport 14

Denby 24, Pershing 6

Detroit Catholic Central 41, Clarkston North 2

Detroit Community 24, Westfield Preparatory 14

Detroit Country Day 55, Loyola 8

Detroit Leadership Academy 6, Melvindale ABT 53

DeWitt 55, Waverly 0

Dexter 48, Huron 16

Douglass 20, Osborn 6

Dowagiac 69, Benton Harbor 12

Dryden 60, Mayville 44

Duluth 21, Norcross 35

Dundee 3, Madison 40

Dunwoody 41, Tri-Cities 14

Durand 45, Montrose 0

East Grand Rapids 38, Christian 7

East Jackson 42, Vandercook Lake 0

East Jordan 20, Kalkaska 24

East Kentwood 54, Jenison 7

East Lansing 45, Grand Ledge 27

Eastern 49, Haslett 8

Eastpointe 60, South Lake 8

Eaton Rapids 33, Ionia 30

Eau Claire 58, Muskegon Heights 14

Edison Academy 26, Summit Academy 14

Edsel Ford 63, Trenton 0

Edwardsburg 42, Sturgis 13

Edon 49, Summerfield 20

Elk Rapids 8, Oscoda 6

Engadine 49, Carney-Nadeau 0

Escanaba 27, Petoskey 10

Evart 49, Lake City 14

Everest Collegiate 43, Richard 0

Everett 20, Okemos 13

Farmington 35, North Farmington 22

Farwell 54, Beaverton 36

Fenton 41, Flushing 12

Ferndale 46, Royal Oak 14

Fitzgerald 21, Marysville 19

Flat Rock 57, Grosse Ile 13

Flint Southwestern Academy 40, Genesee 0

Fordson 33, Franklin 21

Forest Area 47, St. Mary Cathedral 0

Forest Hills Central 10, Forest Hills Northern 42

Forest Hills Northern 42, Forest Hills Central 10

Forest Park 58, North Dickinson 7

Fowler 34, Saranac 6

Fowlerville 26, St. Johns 27

Frankenmuth 70, Alma 21

Frankfort 41, Johannesburg-Lewiston 30

Franklin 33, Fordson 21

Fraser 6, Cousino 28

Freeland 31, Swan Valley 7

Fremont 49, Ludington 0

Fruitport 49, Kelloggsville 8

Fulton 62, Webberville 0

Gabriel Richard 59, University Prep Science & Math 24

Galesburg-Augusta 37, Allegan 7

Garber 13, Glenn 43

Garden City 6, Redford Union 56

Genesee 40, Flint Southwestern Academy 0

Gladstone 25, Kingsford 13

Gladwin 14, Ogemaw Heights 49

Glen Lake 44, Harbor Springs 6

Glenn 43, Garber 13

Glenn 41, Dearborn 43

Gobles 44, Marcellus 0

Godwin Heights 44, Comstock Park 41

Goodrich 48, Brandon 23

Grand Blanc 56, Heritage 14

Grand Haven 24, Rockford 42

Grand Ledge 45, East Lansing 27

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 28, Lumen Christi Catholic 14

