High School

Michigan (MHSAA) high school boys basketball playoff brackets, matchups

See the matchups from the 2025 Michigan high school regional semifinals

Jack Butler

Wayne Memorial's Joshua Dennis shoots a free throw during the Division 1 boys basketball regional semifinal on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at Detroit Renaissance High School.
Wayne Memorial's Joshua Dennis shoots a free throw during the Division 1 boys basketball regional semifinal on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at Detroit Renaissance High School. / Brandon Folsom/Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Michigan (MHSAA) high school boys basketball regional semifinals begin on Tuesday, March 4 with games across the state.

High School on SI has brackets for all four divisions in Michigan high school boys basketball.

You can also play High School on SI's Playoff Pick 'Em throughout the Michigan high school boys basketball playoffs.

Playoff Pick 'Em is a brand-new bracket prediction challenge for high school sports, where users compete to pick the most accurate bracket. The contest is free-to-play and is available nationwide for most sports on High School on SI. Enter today and pick your favorite teams to take home the title!

Michigan (MHSAA) high school boys basketball playoff brackets, matchups (3/4/2025)

DIVISION 4 BRACKET (select to view full bracket)

Quarterfinal

Forest Park vs. Pickford

Tri-Unity Christian vs. Lenawee Christian

Bellaire vs. Fowler

Inter-City Baptist vs. Kingston

DIVISION 3 BRACKET

Quarterfinal

Westwood vs. McBain

Arts & Tech Academy vs. New Standard

Lumen Christi Catholic vs. Richard

Pewamo-Westphalia vs. Schoolcraft

DIVISION 2 BRACKET

Quarterfinal

Kingsford vs. Freeland

Sexton vs. Summit Academy

Lincoln vs. Notre Dame Prep

Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. Marshall

DIVISION 1 BRACKET

Quarterfinal

East Lansing vs. Huron

St. Mary's Prep vs. L'Anse Creuse North

Martin Luther King vs. Wayne Memorial

Carman-Ainsworth vs. Byron Center

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Home/Michigan