Michigan High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 12, 2025
The 2025 Michigan high school football season continued into Week 3 on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the night of action.
Adams 17, Dakota 8
Adrian 29, Chelsea 12
Akron-Fairgrove 56, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 12
All Saints Central 51, Merritt Academy 0
Almont 49, Yale 34
Anderson 10, Allen Park 0
Annapolis 41, Crestwood 0
Armada 49, Algonac 0
Arts & Tech Academy 8, Hamtramck 12
Athens 0, Morenci 54
Athens (Troy) 44, Oak Park 17
Atlanta 20, Heston Academy 24
Au Gres-Sims 46, Cedarville 50
Bad Axe 0, Deckerville 41
Bark River-Harris 42, West Iron County 14
Bath 0, Pewamo-Westphalia 55
Battle Creek Central 39, Lakeview 13
Bay City Central 13, Traverse City West 40
Bay City Western 14, Midland 10
Beal City 63, Roscommon 8
Beaverton 54, Farwell 36
Bedford 21, Mansfield 35
Belding 8, Hopkins 7
Belleville 39, Stevenson 7
Bellevue 6, Potterville 53
Bendle 22, Bentley 17
Benzie Central 20, St. Francis 56
Berkley 43, Pontiac 0
Berrien Springs 31, Parchment 14
Bessemer 38, Ishpeming 16
Big Rapids 56, Newaygo 0
Birch Run 29, Mt. Morris 16
Blissfield 42, Clinton 0
Bloomfield Hills 7, Seaholm 28
Boyne City 30, Cheboygan 14
Brandon 48, Goodrich 23
Breckenridge 28, Carson City-Crystal 14
Brethren 48, Onekama 22
Bridgeport 65, University Prep 6
Brighton 35, Novi 0
Britton Deerfield 56, Colon 7
Bronson 46, Hartford 19
Brother Rice 14, Central Catholic 28
Buchanan 20, Pennfield 23
Bullock Creek 28, Clare 62
Burr Oak 56, North Adams-Jerome 0
Byron 22, St. Patrick 62
Byron Center 34, Hammond Morton 17
Cadillac 43, Sault Area 0
Caledonia 38, Hudsonville 4
Calumet 33, Negaunee 18
Camden-Frontier 56, Waldron 36
Canton 61, Salem 6
Carlson 42, Notre Dame Prep 21
Carman-Ainsworth 18, Holt 53
Carney-Nadeau 49, Engadine 0
Carrollton 47, Hemlock 8
Caseville 6, Peck 46
Cass City 13, Laker 18
Cass Tech 71, Renaissance 0
Cassopolis 72, White Pigeon 12
Cedar Springs 31, Greenville 21
Center Line 54, Sterling Heights 0
Central Catholic 28, Brother Rice 14
Central Lake 50, Inland Lakes 0
Central Montcalm 46, Lakeview 6
Centreville 41, Comstock 8
Chandler Park Academy 22, Old Redford Academy 7
Charlevoix 54, Tawas Area 7
Charlotte 17, Lakewood 13
Cheboygan 14, Boyne City 30
Chesaning 35, New Lothrop 7
Chippewa Hills 42, Reed City 0
Chippewa Valley 24, Sterling Heights Stevenson 21
Christian 38, East Grand Rapids 7
Churchill 7, Wayne Memorial 6
Clare 62, Bullock Creek 28
Clarkson 38, Oxford 17
Clarkston North 41, Detroit Catholic Central 2
Clawson 48, Madison 14
Climax-Scotts 44, Lenawee Christian 41
Clintondale 40, Lincoln 0
Clio 48, Corunna 22
Cody 14, Northwestern 24
Coleman 28, Merrill 26
Coloma 34, South Haven 44
Colon 7, Britton Deerfield 56
Columbia Central 48, Grass Lake 0
Comstock Park 41, Godwin Heights 44
Concord 56, Mendon 26
Constantine 14, Schoolcraft 32
Coopersville 20, Lowell 33
Cornerstone Lincoln-King High School 0, Michigan Collegiate 1
Cousino 28, Fraser 6
Cranbrook Kingswood 15, Our Lady of the Lakes 25
Croswell-Lexington 28, Richmond 10