Grandville 27, West Ottawa 14

Grass Lake 48, Columbia Central 0

Grayling 48, Kingsley 21

Greenville 31, Cedar Springs 21

Grosse Ile 13, Flat Rock 57

Grosse Pointe North 21, Lamphere 23

Grosse Pointe South 35, Utica 14

Gull Lake 19, Kalamazoo Central 47

Gwinn 1, L'Anse 0

Hackett Catholic Prep 19, Lawton 22

Hamilton 14, Union 8

Hamady 64, Mona Shores 0

Hammond Morton 34, Byron Center 17

Hampton 35, Locust Grove 26

Hancock 42, Houghton 0

Hanover-Horton 14, Michigan Center 53

Harbor Beach 33, Ubly 6

Harbor Springs 6, Glen Lake 44

Harper Creek 49, Coldwater 28

Harper Woods 35, Groves 8

Harrison 6, Meridian 20

Hart 28, Shelby 18

Hartford 46, Bronson 19

Hartland 42, Plymouth 7

Haslett 49, Eastern 8

Hastings 58, Northwest 34

Hazel Park 49, New Haven 7

Hemlock 47, Carrollton 8

Heritage 56, Grand Blanc 14

Hesperia 53, White Cloud 14

Heston Academy 24, Atlanta 20

Hillman 40, Whittemore-Prescott 14

Hillsdale 7, Ida 56

Hilltop 63, Whiteford 6

Holland 21, Holland Christian 40

Holland Christian 40, Holland 21

Holt 53, Carman-Ainsworth 18

Homer 0, Leslie 42

Hopkins 7, Belding 8

Houghton 42, Hancock 0

Houghton Lake 24, Pine River Area 0

Howell 7, Northville 17

Hudson 52, Onsted 21

Hudsonville 38, Caledonia 4

Huron 3, St. Mary Catholic Central 28

Huron 48, Dexter 16

Ida 56, Hillsdale 7

Imlay City 33, North Branch 7

Inland Lakes 50, Central Lake 0

Ionia 30, Eaton Rapids 33

Iron Mountain 35, Manistique 8

Ishpeming 16, Bessemer 38

Ithaca 42, Michigan Lutheran Seminary 40

Jackson 37, Pinckney 34

Jefferson 52, Milan 21

Jenison 7, East Kentwood 54

Johannesburg-Lewiston 41, Frankfort 30

Jonesville 6, Napoleon 22

Kalamazoo Central 47, Gull Lake 19

Kalkaska 24, East Jordan 20

Kearsley 19, Linden 49

Kellogg 14, Watervliet 20

Kelloggsville 8, Fruitport 49

Kenowa Hills 28, Allendale 10

Kent City 40, Morley Stanwood 0

Kettering 6, Milford 45

Kingsford 25, Gladstone 13

Kingsley 48, Grayling 21

Kingston 64, Memphis 6

L'Anse 1, Gwinn 0

L'Anse Creuse 27, L'Anse Creuse North 25

Laingsburg 27, Perry 15

Lake City 49, Evart 14

Lake Fenton 38, Owosso 35

Lake Orion 23, Rochester 21

Lake Shore 26, Warren Woods-Tower 20

Lakeland 40, South Lyon East 37

Laker 18, Cass City 13

Lakeshore 57, Portage Central 0

Lakeview 6, Central Montcalm 46

Lakeview 7, Roseville 32

Lakeview 39, Battle Creek Central 13

Lakeville 38, Ovid-Elsie 12

Lakewood 13, Charlotte 17

Lamphere 23, Grosse Pointe North 21

Lansing Catholic 24, Sexton 40

Lapeer 21, Saginaw United 6

LaSalle 6, Norway 40

Lawton 22, Hackett Catholic Prep 19

Lee 1, Muskegon Catholic Central 0

Lenawee Christian 44, Climax-Scotts 41

Leslie 42, Homer 0

Lincoln 21, Tecumseh 17

Lincoln 40, Clintondale 0

Lincoln Park 0, Woodhaven 49

Linden 49, Kearsley 19

Lowell 33, Coopersville 20

Loyola 8, Detroit Country Day 55

Ludington 49, Fremont 0

Lumen Christi Catholic 14, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 28

