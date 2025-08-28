High School

Michigan High School Football Schedule & Scores (MHSAA) - August 28, 2025

Get MHSAA live updates and final scores as the 2025 Michigan high school football season kicks off on August 28

Robin Erickson

Belleville takes on Clarkston on Thursday, August 28, 2025, as the Michigan high school football season kicks off.
Belleville takes on Clarkston on Thursday, August 28, 2025, as the Michigan high school football season kicks off. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 255 games scheduled across Michigan on Thursday, August 28, including 16 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Michigan High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the weekend include three of Michigan's top ranked teams as No. 8 Clarkston faces off against No. 7 Belleville. Meanwhile, No. 3 St. Mary's Prep travels to Portage Northern, looking to avoid an upset against an unranked opponent.

Michigan High School Football Games to Watch - Week 1

With 16 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver pleanty of excitement as Michigan high school football begins it's season in full swing.

MHSAA Division 1 Football Schedule - August 28

There are 43 games scheduled across Division 1 on Thursday, August 28, highlighted by No. 8 Clarkston taking on No. 7 Belleville. You can follow every game on our Division 1 High School Football Scoreboard.

View full Division 1 scoreboard

MHSAA Division 2 Football Schedule - August 28

There are 46 games scheduled across Division 2 on Thursday, August 28, highlighted by No. 3 St. Mary's Prep taking on Portage Northern. You can follow every game on our Division 2 High School Football Scoreboard.

View full Division 2 scoreboard

MHSAA Division 3 Football Schedule - August 28

There are 48 games scheduled across Division 3 on Thursday, August 28, highlighted by No. 16 Dewitt taking on Haslett. You can follow every game on our Division 3 High School Football Scoreboard.

View full Division 3 scoreboard

MHSAA Division 4 Football Schedule - August 28

There are 44 games scheduled across Division 4 on Thursday, August 28, highlighted by No. 18 Goodrich taking on Frankenmuth. You can follow every game on our Division 4 High School Football Scoreboard.

View full Division 4 scoreboard

MHSAA Division 5 Football Schedule - August 28

There are 48 games scheduled across Division 5 on Thursday, August 28, highlighted by Houghton taking on Iron Mountain. You can follow every game on our Division 5 High School Football Scoreboard.

View full Division 5 scoreboard

MHSAA Division 6 Football Schedule - August 28

There are 45 games scheduled across Division 6 on Thursday, August 28, highlighted by Robichaud taking on Center Line. You can follow every game on our Division 6 High School Football Scoreboard.

View full Division 6 scoreboard

MHSAA Division 7 Football Schedule - August 28

There are 42 games scheduled across Division 7 on Thursday, August 28, highlighted by Shelby taking on White Cloud. You can follow every game on our Division 7 High School Football Scoreboard.

View full Division 7 scoreboard

MHSAA Division 8 Football Schedule - August 28

There are 41 games scheduled across Division 8 on Thursday August 28, highlighted by Summerfield taking on Beecher. You can follow every game on our Division 8 High School Football Scoreboard.

View full Division 8 scoreboard

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

Home/Michigan