Dakota 17, Anchor Bay 7
Dansville 8, New Standard Academy 56
Davison 31, Traverse City Central 14
De La Salle Collegiate 10, St. Mary's Prep 49
Dearborn 43, Glenn 41
Decatur 0, Springport 14
Denby 24, Pershing 6
Detroit Community 24, Westfield Preparatory 14
Detroit Country Day 55, Loyola 8
Detroit Leadership Academy 6, Melvindale ABT 53
DeWitt 55, Waverly 0
Dexter 48, Huron 16
Douglass 20, Osborn 6
Dowagiac 69, Benton Harbor 12
Dryden 60, Mayville 44
Duluth 21, Norcross 35
Dunwoody 41, Tri-Cities 14
Durand 45, Montrose 0
East Jackson 42, Vandercook Lake 0
East Jordan 20, Kalkaska 24
East Kentwood 54, Jenison 7
East Lansing 45, Grand Ledge 27
Eastern 49, Haslett 8
Eastpointe 60, South Lake 8
Eaton Rapids 33, Ionia 30
Eau Claire 58, Muskegon Heights 14
Edison Academy 26, Summit Academy 14
Edsel Ford 63, Trenton 0
Edwardsburg 42, Sturgis 13
Edon 49, Summerfield 20
Elk Rapids 8, Oscoda 6
Escanaba 27, Petoskey 10
Evart 49, Lake City 14
Everest Collegiate 43, Richard 0
Everett 20, Okemos 13
Farmington 35, North Farmington 22
Farwell 54, Beaverton 36
Fenton 41, Flushing 12
Ferndale 46, Royal Oak 14
Fitzgerald 21, Marysville 19
Flat Rock 57, Grosse Ile 13
Flint Southwestern Academy 40, Genesee 0
Fordson 33, Franklin 21
Forest Area 47, St. Mary Cathedral 0
Forest Hills Central 10, Forest Hills Northern 42
Forest Park 58, North Dickinson 7
Fowler 34, Saranac 6
Fowlerville 26, St. Johns 27
Frankenmuth 70, Alma 21
Frankfort 41, Johannesburg-Lewiston 30
Freeland 31, Swan Valley 7
Fremont 49, Ludington 0
Fruitport 49, Kelloggsville 8
Fulton 62, Webberville 0
Gabriel Richard 59, University Prep Science & Math 24
Galesburg-Augusta 37, Allegan 7
Garber 13, Glenn 43
Garden City 6, Redford Union 56
Gladstone 25, Kingsford 13
Gladwin 14, Ogemaw Heights 49
Glen Lake 44, Harbor Springs 6
Glenn 41, Dearborn 43
Gobles 44, Marcellus 0
Godwin Heights 44, Comstock Park 41
Grand Blanc 56, Heritage 14
Grand Haven 24, Rockford 42
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 28, Lumen Christi Catholic 14
Grandville 27, West Ottawa 14
Grayling 48, Kingsley 21
Grosse Ile 13, Flat Rock 57
Grosse Pointe North 21, Lamphere 23
Grosse Pointe South 35, Utica 14
Gull Lake 19, Kalamazoo Central 47
Gwinn 1, L'Anse 0
Hackett Catholic Prep 19, Lawton 22
Hamilton 14, Union 8
Hamady 64, Mona Shores 0
Hampton 35, Locust Grove 26
Hancock 42, Houghton 0
Hanover-Horton 14, Michigan Center 53
Harbor Beach 33, Ubly 6
Harbor Springs 6, Glen Lake 44
Harper Creek 49, Coldwater 28
Harper Woods 35, Groves 8
Harrison 6, Meridian 20
Hart 28, Shelby 18
Hartland 42, Plymouth 7
Hastings 58, Northwest 34
Hazel Park 49, New Haven 7
Hemlock 47, Carrollton 8
Heritage 56, Grand Blanc 14
Hesperia 53, White Cloud 14
Heston Academy 24, Atlanta 20
Hillman 40, Whittemore-Prescott 14
Hillsdale 7, Ida 56
Hilltop 63, Whiteford 6
Holland 21, Holland Christian 40
Homer 0, Leslie 42
Hopkins 7, Belding 8
Houghton Lake 24, Pine River Area 0
Howell 7, Northville 17
Hudson 52, Onsted 21
Hudsonville 38, Caledonia 4
Huron 3, St. Mary Catholic Central 28
Ida 56, Hillsdale 7
Imlay City 33, North Branch 7
Ionia 30, Eaton Rapids 33
