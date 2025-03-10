Michigan (MHSAA) high school girls basketball playoff brackets, matchups
DIVISION 4 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Regional Semifinal
Ewen-Trout Creek vs. Hancock
Norway vs. Munising
Newberry vs. LaSalle
North Michigan Christian vs. Inland Lakes
Michigan Lutheran vs. Zion Christian
Larence vs. Climax-Scots
Concord vs. St. Patrick
Mendon vs. Reading
St. Mary Cathedral vs. Mio-Au Sable
Buckley vs. Frankford
Sacred Heart Academy vs. Onekama
Michigan Lutheran Seminar vs. Fowler
Whitmore Lake vs. Morenci
Inter-City Baptist vs. Parkway Christian
Genesee Christian vs. Our Lady of the Lakes
Kingston vs. Ubly
DIVISION 2 BRACKET
Regional Semifinal
Gladstone vs. Sault Area
Fremont vs. Clare
Frankenmuth vs. Freeland
Hamady vs. Portland
Goodrich vs. Eaton Rapids
Haslett vs. Chelsea
Airport vs. Tecumseh
Romulus vs. Gabriel Richard
Spring Lake vs. Grant
West Catholic vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
Paw Par vs. South Christian
Edwardsburg vs. Vicksburg
University Prep vs. Edison Academy
Redford Union vs. Ferndale
Detroit Country Day vs. Regina
Armada vs. Yale
DIVISION 3 BRACKET
Regional Semifinal
Calumet vs. Menominee
Harbor Springs vs. Manton
Evart vs, Roscommon
Meridian vs. Hart
Shrine Catholic vs. Pershing
Lutheran Northwest vs. Durand
Millington vs. Genesee
Sandusky vs. Harbor Beach
New Lothrop vs. Hemlock
Leslie vs. Lumen Christi Catholic
Blissfield vs. Jonesville
Arbor Prep vs. Cabrini
Calvin Christian vs. Kent City
Pewamo-Westphalia vs. Saugatuck
Watervliet vs. Kalamazoo Christian
Brandywine vs. Bronson
DIVISION 1 BRACKET
Regional Semifinal
Coldwater vs. Lakeshore
DeWitt vs. Holt
South Lyon vs. Hartland
Dexter vs. Belleville
Grand Blanc vs. West Bloomfield
Clarkston vs. Utica Eisenhower
Cousino vs. Royal Oak
Utica Ford vs. Dakota
Allen Park vs. Bedford
Dearborn vs. Cass Tech
Mercy vs. Wayne Memorial
Renaissance vs. Marion
Traverse City Central vs. Dow
Heritage vs. Rockford
Hudsonville vs. Grand Haven
Forest Hills Northern vs. East Kentwood