Michigan (MHSAA) high school boys basketball playoff brackets, matchups
The 2025 Michigan (MHSAA) high school boys basketball regional semifinals begin on Tuesday, March 4 with games across the state.
High School on SI has brackets for all four divisions in Michigan high school boys basketball.
You can also play High School on SI's Playoff Pick 'Em throughout the Michigan high school boys basketball playoffs.
Playoff Pick 'Em is a brand-new bracket prediction challenge for high school sports, where users compete to pick the most accurate bracket. The contest is free-to-play and is available nationwide for most sports on High School on SI. Enter today and pick your favorite teams to take home the title!
Michigan (MHSAA) high school boys basketball playoff brackets, matchups (3/4/2025)
DIVISION 4 BRACKET (select to view full bracket)
Quarterfinal
Forest Park vs. Pickford
Tri-Unity Christian vs. Lenawee Christian
Bellaire vs. Fowler
Inter-City Baptist vs. Kingston
DIVISION 3 BRACKET
Quarterfinal
Westwood vs. McBain
Arts & Tech Academy vs. New Standard
Lumen Christi Catholic vs. Richard
Pewamo-Westphalia vs. Schoolcraft
DIVISION 2 BRACKET
Quarterfinal
Kingsford vs. Freeland
Sexton vs. Summit Academy
Lincoln vs. Notre Dame Prep
Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. Marshall
DIVISION 1 BRACKET
Quarterfinal
East Lansing vs. Huron
St. Mary's Prep vs. L'Anse Creuse North
Martin Luther King vs. Wayne Memorial
Carman-Ainsworth vs. Byron Center