Iron Mountain 35, Manistique 8
Ishpeming 16, Bessemer 38
Ithaca 42, Michigan Lutheran Seminary 40
Jackson 37, Pinckney 34
Jefferson 52, Milan 21
Jenison 7, East Kentwood 54
Johannesburg-Lewiston 41, Frankfort 30
Jonesville 6, Napoleon 22
Kalamazoo Central 47, Gull Lake 19
Kalkaska 24, East Jordan 20
Kearsley 19, Linden 49
Kellogg 14, Watervliet 20
Kelloggsville 8, Fruitport 49
Kenowa Hills 28, Allendale 10
Kent City 40, Morley Stanwood 0
Kettering 6, Milford 45
Kingsford 25, Gladstone 13
Kingsley 48, Grayling 21
Kingston 64, Memphis 6
L'Anse 1, Gwinn 0
L'Anse Creuse 27, L'Anse Creuse North 25
Laingsburg 27, Perry 15
Lake City 49, Evart 14
Lake Fenton 38, Owosso 35
Lake Orion 23, Rochester 21
Lake Shore 26, Warren Woods-Tower 20
Lakeland 40, South Lyon East 37
Laker 18, Cass City 13
Lakeshore 57, Portage Central 0
Lakeview 6, Central Montcalm 46
Lakeview 7, Roseville 32
Lakeview 39, Battle Creek Central 13
Lakeville 38, Ovid-Elsie 12
Lakewood 13, Charlotte 17
Lamphere 23, Grosse Pointe North 21
Lansing Catholic 24, Sexton 40
Lapeer 21, Saginaw United 6
LaSalle 6, Norway 40
Lawton 22, Hackett Catholic Prep 19
Lee 1, Muskegon Catholic Central 0
Leslie 42, Homer 0
Lincoln 21, Tecumseh 17
Lincoln Park 0, Woodhaven 49
Linden 49, Kearsley 19
Lowell 33, Coopersville 20
Lumen Christi Catholic 14, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 28
Lutheran North 50, Avondale 7
Mancelona 8, Ravenna 14
Manchester 12, Addison 6
Manistee 27, Oakridge 8
Manistique 8, Iron Mountain 35
Mansfield 35, Bedford 21
Manton 38, McBain 56
Marcellus 0, Gobles 44
Marine City 56, St. Clair 20
Marion 62, Mesick 22
Marlette 6, Unionville-Sebewaing 44
Marshall 41, Western 6
Martin 63, Tri-Unity Christian 8
Mason 0, Williamston 28
Mason County Central 21, North Muskegon 49
Mattawan 49, Portage Northern 21
Mayville 44, Dryden 60
Mays 22, Pace Academy 0
McBain 56, Manton 38
Melvindale 8, Thurston 56
Melvindale ABT 53, Detroit Leadership Academy 6
Menominee 50, Westwood 8
Menominee 50, Marion/Tigerton Co-op 8
Meridian 20, Harrison 6
Merritt Academy 0, All Saints Central 51
Mesick 22, Marion 62
Michigan Center 53, Hanover-Horton 14
Michigan Collegiate 1, Cornerstone Lincoln-King High School 0
Michigan Lutheran Seminary 40, Ithaca 42
Milan 21, Jefferson 52
Milford 45, Kettering 6
Millington 55, Sandusky 20
Mitchell County 6, Clinch County 21
Mona Shores 64, Hamady 0
Monroe 20, Skyline 13
Montabella 54, St. Charles 6
Montague 54, Orchard View 20
Morenci 54, Athens 0
Morrice 52, Alcona 0
Morrow 7, McIntosh 34
Mott 21, Port Huron 28
Mott 42, Walled Lake Western 21
Mt. Pleasant 63, Dow 39
Munising 0, Rudyard 30
Muskegon Catholic Central 1, Lee 0
Muskegon Heights 14, Eau Claire 58
Napoleon 22, Jonesville 6
New Standard Academy 56, Dansville 8
Newberry 6, Pickford 53
Niles 30, Paw Paw 14
Norrix 25, St. Joseph 51
North Central 44, Stephenson 24
North Muskegon 49, Mason County Central 21
Northville 17, Howell 7
Northview 78, Sparta 0
Northwest 58, Hastings 34
Northwestern 24, Cody 14
Norway 40, LaSalle 6
Nouvel Catholic Central 27, Valley Lutheran 20
Novi 0, Brighton 35
Oakland Christian 32, Whitmore Lake 49
