Michigan (MHSAA) high school girls basketball playoff brackets, matchups

Jack Butler

East Lansing's Aniaya Mendenhall moves the ball against Waverly during the third quarter on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at DeWitt High School.
East Lansing's Aniaya Mendenhall moves the ball against Waverly during the third quarter on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at DeWitt High School. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

DIVISION 4 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Regional Semifinal

Ewen-Trout Creek vs. Hancock

Norway vs. Munising

Newberry vs. LaSalle

North Michigan Christian vs. Inland Lakes

Michigan Lutheran vs. Zion Christian

Larence vs. Climax-Scots

Concord vs. St. Patrick

Mendon vs. Reading

St. Mary Cathedral vs. Mio-Au Sable

Buckley vs. Frankford

Sacred Heart Academy vs. Onekama

Michigan Lutheran Seminar vs. Fowler

Whitmore Lake vs. Morenci

Inter-City Baptist vs. Parkway Christian

Genesee Christian vs. Our Lady of the Lakes

Kingston vs. Ubly

DIVISION 2 BRACKET

Regional Semifinal

Gladstone vs. Sault Area

Fremont vs. Clare

Frankenmuth vs. Freeland

Hamady vs. Portland

Goodrich vs. Eaton Rapids

Haslett vs. Chelsea

Airport vs. Tecumseh

Romulus vs. Gabriel Richard

Spring Lake vs. Grant

West Catholic vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

Paw Par vs. South Christian

Edwardsburg vs. Vicksburg

University Prep vs. Edison Academy

Redford Union vs. Ferndale

Detroit Country Day vs. Regina

Armada vs. Yale

DIVISION 3 BRACKET

Regional Semifinal

Calumet vs. Menominee

Harbor Springs vs. Manton

Evart vs, Roscommon

Meridian vs. Hart

Shrine Catholic vs. Pershing

Lutheran Northwest vs. Durand

Millington vs. Genesee

Sandusky vs. Harbor Beach

New Lothrop vs. Hemlock

Leslie vs. Lumen Christi Catholic

Blissfield vs. Jonesville

Arbor Prep vs. Cabrini

Calvin Christian vs. Kent City

Pewamo-Westphalia vs. Saugatuck

Watervliet vs. Kalamazoo Christian

Brandywine vs. Bronson

DIVISION 1 BRACKET

Regional Semifinal

Coldwater vs. Lakeshore

DeWitt vs. Holt

South Lyon vs. Hartland

Dexter vs. Belleville

Grand Blanc vs. West Bloomfield

Clarkston vs. Utica Eisenhower

Cousino vs. Royal Oak

Utica Ford vs. Dakota

Allen Park vs. Bedford

Dearborn vs. Cass Tech

Mercy vs. Wayne Memorial

Renaissance vs. Marion

Traverse City Central vs. Dow

Heritage vs. Rockford

Hudsonville vs. Grand Haven

Forest Hills Northern vs. East Kentwood

