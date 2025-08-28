Michigan High School Football Schedule & Scores (MHSAA) - August 28, 2025
There are 255 games scheduled across Michigan on Thursday, August 28, including 16 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Michigan High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include three of Michigan's top ranked teams as No. 8 Clarkston faces off against No. 7 Belleville. Meanwhile, No. 3 St. Mary's Prep travels to Portage Northern, looking to avoid an upset against an unranked opponent.
Michigan High School Football Games to Watch - Week 1
With 16 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver pleanty of excitement as Michigan high school football begins it's season in full swing.
MHSAA Division 1 Football Schedule - August 28
There are 43 games scheduled across Division 1 on Thursday, August 28, highlighted by No. 8 Clarkston taking on No. 7 Belleville. You can follow every game on our Division 1 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 2 Football Schedule - August 28
There are 46 games scheduled across Division 2 on Thursday, August 28, highlighted by No. 3 St. Mary's Prep taking on Portage Northern. You can follow every game on our Division 2 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 3 Football Schedule - August 28
There are 48 games scheduled across Division 3 on Thursday, August 28, highlighted by No. 16 Dewitt taking on Haslett. You can follow every game on our Division 3 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 4 Football Schedule - August 28
There are 44 games scheduled across Division 4 on Thursday, August 28, highlighted by No. 18 Goodrich taking on Frankenmuth. You can follow every game on our Division 4 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 5 Football Schedule - August 28
There are 48 games scheduled across Division 5 on Thursday, August 28, highlighted by Houghton taking on Iron Mountain. You can follow every game on our Division 5 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 6 Football Schedule - August 28
There are 45 games scheduled across Division 6 on Thursday, August 28, highlighted by Robichaud taking on Center Line. You can follow every game on our Division 6 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 7 Football Schedule - August 28
There are 42 games scheduled across Division 7 on Thursday, August 28, highlighted by Shelby taking on White Cloud. You can follow every game on our Division 7 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 8 Football Schedule - August 28
There are 41 games scheduled across Division 8 on Thursday August 28, highlighted by Summerfield taking on Beecher. You can follow every game on our Division 8 High School Football Scoreboard.