Lutheran North 50, Avondale 7

Madison 40, Dundee 3

Madison 48, Clawson 14

Mancelona 8, Ravenna 14

Manchester 12, Addison 6

Manistee 27, Oakridge 8

Manistique 8, Iron Mountain 35

Mansfield 35, Bedford 21

Manton 38, McBain 56

Marcellus 0, Gobles 44

Marine City 56, St. Clair 20

Marion 62, Mesick 22

Marlette 6, Unionville-Sebewaing 44

Marshall 41, Western 6

Martin 63, Tri-Unity Christian 8

Marysville 21, Fitzgerald 19

Mason 0, Williamston 28

Mason County Central 21, North Muskegon 49

Mattawan 49, Portage Northern 21

Mayville 44, Dryden 60

Mays 22, Pace Academy 0

McBain 56, Manton 38

Melvindale 8, Thurston 56

Melvindale ABT 53, Detroit Leadership Academy 6

Memphis 64, Kingston 6

Mendon 56, Concord 26

Menominee 50, Westwood 8

Menominee 50, Marion/Tigerton Co-op 8

Meridian 20, Harrison 6

Merrill 28, Coleman 26

Merritt Academy 0, All Saints Central 51

Mesick 22, Marion 62

Michigan Center 53, Hanover-Horton 14

Michigan Collegiate 1, Cornerstone Lincoln-King High School 0

Michigan Lutheran Seminary 40, Ithaca 42

Midland 14, Bay City Western 10

Milan 21, Jefferson 52

Milford 45, Kettering 6

Millington 55, Sandusky 20

Mitchell County 6, Clinch County 21

Mona Shores 64, Hamady 0

Monroe 20, Skyline 13

Montabella 54, St. Charles 6

Montague 54, Orchard View 20

Montrose 45, Durand 0

Morenci 54, Athens 0

Morley Stanwood 40, Kent City 0

Morrice 52, Alcona 0

Morrow 7, McIntosh 34

Mott 21, Port Huron 28

Mott 42, Walled Lake Western 21

Mt. Morris 29, Birch Run 16

Mt. Pleasant 63, Dow 39

Munising 0, Rudyard 30

Muskegon Catholic Central 1, Lee 0

Muskegon Heights 14, Eau Claire 58

Napoleon 22, Jonesville 6

Negaunee 18, Calumet 33

New Haven 49, Hazel Park 7

New Lothrop 35, Chesaning 7

New Standard Academy 56, Dansville 8

Newaygo 56, Big Rapids 0

Newberry 6, Pickford 53

Niles 30, Paw Paw 14

Norrix 25, St. Joseph 51

North Branch 33, Imlay City 7

North Central 44, Stephenson 24

North Dickinson 58, Forest Park 7

North Farmington 35, Farmington 22

North Muskegon 49, Mason County Central 21

Northville 17, Howell 7

Northview 78, Sparta 0

Northwest 58, Hastings 34

Northwestern 24, Cody 14

Norway 40, LaSalle 6

Notre Dame Prep 21, Carlson 42

Nouvel Catholic Central 27, Valley Lutheran 20

Novi 0, Brighton 35

Oak Park 44, Athens (Troy) 17

Oakland Christian 32, Whitmore Lake 49

Oakridge 27, Manistee 8

Ogemaw Heights 49, Gladwin 14

Okemos 13, Everett 20

Old Redford Academy 7, Chandler Park Academy 22

Olivet 0, Portland 35

Onaway 22, Rogers City 56

Onekama 48, Brethren 22

Onsted 52, Hudson 21

Orchard View 20, Montague 54

Osborn 20, Douglass 6

Oscoda 6, Elk Rapids 8

Ottawa Hills 20, Wyoming 12

Ovid-Elsie 38, Lakeville 12

Owosso 38, Lake Fenton 35

Oxford 17, Clarkston 38

Pace Academy 22, Mays 0

Parchment 14, Berrien Springs 31

Paw Paw 14, Niles 30

Peck 46, Caseville 6

Pennfield 23, Buchanan 20

Perry 15, Laingsburg 27

Pershing 24, Denby 6

Petoskey 10, Escanaba 27

Pewamo-Westphalia 55, Bath 0

Pickford 53, Newberry 6

Pinckney 34, Jackson 37

Pinconning 7, St. Louis 16

Pine River Area 24, Houghton Lake 0

Pioneer 0, Saline 51

Pittsford 54, Tekonsha 30

Plainwell 6, Vicksburg 49

Plymouth 7, Hartland 42

Pontiac 0, Berkley 43

Port Huron 28, Mott 21

Port Huron Northern 35, Utica Ford 6

Portage Central 57, Lakeshore 0

Portage Northern 49, Mattawan 21

Portland 35, Olivet 0

Potterville 53, Bellevue 6

Powers Catholic 28, Troy 14

Quincy 40, Stockbridge 29

Ravenna 14, Mancelona 8

Reading 28, Maple Valley 7

Red City 42, Chippewa Hills 0

Redford Union 56, Garden City 6