Ogemaw Heights 49, Gladwin 14
Okemos 13, Everett 20
Old Redford Academy 7, Chandler Park Academy 22
Olivet 0, Portland 35
Onaway 22, Rogers City 56
Onekama 48, Brethren 22
Orchard View 20, Montague 54
Oscoda 6, Elk Rapids 8
Ottawa Hills 20, Wyoming 12
Ovid-Elsie 38, Lakeville 12
Owosso 38, Lake Fenton 35
Pace Academy 22, Mays 0
Parchment 14, Berrien Springs 31
Paw Paw 14, Niles 30
Peck 46, Caseville 6
Pennfield 23, Buchanan 20
Perry 15, Laingsburg 27
Petoskey 10, Escanaba 27
Pewamo-Westphalia 55, Bath 0
Pickford 53, Newberry 6
Pinckney 34, Jackson 37
Pinconning 7, St. Louis 16
Pine River Area 24, Houghton Lake 0
Pioneer 0, Saline 51
Pittsford 54, Tekonsha 30
Plainwell 6, Vicksburg 49
Plymouth 7, Hartland 42
Pontiac 0, Berkley 43
Port Huron Northern 35, Utica Ford 6
Portland 35, Olivet 0
Potterville 53, Bellevue 6
Powers Catholic 28, Troy 14
Quincy 40, Stockbridge 29
Ravenna 14, Mancelona 8
Reading 28, Maple Valley 7
Redford Union 56, Garden City 6
Reeths-Puffer 35, Spring Lake 28
Reese 42, Vassar 20
River Rouge 18, St. John's Jesuit 29
Riverview 38, Airport 6
Robichaud 20, Romulus 12
Rochester 23, Lake Orion 21
Rogers City 56, Onaway 22
Romeo 34, Utica Eisenhower 28
Roosevelt 7, Taylor 0
Roscommon 63, Beal City 8
Roseville 32, Lakeview 7
Rudyard 30, Munising 0
Saginaw United 6, Lapeer 21
Saline 51, Pioneer 0
Sand Creek 36, Union City 18
Saugatuck 64, Brandywine 18
Schoolcraft 32, Constantine 14
Seaholm 28, Bloomfield Hills 7
Sexton 40, Lansing Catholic 24
Shepherd 37, Standish-Sterling 0
Skyline 13, Monroe 20
South Christian 20, West Catholic 27
South Lyon East 37, Lakeland 40
Spring Lake 28, Reeths-Puffer 35
Springport 14, Decatur 0
St. Charles 6, Montabella 54
St. Francis 56, Benzie Central 20
St. John's Jesuit 29, River Rouge 18
St. Joseph 51, Norrix 25
St. Louis 16, Pinconning 7
St. Mary Catholic Central 28, Huron 3
St. Mary's Prep 49, De La Salle Collegiate 10
Standish-Sterling 0, Shepherd 37
Stockbridge 29, Quincy 40
Stoney Creek 40, Southfield Arts & Tech 18
Sturgis 13, Edwardsburg 42
Summerfield 49, Edon 20
Summit Academy 26, Edison Academy 14
Swartz Creek 28, Holly 36
Tawas Area 7, Charlevoix 54
Tecumseh 21, Lincoln 17
Tekonsha 30, Pittsford 54
Thornapple Kellogg 41, Wayland 14
Three Rivers 31, Otsego 6
Thurston 56, Melvindale 8
Traverse City West 40, Bay City Central 13
Tri County Area 55, Grant 9
Troy 28, Powers Catholic 14
Union 14, Hamilton 8
Union City 36, Sand Creek 18
Unionville-Sebewaing 44, Marlette 6
Unity Christian 35, Forest Hills Eastern 7
University Prep 6, Bridgeport 65
Utica Eisenhower 28, Romeo 34
Vassar 20, Reese 42
Vicksburg 49, Plainwell 6
Waldron 56, Camden-Frontier 36
Warren Woods-Tower 26, Lake Shore 20
Watervliet 20, Kellogg 14
Wayne Memorial 7, Churchill 6
Wayland 14, Thornapple Kellogg 41
Webberville 62, Fulton 0
West Bloomfield 12, Adams 6
West Iron County 14, Bark River-Harris 42
Westfield Preparatory 24, Detroit Community 14
Whitehall 35, Zeeland West 16
Whitmore Lake 49, Oakland Christian 32
Whittemore-Prescott 40, Hillman 14
Williamston 28, Mason 0
Woodhaven 49, Lincoln Park 0
Wyoming 20, Ottawa Hills 12