Reeths-Puffer 35, Spring Lake 28

Reese 42, Vassar 20

Renaissance 71, Cass Tech 0

Richard 43, Everest Collegiate 0

Richmond 28, Croswell-Lexington 10

River Rouge 18, St. John's Jesuit 29

Riverview 38, Airport 6

Robichaud 20, Romulus 12

Rochester 23, Lake Orion 21

Rockford 42, Grand Haven 17

Rogers City 56, Onaway 22

Romeo 34, Utica Eisenhower 28

Romulus 12, Robichaud 20

Roosevelt 7, Taylor 0

Roscommon 63, Beal City 8

Roseville 32, Lakeview 7

Royal Oak 46, Ferndale 14

Rudyard 30, Munising 0

Saginaw United 6, Lapeer 21

Saline 51, Pioneer 0

Salem 61, Canton 6

Sand Creek 36, Union City 18

Sandusky 55, Millington 20

Saranac 34, Fowler 6

Saugatuck 64, Brandywine 18

Sault Area 43, Cadillac 0

Schoolcraft 32, Constantine 14

Seaholm 28, Bloomfield Hills 7

Sexton 40, Lansing Catholic 24

Shelby 28, Hart 18

Shepherd 37, Standish-Sterling 0

Skyline 13, Monroe 20

South Christian 20, West Catholic 27

South Haven 44, Coloma 34

South Lake 60, Eastpointe 8

South Lyon 48, Walled Lake Northern 0

South Lyon East 37, Lakeland 40

Sparta 0, Northview 78

Spring Lake 28, Reeths-Puffer 35

Springport 14, Decatur 0

St. Clair 20, Marine City 56

St. Charles 6, Montabella 54

St. Francis 56, Benzie Central 20

St. John's Jesuit 29, River Rouge 18

St. Johns 27, Fowlerville 26

St. Joseph 51, Norrix 25

St. Louis 16, Pinconning 7

St. Mary Cathedral 47, Forest Area 0

St. Mary Catholic Central 28, Huron 3

St. Mary's Prep 49, De La Salle Collegiate 10

St. Patrick 62, Byron 22

Standish-Sterling 0, Shepherd 37

Sterling Heights 0, Center Line 54

Sterling Heights Stevenson 24, Chippewa Valley 21

Stevenson 39, Belleville 7

Stockbridge 29, Quincy 40

Stoney Creek 40, Southfield Arts & Tech 18

Sturgis 13, Edwardsburg 42

Summerfield 49, Edon 20

Summit Academy 26, Edison Academy 14

Swan Valley 31, Freeland 7

Swartz Creek 28, Holly 36

Tawas Area 7, Charlevoix 54

Taylor 7, Roosevelt 0

Tecumseh 21, Lincoln 17

Tekonsha 30, Pittsford 54

Thornapple Kellogg 41, Wayland 14

Three Rivers 31, Otsego 6

Thurston 56, Melvindale 8

Traverse City Central 31, Davison 6

Traverse City West 40, Bay City Central 13

Trenton 63, Edsel Ford 0

Tri County Area 55, Grant 9

Tri-Unity Christian 63, Martin 8

Troy 28, Powers Catholic 14

Ubly 6, Harbor Beach 33

Union 14, Hamilton 8

Union City 36, Sand Creek 18

Unionville-Sebewaing 44, Marlette 6

Unity Christian 35, Forest Hills Eastern 7

University Prep 6, Bridgeport 65

University Prep Science & Math 59, Gabriel Richard 24

Utica 35, Grosse Pointe South 14

Utica Eisenhower 28, Romeo 34

Utica Ford 35, Port Huron Northern 6

Valley Lutheran 27, Nouvel Catholic Central 20

Vandercook Lake 42, East Jackson 0

Vassar 20, Reese 42

Vicksburg 49, Plainwell 6

Waldron 56, Camden-Frontier 36

Walled Lake Northern 48, South Lyon 0

Walled Lake Western 42, Mott 21

Warren Woods-Tower 26, Lake Shore 20

Watervliet 20, Kellogg 14

Wayne Memorial 7, Churchill 6

Wayland 14, Thornapple Kellogg 41

Webberville 62, Fulton 0

West Bloomfield 12, Adams 6

West Catholic 27, South Christian 20

West Iron County 14, Bark River-Harris 42

West Ottawa 27, Grandville 14

Western 41, Marshall 6

Westfield Preparatory 24, Detroit Community 14

Westwood 50, Menominee 8

White Cloud 53, Hesperia 14

White Pigeon 72, Cassopolis 12

Whitehall 35, Zeeland West 16

Whiteford 63, Hilltop 6

Whitmore Lake 49, Oakland Christian 32

Whittemore-Prescott 40, Hillman 14

Williamston 28, Mason 0

Woodhaven 49, Lincoln Park 0

Wyoming 20, Ottawa Hills 12

Yale 34, Almont 49

Zeeland West 28, Whitehall 16

